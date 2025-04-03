The winner of 11 Premier League trophies, two Champions Leagues and two FA Cups, Paul Scholes is rightly regarded as one of the best midfielders to have ever graced the English game. A one club man, Scholes spent two decades with Manchester United, briefly retiring in May 2011 before returning to the game in January 2012 and retiring for good at the end of the 2012/13 campaign.

Scholes was an exquisite playmaker, known for being able to contribute massively in both attack and defence. A diminutive, tough-tackling player, Scholes’ discipline was often called into question, though that was perhaps the only aspect of his game that could have done with improving.

Paul Scholes' Career Stats Appearances 716 Goals 155 Assists 82 Yellow Cards 145

The Mancunian midfielder made his debut for the England national side in 1997, earning his first call-up from then-manager Glenn Hoddle, who had taken the helm for his country in 1996 after managing Chelsea for three years.

Hoddle, who himself is best remembered as a player for his 12-year association with Tottenham Hotspur, once spoke about Scholes’ England debut, alongside Scholes himself, back in 2022 with TNT Sports and could only praise the Red Devils legend.

‘He Was Excellent’

Hoddle happily reflected on Scholes’ international debut