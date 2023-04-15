Rangers manager Michael Beale will “press for changes” within his squad during the summer transfer window at Ibrox, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 42-year-old will be looking to put his own stamp on the Gers side in the upcoming market.

The Rangers hierarchy have no choice but to back Beale in the transfer market this summer if they want to compete with arch-rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title next season.

According to Transfermarkt, the Gers have the highest average-aged squad in the top flight of Scottish football, at 27.5.

On the contrary, Celtic have the second-youngest side other than Aberdeen, at an average age of 25.6, indicating that a series of fresh faces are required in the blue half of Glasgow.

At the time of writing, Rangers have nine players whose contracts expire at the end of the season, meaning that Beale may have to prepare for an overhaul of the current crop of players in the next few months.

One of those set to depart Ibrox is striker Alfredo Morelos, who Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month could do with a “fresh start” away from Glasgow.

And the journalist believes that issues in the centre-back position show that more depth at the heart of defence “will be needed.”

What has Jones said about Rangers and Beale?

When asked if he thinks Beale could demand changes in the transfer market, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he will press for changes. I look at issues like the heart of their defence.

“As a team, they just aren’t convincing back there. They concede goals that a team of their level shouldn't be conceding.

“I think more depth certainly at centre-back will be needed.”

What next for Rangers?

Last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of Celtic has now ruled the Gers out of an unlikely late surge for the Premiership title, meaning Beale can focus on experimenting with his side ahead of a summer of transition for the club.

The Ibrox outfit head to Aberdeen next weekend, in their final league fixture before the top flight splits into its second phase for the remaining weeks of the campaign.

However, there is still a realistic chance of a trophy on the line this month, when Rangers again meet their arch-nemesis in Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park, with the winner of that game being the clear favourite in the competition’s final.

Therefore, Beale still has something to work towards before the campaign reaches its conclusion, but there’s no doubt that work will continue behind the scenes as the Glasgow giants look to topple their rivals next season.