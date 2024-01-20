Highlights Erling Haaland beats Cristiano Ronaldo to win Best Men's Player award, earning high praise from the legendary footballer himself.

Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona named Best Women's Player after an exceptional year with club and country.

Pep Guardiola was rightfully awarded Best Coach for leading Manchester City to a historic treble in the 2022/23 season.

As we're now in 2024, it's the time of year for football performances of 2023 to be recognised and rewarded. This is exactly what happened at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. The award ceremony is organised and run by Globe Soccer and is attended by some of the biggest names in the world of football, including players and coaches.

Erling Haaland was handed one of the awards after the Manchester City star fired in goal after goal on his clubs journey to a historic treble in 2023. A man that is no stranger to finding his name on the scoresheet is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United legend was Haaland's direct rival for the honour, but while waiting for the winner to be announced, Ronaldo made his feelings clear about who should be handed the trophy.

So without further ado, GIVEMESPORT take a look at the recipient of each award on the night. See the results below.

Globe Soccer Award Winners Award Winner Team Best Men's Player Erling Haaland Manchester City Best Women's Player Aitana Binmati Barcelona Fans' Favourite Player Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Best Coach Pep Guardiola Manchester City Best Men's Club Manchester City Manchester City Best Women's Club Barcelona Barcelona Best President Khaldoon Al Mubarak Manchester CIty Best Middle East Player Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Power Horse Emerging Player Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Best Goalkeeper Ederson Manchester City Best Midfielder Rodri Manchester City Player Career Award Casemiro Manchester United Player Career Award John Terry N/A Maradona Award Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Best Agent Jorge Mendes N/A Best Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli Juventus Coach Career Award Lionel Scaloni Argentina Best Middle East Club Al Ahly Al Ahly Information via Globe Soccer

Best Men's Player

Erling Haaland

Haaland beat Ronaldo to the honour of Men's Best Player of 2023, with the latter taking the defeat gracefully. The Al-Nassr forward could be seen pointing towards his peer to show exactly where the thought the honour belonged. Footage showed Ronaldo continually saying: "Haaland deserves it," before the Norwegian was ultimately announced as the winner. To be shown such respect by a five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the highest level of praise for the 23-year-old.

It was an extremely successful year for the ex-Borussia Dortmund star, as Haaland broke the goalscoring record in the Premier League during his debut season in England. He ended the 2022/23 campaign with a staggering 36 goals from only 35 games and lifted the FA Cup, Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup in the calendar year of 2023.

Best Women's Player

Aitana Bonmati

The Ballon d'Or Feminin was awarded to Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona in late 2023 after the 26-year-old enjoyed a wonderful year for both club and country. She lifted every honour possible throughout 2023, as Barcelona won the Primera Division, the UEFA Women's Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana. Bonmati was handed various Player of the Tournament accolades as well as being named The Best FIFA Women's Player of 2023.

Spain endured a strong year with Bonmati playing a vital role in the midfield. The nation would lift the FIFA Women's World Cup, as they defeated England in the final. The attacking midfielder was then awarded with the Golden Ball after the tournament. What a year it has been for the Spaniard.

Fans' Favourite Player

Cristiano Ronaldo

After showing grace when missing out on the Best Men's Player award, Ronaldo was always likely to get his hands on at least one of the prizes on offer after his incredible 2023 in the Saudi Pro League. Many had questions surrounding whether the 38-year-old was slowing down and if he had lost his clinical edge. After leaving Man United under a dark cloud, the Portuguese superstar got back to his usual goalscoring ways with Al-Nassr.

After all, he is the top goalscorer in football history. Not only did the Real Madrid icon find the net 34 times in his new league in 2023, but Ronaldo looked to have found his smile once again after an underwhelming spell back at Old Trafford. The joy he has for the game has helped fans fall back in love with Ronaldo, and that is shown by his success in the Fans' Favourite Player category.

Best Coach

Pep Guardiola

There was surely never going to be any other manager to be awarded with the Best Coach honour. Pep Guardiola led Haaland and co to a historic treble in the 2022/23 season, with all of those trophies being lifted in the summer of 2023. The FA Cup, Premier League, and a first-ever Champions League success for City has added to Guardiola's already incredible managerial CV. He may have a team of star players to work with, but the way he leads that crop of mega-talented footballers is stunning.

