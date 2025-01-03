Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray has faced major backlash for his comments about Luke Littler ahead of his showpiece encounter with Michael van Gerwen in the final of the 2025 PDC World Championship for suggesting the teen sensation is 'turning into the look of a darts player'.

Arguably the biggest name in darts and the reason why it has grown in popularity since last year’s breakthrough campaign, Littler will take to the oche at the Alexandra Palace tonight in a bid to be crowned World Champion.

The 17-year-old – who is regarded as one of the best athletes of 2024 – stormed through his semi-final clash with the people’s champion, Stephen Bunting, with a score of 6 sets to the latter’s one. Up next: three-time World Champion, van Gerwen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his round four tie with Ryan Meikle, Littler posted a record set-average of 140.91 in the final set.

On Thursday morning, ahead of a more-than-impressive display against Fazakerley-born Bunting, presenter Ray sparked outrage by referencing the youngster’s lifestyle choices.

Ray, 50, and Kate Garraway, 57, were discussing the Warrington-born talent’s rise to the top of the sport and his chances of triumphing after not getting over the line last year, losing 7-4 to compatriot Luke Humphries at the final stage.

Related 10 Best Darts Players in the World Right Now Statistically [Ranked] According to recent statistics, darts' world number one Luke Humphries isn't the best in the world right now.

Turning to Kate, he said: “I have to say, and this might not be very popular. I’m a little bit worried about [Luke] Littler, though, he’s 17 and he’s turning into the look of a darts player.

His comments resulted in co-host Sean Fletched chuckling awkwardly before he followed up with, "He is though! If I was his mum and dad, I mean, he’s sort of – look at him. He’s admitted he has pizzas before a match and sits there playing computer games. I just think I’m a bit worried."

Kate then questioned her colleague’s comments before Ray responded: “I know, but he's going to get more successful, and I just worry," Ray continued.

Fans have turned on Ray after his remarks, with one labelling him as ‘disgusting’, while another suggested that Good Morning Britain will want him to star on their show next week in the event that he reigns victorious on the big stage.

“How dare you call out the physical attributes of a 17-year-old child and then lecture their parents on how to parent. This is disgusting, shameful. It creates hate and backlash. He should be fired, it should never have aired. And his co-host did not help. Appalling.”

Another supporter said: “Mainstream media presenter trying to stay relevant. Give it a rest. If he wins the world title, you’ll be wanting him on GMB next week. Pathetic! He’s 17 and is enjoying life. Plus, very good at what he’s doing.”

A third highlighted the presenter's jealousy: "If he has nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all. He is a jealous clown of a man and needs to look at himself in the mirror."