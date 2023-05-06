Rangers will give manager Michael Beale “time to try and rebuild” ahead of next season at Ibrox, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gers aim to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title with mass changes to the playing staff expected this summer.

Rangers news – Michael Beale

It has turned out to be a disappointing campaign for Rangers after last season’s run to the Europa League final promised so much for this campaign.

The Gers were looking to regain their Scottish Premiership crown off bitter rivals Celtic but have barely laid a glove on their inter-city foes.

To top it off, the Glasgow giants were beaten in both the Viaplay Cup and Scottish Cup by Ange Postecoglou’s outfit, whilst the side finished bottom of their Champions League group under the management of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Beale will press for changes this summer, with depth at centre-back being an issue that needs addressing at the time of writing.

And the journalist believes the 42-year-old should be able to turn Rangers’ fortunes around, but “a lot of work is needed” for them to catch up with a dominant Celtic side.

What has Jones said about Rangers and Beale?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm sure Beale is finding it hard on an individual basis to take all of this.

“But the signs I get are that he'll be given time to try and rebuild this ahead of next season and be judged more clearly on what happens after this summer.

“They've got a good manager there. They've got a good coach. He's got good connections in the game.

“He should be able to help turn this around. But at the moment, you have to say, a lot of work is needed for them to get up to Celtic’s level.”

What next for Rangers and Beale?

With Rangers’ season effectively over, Beale can look ahead to the summer transfer market, where he will attempt to reshape the squad at Ibrox.

Jones has previously confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that the club are interested in Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, who could be available for less than the £5m touted earlier in the season, given the Seasiders’ relegation to League One.

Beale will need more reinforcements than just Yates, with nine players’ contracts set to expire at Ibrox in the summer, heightening the need for a complete squad rebuild heading into next season.

And the former Queens Park Rangers manager will hope that he is backed by the board to splash the cash as the Gers look to wrestle at Celtic’s dominance of the Scottish game.