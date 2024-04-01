Highlights Glen Johnson has selected an unconventional England XI for Euro 2024.

The former defender included regular members of the Three Lions' line-up such as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

Johnson decided against selecting Jordan Pickford in goal, despite the Everton shot-stopper being Gareth Southgate's number one.

Former England right-back Glen Johnson has named the starting XI he believes Gareth Southgate should field at the upcoming Euro 024 tournament in Germany. The ex-Liverpool and Chelsea defender has named a few surprising names in the side.

A change in the goalkeeper department and an unconventional front three are included in the Three Lions XI selected by Johnson. There are a few positions in the team that seem nailed on, fitness permitting, and the 2004/05 Premier League winner tends to agree with these players for the most part.

In an extensive interview with BETFRED, Johnson gave his thoughts on a prospective lineup for his country, whom he represented 54 times during his playing days. View the full XI below.

Glen Johnson's England XI For Euro 2024 Position Player Club Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Right-Back Reece James Chelsea Centre-Back Joe Gomez Liverpool Centre-Back John Stones Manchester City Left-Back Ben Chilwell Chelsea Central Midfield Declan Rice Arsenal Central Midfield Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Attacking Midfield Phil Foden Manchester City Right Wing Cole Palmer Chelsea Striker Harry Kane Bayern Munich Left Wing Bukayo Saka Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal

Even though Aaron Ramsdale has dropped into a back-up role at the Emirates, Johnson still selected the Arsenal shot-stopper to line up as the first-choice in Germany. The 25-year-old is yet to break into his national team regularly as Jordan Pickford has been Southgate's number one.

The Everton 'keeper has often been impressive at international level, stepping up for his country in previous major tournaments. There may be something in the fact that the man selecting this XI played on the red side of Merseyside for a large portion of his career, but nonetheless, Ramsdale has the backing of the retired defender.

Reece James

Chelsea

It's hard to argue with the choice at right-back, with the ex-Portsmouth and Stoke City man being more than familiar with the position. Johnson played on the right side of England's defence during his career and believes Chelsea's Reece James should start in this role at Euro 2024.

Few people doubt the ability of the full-back, but the issues come with James' poor injury record. It's unclear whether he will even be back in time for the competition in the summer, but his technical ability could add a new dimension to the way the Three Lions attack.

Joe Gomez

Liverpool

Harry Maguire is often one of the first names on the teamsheet for Southgate, but Johnson stated he didn't think the Man United defender was on course to start at the upcoming tournament, as he claimed:

“To be honest, I didn’t think that Harry had much of a chance of starting for England at Euro 2024 before the Brazil game, so I don’t think his performance in that game would have significantly improved his chances."

So, who could step into the role vacated by Maguire? Well, the ex-Liverpool player thinks a man that has impressed at Anfield this season - Joe Gomez - could step into the heart of the defence. It's maybe an unpopular shout as the 26-year-old has played the majority of his minutes at club level in either full-back position.

John Stones

Manchester City

John Stones simply has to start for England, and Johnson agrees. The Manchester City ace is one of the most composed and technically gifted defenders on the planet and this can really help when his country are looking to keep hold of the ball in bigger games.

At 29 years old, the Citizens' ball-playing centre-back is one of the players that will certainly start the majority of games, fitness permitting. Injuries have been a common theme in Stones' career to date and his absence from the team could prove detrimental to the country's hopes of going far at Euro 2024.

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea

The man that won the Premier League as a full-back for Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2005 has selected two players from his old club to play on either side of Stones and Gomez. With James on the right, Johnson selected Ben Chilwell to occupy the left-back role.

Luke Shaw has often been the main man in this position in previous tournaments, but the Red Devils' defender faces a race against time to be fit before the summer. Chilwell has had injury problems of his own, but has been able to get more consistent game time than his English colleague. The most recent international friendlies hinted that the Blues' vice-captain will be the starting option should Shaw miss out.

Declan Rice

Arsenal

One of the no-brainer selections is the man-mountain in the middle of the park, Declan Rice. There's no real competition to take the Arsenal star's starting berth in the team as Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson have both endured poor campaigns.

The lynchpin of the Gunners' midfield is among the best signings of the 2023/24 Premier League season. Rice's drive and energy in the engine room gives so much to Southgate's team and based on the other selections made by Johnson, the defensive midfielder would have an almighty task on his hands to protect his backline.

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has often played in a number 10 role for both club and country, but based on this XI picked by an ex-England international, Real Madrid's best-performing player of the campaign would have to settle for a more reserved role.

He's expected to be a front-runner for the 2024 Ballon d'Or should he guide Los Blancos to Champions League glory and the Three Lions to European success. Bellingham has become one of the best players in world football over the past two seasons and Johnson simply couldn't leave him out.

Phil Foden

Manchester City

Phil Foden's best position is a mystery to many. Manchester City's standout performer of the season has thrived on both flanks for his club, with the majority coming from the right-wing. A lot of fans believe Southgate will accommodate him on the left side of the attack, but Johnson has him in a different role.

Playing just ahead of Bellingham and Rice in the 39-year-old's fantasy team, Foden would be tasked with supplying chances for the attacking trio. He has reached double-figure goals already this season, and that refined finishing ability could be invaluable to the country.

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

It's slightly unclear where Cole Palmer would be playing in Johnson's XI, as the youngster has often played on the right-hand side of the front three for Chelsea. The ex-Man City forward has been in unbelievable form, although the Blues have struggled as a team.

He was called-up to the England squad for recent international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, but failed to play a single minute, perhaps proving that the manager doesn't quite see him as a first-team player yet. Palmer is comfortable playing in the role behind the striker, just as Foden is, and his flexibility could be invaluable for the team.

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's clinical talisman is another player that will definitely feature in every game for the country at Euro 2024 should he be fit. Harry Kane is the leading goalscorer in England colours after overtaking Wayne Rooney's record in March 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored more England goals than any other player in the country's history (62).

Johnson was extremely complimentary of the ex-Spurs superstar, saying: "Harry Kane is world-class and he’s the only world-class striker we’ve got." He was also quick to state that he believes Ivan Toney should be the second-choice ahead of Ollie Watkins, in the event that kane is unavailable.

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

While the ex-Liverpool man admitted: "It’s pretty attacking, but you’ve got to score to win tournaments,” he confirmed Bukayo Saka as the final player in his XI. The Gunners' pacey forward is another player that thrives on the right flank, but would perhaps need to switch sides in this team to fit Palmer in.

The 22-year-old is vital for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's men look to try and lift the Premier League trophy. If that were to become a reality, Saka would be a massive part of the success. Like Bellingham, the wide man could play himself into contention for the Ballon d'Or if he achieves glory at international and club level.