Allowing no egos in his team, the Spaniard consistently gets the best out of the players at his disposal. City were one of the most dominant teams the Premier League has seen in 2023. The financial power and world-class squad of players were already in place before the ex-Barcelona boss took the reigns, but Guardiola elevated the Citizens to the level they reached in 2023. He is truly one of the best managers of all time, if not the best.

Best Men's Club

Manchester City

As previously mentioned, Manchester City won almost every trophy they possibly could have in 2023. Only the EFL Cup - in which they were knocked out by Southampton in the quarter-finals - and the Community Shield evaded the club, with five collective honours being lofted above the heads of this incredible group of football players.

When Man City don't end up with their name engraved on a trophy at the end of play, it comes as a huge shock. The biggest compliment the Citizens can actually be given is that they are the modern-day equivalent to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United team in terms of their stranglehold on English football in particular. Man City is a winning machine, and 2023 saw it run as smoothly as ever before.

Best Women's Club

Barcelona

In similar fashion to Man City's dominance in the men's game, Barcelona were by far the best team in the women's game in 2023. Winning the league title, the Women's Champions League and the Supercopa de Espana during the 2023/24 campaign, they matched City's treble winning season. This creates an argument that the Spanish side were the best of any club in the calendar year.

Players such as Bonmati - the best women's player of 2023 - Alexia Putellas, and Caroline Hansen are among the best on the planet and provide Barca with a strong group to build around. It is likely that this award will return to the club in 12 months' time with the incredible team they have and the unbelievable list of match-winning footballers within the club.

Best President

Khaldoon Al Mubarak

It is often the players on the pitch and the coaches on the touchline that are given all the recognition in similar award ceremonies, but on this occasion a very prominent figure behind the scenes at Man City was also rewarded. That man is Khaldoon Al Mubarak, whose name may be familiar to some, as he has been the chairperson at the Etihad ever since Shiekh Mansour completed his full takeover of the club in 2008.

It's more than 15 years now that Al Mubarak has been in his position and in his role, there is little doubt he has played a huge part in City's success on and off the pitch since that takeover occurred. He is not only one of the main men behind the Man City project, but in 2013, Al Mubarak was named as the chairperson for the entire City Football Group, which includes other teams such as Girona and New York City.

Best Middle East Player

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was once again up on the stage picking up an individual award, something the Portugal captain has become accustomed to over his long and storied career. This time he was being given the honour of being named the Best Middle East Player. Spending the full year in Saudi Arabia would have given him an edge over stars such as Karim Benzema and Neymar, who joined him in the Saudi Pro League at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Ronaldo was still likely to win the accolade as a lot of the star names to join him in the Middle East have struggled to adapt to date, and the ex-Man United forward took to the division like a duck to water. Granted, the standard of football in Saudi Arabia may not be on a par with the top European leagues, but for Ronaldo to still be smashing in goals in his late 30s is still a great feat.

Power Horse Emerging Player

Jude Bellingham

This award was handed to the rising star of 2023, Jude Bellingham. Very few will disagree with this outcome as the Englishman had a brilliant year. Coming ever so close to leading Borussia Dortmund to a first Bundesliga title in a decade, the youngster was immense in the middle of the park. Bellingham led by example while still being a teenager in a team full of players in their 20s and 30s.

Real Madrid won the race to secure his signature in the summer transfer window and the decision to make the move has paid off massively for Los Blancos. Bellingham has become the jewel in the crown at the Santiago Bernabeu, and that's saying something when Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are playing for the Spanish giants. Turning into a goalscoring machine, the 20-year-old is a true 'Galactico'.

Best Goalkeeper

Ederson

Manchester City and their players were as prolific during this awards ceremony as they were on the pitch in 2023. Ederson was judged to be the Best Goalkeeper in the year, beating competition from Alisson, Thibaut Courtois, and Emiliano Martinez, who have all had strong years. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better number one with the ball at his feet than the majestic Brazilian, as he can spread passes as comfortably as a midfield player.

He may not always be the most convincing shot-stopper on the planet, but the 30-year-old still picks up clean sheets for fun as he plays for the best team in the world currently. To remain switched on for a full 90 minutes despite seeing very little of the ball is a skill in itself, and Ederson deserves credit for doing so. He is among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Best Midfielder

Rodri

Another City player, Rodri, has been recognised as the Best Midfielder in the world for the past 12 months. His importance to the Citizens' team cannot be understated, but is evidenced by their struggles any time he isn't patrolling the engine room. The Spain international is supremely intelligent on the pitch as he utilises space to his own advantage incredibly.

