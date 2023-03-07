Manchester United's foreign superstars have been accused of 'losing their heads' during Sunday's 7-0 defeat against Liverpool.

That's according to former England manager Glenn Hoddle who also blasted the Red Devils for their 'unprofessional' attitude as the Merseysiders ran riot at Anfield.

Erik ten Hag's men only trailed 1-0 at half-time in the eagerly-anticipated fixture, but went on to concede six further goals in the second period.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah each helped themselves to a brace of goals, while Roberto Firmino completed the humiliation for the visitors when he rounded off the scoring late on.

It was a bleak day for United, who suffered the joint-worst competitive defeat in their history.

Ten Hag was said to be furious after the defeat and read the riot act to his men immediately after the match. During his post-match speech, the Dutch coach even threatened to banish underperforming players to the reserves.

Glenn Hoddle: 'United lost their emotions as a team'

After such a disastrous performance from United, there has been much debate about where it all went wrong for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Speaking in his role as an analyst for Optus Sport, Hoddle bizarrely placed the blame at the door of United's 'continental and South American players'.

"I think they lost their emotions [at 3-0 down]. This particular team has a lot of continental and South American players in it at this point in time - which is fantastic when things are going well. I think emotionally at 3-0 down, they felt the game was over," stated Hoddle.

"They lost their heads. They didn't have someone who was going to pull them together. In yesteryear, it would have been [Paul] Ince or Roy Keane, but they didn't have that sort of player in there.

"Casemiro is that sort of player, but I don't know how well he speaks English. For me, yeah, they were all unprofessional."

Since arriving in the summer, Ten Hag has recruited a number of new players with continental and South American roots, meaning that the likes of Casemiro, Antony and Lisandro Martinez, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer were confronted by the intense atmosphere of Anfield for the first time as United players.

Whether those players performed any worse than experienced 'home-grown' players such as Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford was arguable at best.

Those named above have all faced off against the Reds on many occasions - and none covered themselves in any sort of glory on Sunday afternoon.

Hoddle's argument seemed to be based more around outdated stereotypes relating to temperament more than anything else - and fans on Reddit were quick to call him out over his comments. Read on to check out a sample of the reaction.