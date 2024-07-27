Highlights GIVEMESPORT's staff are one sided on the big fights at UFC 304, including the main event.

A welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad headlines the card.

Most of our staff are tipping 'Rocky' to retain his title on home soil in Manchester.

UFC 304 marks another big pay-per-view sprinkled with United Kingdom fighters. At the top of the bill, returning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is looking to shut down any doubt left about his 2021 no-contest with Belal Muhammad. In the co-main event of the card, we get another necessary rematch as interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall faces Curtis Blaydes to determine who faces the winner of November’s Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic title fight.

Before the title fights, fan-favorite fighters Paddy Pimblett and King Green put their money where their mouths are in what could possibly be Fight of The Night. GIVEMESPORT.COM staff Alex Batt, Nick Sutherland, Alan Dawson, James Evans, Donal Lang, Tyler Fell and Ike Feldman bring their picks for this great card.

Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

Alex: Edwards, Nick: Edwards, Alan: Edwards, James: Edwards, Donal: Edwards, Tyler: Edwards, Ike: Muhammad

This fight is starting to heat up as we’ve seen the tension build from one day to the next. It took Edwards many years and many victories to get his shot at the title and the same has gone for Muhammad, who believes it’s his time to become champion. When it comes to skills, both men possess so many tools that they have refined over their careers. Expect all of their weapons to be on display tomorrow night.

Edwards is a sniper with his high kick and long jab, while Muhammad has become one of the division’s best grapplers, using immense pressure and pace to break opponents down. Although the British champion has shown the ability to handle wrestlers in previous fights, Muhammad doesn’t have to worry about conserving his gas tank like fighters with traditional wrestling backgrounds. Overall, the GMS staff is heavily leaning towards Edwards to get the job done and remain champ and undefeated since 2015.

Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes

Alex: Aspinall, Nick: Aspinall, Alan: Aspinall, James: Aspinall, Donal: Aspinall, Tyler: Aspinall, Ike: Aspinall

Many are simply assuming it’s Tom Aspinall's fight to lose and that Curtis Blaydes is just a stepping stone for an Aspinall-Jones fight sometime next year, but it may be slightly more complicated than that. Blaydes has more than double the amount of UFC experience as Aspinall. Yes, he’s been KO’d four times in the UFC, but it will give him a lot of confidence that he shares the cage with the big Brit, even if for only a few seconds.

Aspinall has the prize of being an undisputed champion in his sights. If he walks through Blaydes with a stunning KO, the Jones-Miocic fight is next. Aspinall is one of the most agile heavyweights we have ever seen, he also possesses a great analytical mind for this game as well. Can Blaydes bring the fight down to his wheelhouse on the mats and drain his opponent’s gas tank or did Aspinall put in the work this training camp to stave off takedowns and land big punches on the feet? No GMS staffer picking Blaydes goes to show how talented everyone believes that Aspinall is.

King Green vs Paddy Pimblett

Alex: Pimblett, Nick: Pimblett, Alan: Green, James: Green, Donal: Pimblett, Tyler: Pimblett, Ike: Green

The UFC has been grooming Paddy Pimblett perfectly, with fair match ups and increasing the level of opposition at a steady rate. The Brit returns to the cage for the first time since last December, where he used his size to dominate former interim champion, Tony Ferguson. Now, ‘The Baddy’ faces King Green, a longtime MMA veteran who has seen it all over the course of his 24 UFC fights.

Green was last seen putting on a boxing clinic at UFC 300 against Jim Miller. Though Pimblett is trying to quickly accrue cage time with each passing fight, he still lacks striking, which is on par with his black belt level of grappling. It would be wise for the Briton to drag the fight to the floor right from the jump, but something tells me he will placate the crowd a bit and test his boxing against the slick striking of Green’s. This is the closest we have to 50/50 picks from the GMS staff, but for the most part, everyone is leaning towards 'The Baddy’ to get the job done.