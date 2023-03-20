Rangers head coach Michael Beale could “rip up the squad” at Ibrox as he looks to build his own side, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 42-year-old could be heading into a transitional summer with several players set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Rangers transfer news – Latest

A window of change could be ahead at Rangers following the conclusion of the current campaign, with the contract of nine players due to expire in the summer.

Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are the two most significant names who have been linked with a departure from Ibrox, whilst experienced figures such as Scott Arfield may also be packing their bags this term.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently hinted to GIVEMESPORT that Morelos is unlikely to pen terms on a deal and believes that the striker could be ready for a “fresh start” elsewhere.

And Bridge believes that Beale will have “ideas” and could utilise his contacts in the game to build his side in preparation for a title surge next season.

What has Bridge said about Rangers and Beale?

When speaking about the future of Morelos at Ibrox, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “Beale strikes me as a guy who's going to rip up the squad.

“He's going to have ideas, and he’s got a lot of contacts in the game.

“He will know what he wants, and he will know what Rangers lack.

"I feel Michael Beale has challenged Morelos: 'you can do better, show me.' He'll be encouraged by what he saw at the weekend. He's been a great servant to the club and personally, I'd expect him to move on in the summer but it's not impossible he stays."

What next for Rangers and Beale?

With Rangers nine points behind league leaders Celtic, it seems unlikely that the Gers will be able to overcome that significant points deficit to prevent their arch-rivals from winning a second consecutive title.

However, with second place providing the Glasgow giants with a spot in the qualifying rounds of next season’s Champions League, Beale will be keen to end the campaign strongly as they look to give a better account of themselves in Europe next term.

Meanwhile, the Ibrox outfit still have a trophy up for grabs in the Scottish Cup, with the Gers needing to overcome Celtic in the semi-finals at Hampden Park at the end of the month, to face one of Falkirk or Inverness in the competition’s final.

Therefore, there is still plenty on the line for Beale to focus on this term, though there is no doubt that he will already have one eye on the summer transfer window as Rangers look ahead to what is likely to be a summer of transition.