Former England and Chelsea sensation Glenn Hoddle has already made his feelings about the new Three Lions boss, Thomas Tuchel, very clear. He was effusive in his praise for the German coach during an appearance on Gary Neville's 'Stick to Football' podcast in 2024.

Not only does he believe Tuchel is the right man for the difficult task of trying to bring football home for the first time since 1966, but Hoddle is also of the opinion that his old club Chelsea would be in a better position had they not sacked the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss.

The Premier League club lifted only their second-ever Champions League trophy under Tuchel in 2021, with Kai Havertz scoring the only goal against Manchester City in the final. Less than 18 months after securing Europe's biggest prize, the Krumbach-born manager was dismissed after a change in ownership at Stamford Bridge.

Related Jamie Carragher Names Manager England Should Have Appointed Instead of Thomas Tuchel Thomas Tuchel hasn't even managed his first England game but Carragher thinks someone else should have got the job instead.

Glenn Hoddle Backs Tuchel as England's Best Hope

'Tuchel is the second-best jockey out there'

Close

During his interview on The Overlap in October 2024, shortly after it was announced that Tuchel would be the man to take the reigns of the national team after Gareth Southgate's departure, Hoddle was asked what he thought of the 51-year-old. He responded:

"I like him. I’ve spent a bit of time with him and had a few interviews with him and spoke to him after. I like him. "Look at what he did at Chelsea and what happened to them after he left… He won the Champions League there. He should still be there now and they would be in a better state."

Following his strong praise of the efforts of the German tactician at Chelsea, Hoddle went on to express his joy at seeing the ex-Blues boss handed the international gig: "I’m happy on the football front, I’m delighted." He didn't stop there, either, as the former England star labelled Tuchel the second-best manager around, only after Manchester City's Pep Guardiola:

"It’s about putting the best jockey on the horse. It doesn’t mean the horse is always going to win. "The World Cup is a hard trophy to win but Tuchel is the second-best jockey out there for me after Pep Guardiola."

Related Ranking the 20 Best Managers in World Football Right Now Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti feature among the 20 best managers in world football in 2025.

Thomas Tuchel's Managerial Career

The England boss has managed some huge stars