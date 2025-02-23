One of England's finest-ever players, Glenn Hoddle, was a sensation. Making the game look easy, Hoddle could glide past opponents with great skill and flair, whilst also being able to provide the perfect final ball.

Named as one of Tottenham's best players in history, the midfielder was asked what his greatest Spurs team would look like. Revealing it online, we take a look at the players he selected. The XI omits several modern-day greats such as Harry Kane and Gareth Bale, but is still stacked with legendary firepower.

Goalkeeper

Ray Clemence

A sublime goalkeeper who spent 14 years at Liverpool, before a seven-year spell with Tottenham, Ray Clemence had a brilliant career. Selected by Hoddle, the pair played together for six seasons at White Hart Lane and won three trophies, including the FA Cup and UEFA Cup.

Clemence was considered the greatest goalkeeper of his generation. Despite playing less than Peter Shilton for his country, the Spurs man was always seen as the most talented, which pays huge tribute to his ability between the sticks.

Defenders

Steve Perryman, Richard Gough, Dave Mackay, Cyril Knowles