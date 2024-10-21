Tottenham Hotspur's emphatic 4-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday afternoon brought about praise for the majority of the team in what was the club's third win in four Premier League games over the past month. And one star who has received acclaim is Dominic Solanke, with the club's new record transfer signing being praised by legend Glenn Hoddle - though the former England boss claims his best is still yet to come.

Solanke joined from Bournemouth after a 19-goal haul in the top-flight last season, moving to north London for a £55million fee which could rise to £65million. Just two goals in six Premier League games have seen Solanke endure an average start to life in the capital, but his work off the ball and his attitude have vastly impressed - and that has seen Hoddle tout him to great effect.

Hoddle: Solanke Will 'Get to His Best' at Tottenham

The striker merely needs time to bed into life in north London

Speaking on TNT Sports' coverage of the game, Hoddle praised Solanke for his performance against Julen Lopetegui's side despite not scoring - and the Tottenham legend claimed that it would only be a matter of time until he got up to his 'very best' in a Spurs kit. Hoddle said, via TBR Football:

“If he keeps persisting, he will pick up his six-yard box goals as well, and that’s what Spurs need. “They need someone that can score their type of goals in those six-yard box, the gimmes if you like. And he has just got to believe that it will happen. “And there is a goal in him as well. He can manufacture a goal himself, drop his shoulder. “We will see them as well. I just think it is going to take a bit of time to see him at his very best in a Tottenham shirt.”

Solanke Could Click Brilliantly With Spurs' Exciting Attack

There are a multitude of stars who are constantly improving under Postecoglou

Whilst Tottenham did extremely well under Ange Postecoglou last year without a recognised striker as such, there was certainly a need to bring one in - and Solanke was one of the best available on the market for the club.

Dominic Solanke's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Goals 19 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.6 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =4th Match rating 7.03 1st

Harry Kane was immense for Tottenham, becoming their top goalscorer of all-time and the only slight blemish to his time in north London was the lack of a major trophy. That being said, Tottenham were always going to struggle to replace him after his move to Bayern Munich last summer - but Solanke is tipped to do a stellar job.

Not only does he bring a similar style of play to Kane, but his move also pushes Son Heung-min out to his favoured left-hand side, which strengthens Tottenham in two ways - and with Brennan Johnson on fire on the right-hand side with Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison producing the goods in midfield, Tottenham are one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Solanke has scored 31 Premier League goals in 140 games.

A slow start to life at Tottenham should not have been anything to worry about, with the Englishman now having registered five goal involvements in just 685 minutes of football - and once he gets firing in N17, the strikes will surely keep on coming for the England international, picking up his second cap for the Three Lions after a seven-year hiatus from national team duties after he received his debut in 2017 whilst playing for Liverpool.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-10-24.