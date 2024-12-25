As the greatest club competition in all of football, the Champions League has played host to some truly incredible players over the years. It's the pinnacle of the sport outside of the international game and, as a result, the biggest names on the planet compete in it each and every season.

Considering the plethora of talent that has played in the Champions League at one time or another throughout its illustrious history, it can be difficult to come up with a definitive XI of the very top stars. If someone is going to do that, though, who better than a man who has made a career out of covering the tournament?

Glenn Hoddle has been providing commentary on Champions League games for TNT Sports for years now and there are few who will have seen more of the tournament's action. In an episode of UCL Immortals, he joined Rio Ferdinand and named his ultimate lineup of players from the competition.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Buffon

He might not have ever managed to get his hand on the Champions League trophy, but there's no doubt that Gianluigi Buffon is one of the greatest goalkeepers in the tournament's history. Not only that, but he's considered one of the best ever and for good reason. Whether it was his glistening run with Juventus at the top of Serie A, or his international exploits with Italy, Buffon was a commanding figure in between the sticks.

He achieved some incredible things and was involved in some iconic matches in the Champions League over the years. Solid first choice from Hoddle who immediately established his team would be based on talent and not team success.

Right-Back

Cafu

As the consensus greatest right-back of all time, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't think Cafu belongs in this XI and Hoddle isn't one of those people. He was excellent going forward, but also a strong defender and it was that versatility that impressed the commentator. He said:

"He could defend, he could get forward. He was like a wing-back. You couldn't get on the outside of him easily."

There have been some quality right-backs in the Champions League over time, including the likes of Javier Zanetti and Gary Neville, but Cafu was in a league of his own and Hoddle recognised that with his selection.

Centre-Back

Fabio Cannavaro

World Cup winner, Ballon d'Or recipient, 2x La Liga champion. These are just a handful of the incredible things that Fabio Cannavaro achieved throughout his illustrious football career. The Italian centre-back was a machine in defence, capable of doing exceptional things. He never managed to win the Champions League trophy, but his individual prowess and his ability when competing against elite forwards speaks for itself. Speaking on the former Real Madrid and Juventus man, Hoddle was effusive with his praise, saying:

"I think he's one of the best defenders I've ever seen. His leap and winning balls in the air. He could man-for-man mark, he could play zonal. When you talk about tackling from behind and nipping in front of people, I don't think I'd ever seen anyone do that. The timing in the air for any aerial challenge was second to none. Just brilliant."

Centre-Back

Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini spent the majority of his career playing at left-back and is largely looked upon as the greatest to ever occupy the role. Towards the end of his career, though, as he started to slow down, he moved into the centre of defence. As a result, that's where Hoddle has picked him in his ultimate Champions League XI. The AC Milan legend lifted the trophy four times while also finishing as a runner-up in the competition on a further four occasions during his career. He was majestic and Hoddle is a big fan.

"You have to put Maldini in your team. He finished off playing centre-back, so I'm going left-sided centre-back. Superb player. He looked like he was 10 years older when he came in at 17. He read the game incredibly well."

Left-Back

Roberto Carlos

Few left-backs have been as respected, feared and adored all at the same time as Roberto Carlos was during his career. Known for his thunderous left foot, capable of rocketing free-kicks into the top corner, he was also an incredible defender and always stood up to the task of keeping his opposition's wingers quiet. During an 11-year run with Real Madrid, he won three Champions League titles among many other trophies.

"Fantastic player. People used to say he was better going forward, but I tell you what, he stayed on his feet so much. He didn't commit as much as people think. Not an easy player to play against. He was a nightmare if you were a winger up against him."

Defensive Midfielder

Andrea Pirlo

Few footballers have ever operated in the middle of the pitch with the composure and exceptional coolness that Andrea Pirlo had during his career. The Italian was seemingly never phased by what was unfolding around him and remained focused. No one could thread a pass quite like he could and he was always looking to unlock his opponents' defence with the right ball.

"One of the best passers in world football. He could hit short passes and long passes. Pirlo's gift was that he could take a whole team out with one pass. The difficult ball or the simple ball, it was like food and drink to him. Absolutely wonderful footballer. I'd have him in any team."

Central Midfielder

Xavi

Considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time, it would have been even more surprising if Hoddle chose to leave Xavi out of his team rather than the fact he included him in the midfield here. The Barcelona icon was exceptional throughout the entirety of his career and was consistently one of the best players on the pitch right until he called it a day. He was a key component in Pep Guardiola's Catalan side, which became one of the most dominant teams in history. Hoddle is a big fan.

"He just kept the ball under pressure. You couldn't close Xavi down. He didn't understand the words 'being pressed'. He really didn't. There was a few goals he scored as well. He gets in that box. Wonderful footballer."

Central Midfielder

Zinedine Zidane

While he wasn't typically a central midfielder during his career and primarily operated a little further up the pitch, Zinedine Zidane was just too talented that Hoddle had to make exceptions and squeeze him in somewhere. The Frenchman was a magician on the ball and the manner in which he glided up and down the pitch with ease was unlike anything fans had ever seen before. He only won the Champions League once during his playing career, but few players had the impact he did.

"Zidane was an artist on the pitch. He's done things that were special and different. He made the game beautiful."

Right-Wing

Lionel Messi

There was no doubt at all that Lionel Messi would make Hoddle's ultimate Champions League XI. If he's eligible for a team, the Argentine makes it. There's no question about that. Considered the greatest footballer of all time by the vast majority, Messi ran roughshod over the Champions League during his time with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. He won the competition on three different occasions and is its all-time second-highest goalscorer.

"If you're struggling as a team, just get him on the ball and he'll do something. That's how good he was."

Only one man has a better legacy in the Champions League than Messi and he was selected next by Hoddle.

Left-Wing

Cristiano Ronaldo

As the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League and having won the competition five times, there's no one more deserving of a spot in this side than Cristiano Ronaldo. Across spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, he torched defences in Europe and was a force to be reckoned with. The Portuguese superstar played a massive role in Los Blancos' winning four Champions League titles in five seasons. His legacy is unmatched and Hoddle agrees.

"Powerful in the air, we see him getting in the box. He's a wonderful player that is just so determined. So determined to get the absolute maximum out of himself and more. A wonderful example to young kids."

Striker

Ronaldo

One of the most explosive goalscorers of all time, injuries slowed Ronaldo down towards the end of his career, but in his prime, there was no one better in front of goal. The Brazilian just had a knack for finding the back of the net. Like several other figures in this side, he never quite managed to win the Champions League. His return in the competition wasn't the strongest either. He only managed to score 14 goals in 40 appearances, but his exploits elsewhere meant Hoddle picked him anyway.

"Some of them goals you look back and see him score, he was an amazing player. He was so strong, pacey, the movement, the whole lot."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 19/12/2024