Opposing midfield players rarely get close to the Spaniard in the middle of the park as he always picks out the space and moves the ball on quickly. At 27-years-old, Rodri has plenty of years ahead of him at the top of the sport and as long as he is, it will be extremely difficult for rival teams to knock Man City off their perch.

Player Career Award

Casemiro

Casemiro has become an almost forgotten man since the end of the 2022/23 season as the Brazilian destroyer has struggled to remain fit. Fortunately for the former Real Madrid man, this award was not dependant on his performances in 2023 as it is an accolade to recognise and honour the sensational career the defensive midfielder has enjoyed.

His best years were undoubtedly spent in Madrid as Casemiro carried out all the dirty work to allow Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to get forward and contribute towards the glamorous side of the game. He is still in his early 30s and has years left in the tank to add to his extensive list of team trophies, which includes five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

Player Career Award

John Terry

John Terry is arguably the best defender in Premier League history. That is the general consensus among football fans and fellow professionals that faced the Englishman in his prime. Willing to put his head in where it hurts and his body on the line, the Chelsea legend symbolises a player that loved to do his job, defend the goal at all costs. His glittering career included five league titles, a Champions League success and numerous domestic cup wins

Like Casemiro, Terry was rewarded for his contributions to the sport at the ceremony. There may never be a centre-back quite like Terry again, a perfect mix of technical ability, physical attributes and a winning mentality. He wore the captains armband for the Blues, but it was the way he performed on the pitch that did his talking.

Maradona Award

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo scooped his third prize of the night and that award is named after the late hero, Diego Maradona. Scoring 54 goals in all competitions at both club and international level in 2023, he was the top scorer in the world, ahead of the likes of Haaland and Harry Kane. Again, the footballing standard in the Saudi Pro League may not match the Premier League and Bundesliga, but it is hard to argue with the numbers.

No one else was given more than one award, so to pick up a trio of individual honours is quite some feat for the talismanic figure. He is possibly still the best pure athlete playing football today, and would put some players 20 years younger than him to shame. It is interesting to see what 2024 holds for the icon of the sport.

Best Agent

Jorge Mendes

Agents are a big part of modern football as the people that earn their clients big-money transfers and lucrative contracts. Despite this being a prominent part of the sport now, it is still very rare that fans will be aware of an agent by name. Jorge Mendes is a name that the majority of football supporters will have come across at one point or another.

His reputation is that of a super agent, with Mendes holding a strong relationship with many of the top clubs in the world and representing some of the biggest global stars. Mendes represented young Portuguese players on their path to success such as Ronaldo and Nani, who both went on to sign for Manchester United at the height of their success. In 2023, he is still a well respected agent as shown by his receipt of this award.

Best Sporting Director

Cristiano Giuntoli

Cristiano Giuntoli will be a name that is very unfamiliar to a lot of football fans, but he is the man that oversees football operations at Juventus. The Serie A giants are looking to return to their dominant ways of winning league title after league title.

Giuntoli is a smart operator that is often required to work within strict financial constraints at the Italian club, but some of the players to have joined din recent times have impressed. Sales of Dejan Kulusaevski to Tottenham and Denis Zakaria to Monaco in 2023 helped keep the club operating at a high level in the transfer market. A relatively unknown figure in the wider world of football, but Giuntoli was named as the Best Sporting Director of 2023.

Coach Career Award

Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni is a man that is often overshadowed, even though he was the man to lead Argentina to their first World Cup success in over 30 years. Lionel Messi is the man given a lot of the attention when anyone discusses the triumph - and understandably so as the greatest player of all time - but the man behind is all was Scaloni.

It is fitting that he has been given his flowers as he used to represent his country as a player, and lifting the biggest international prize in world football was clearly a hugely emotional occasion for the 45-year-old. Argentina suffered a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening World Cup game in 2022, but Scaloni was able to galvanise his players to go unbeaten for the rest of the competition.

Best Middle East Club

Al Ahly

The Best Middle East Club went the way of Al Ahly in Egypt. The team won the Egyptian Premier LEague and the Egyptian Super Cup in 2023 to add to their unfathomable trophy cabinet. Al Ahly are currently the most successful club in world football history in terms of team success, with 121 trophies to their name.

This tally includes a staggering 43 league titles, 38 domestic cups, and 13 Super Cups, among other awards. Based on this, there is very little room for argument about the winners of this particular award, with the Egypt Cup being the only trophy to escape their grasp in the year.