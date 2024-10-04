Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner revealed that Adam Wharton is still struggling for fitness ahead of the Eagles' weekend clash against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Austrian tactician provided the latest update on the holding midfielder’s injury status, but had little positive news to share, as Wharton is now expected to undergo medical assessments with the England under-21s.

Last week, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel revealed that the 20-year-old has carried a groin problem into the new campaign and was playing through the ‘pain barrier’ at the start of the Premier League season.

The England international has been hampered by the setback since Euro 2024 but has started all six of Crystal Palace’s Premier League matches, playing a total of 478 minutes.

Glasner revealed that Palace are now aiming to manage Wharton "as good as possible" after his difficult start to the campaign, and it remains unclear whether the 20-year-old will feature against Liverpool on Saturday.

Still searching for their first win of the season, Palace sit 18th in the table after six rounds of games, having collected just three points from a possible 18.

Adam Wharton Injury Latest

Speaking in the press conference on Friday, Glasner revealed that Wharton’s situation has seen little improvement over the past few days, and he will now be assessed by the England under-21s:

“We’re in talks with the U21s. He will go there to have a medical assessment. “We expect that he comes back again because he struggles and he is still struggling. “It’s about managing him as good as possible. We know it’s not a good situation. It could help if the England U21s support Adam as well.”

The 20-year-old, who joined the Eagles from Blackburn Rovers in January, had a breakthrough six months at Selhurst Park, making 16 top-flight appearances and assisting three goals in the 2023/24 campaign.

Wharton’s promising performances under Glasner saw the holding midfielder handed his England debut in June, as well as a call-up for Euro 2024 and have seen him described as "truly special".

The former Blackburn ace is sixth among all Palace players in top-flight minutes played this season, behind Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Tyrick Mitchell, and Daniel Munoz.

Adam Wharton Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games (starts) 6 (6) Goals / assists 0 / 0 Progressive passes per 90 9.45 Pass accuracy % 80.4 Minutes played 478

Eberechi Eze ‘Open’ to Palace Exit

Amid Liverpool interest

Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze is reportedly open to leaving the club in 2025, with Liverpool keeping a close eye on his developing situation at Selhurst Park, Football Insider has reported.

The 26-year-old could look to secure a Palace exit five years after joining the club from Queens Park Rangers, potentially putting a host of Premier League clubs on red alert next summer.

Reports claim that Eze has a release clause worth £68m in his contract, which is set to reactivate after the season, allowing interested clubs to bypass negotiations with the Eagles.

The England international still has three years left on his current deal at Selhurst Park and remains a key player for Glasner, having played every minute of the new Premier League campaign so far.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-10-24.