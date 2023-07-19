The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge returned last night, and it brought some pretty entertaining drama with it. The event, similar to other major US sports, is a mid-season celebration of MLS, with some cool moments scheduled, and one such moment was the fittingly named goalie wars.

A recent clip of the latest goalie wars contest has gone viral online, with fans unfamiliar with the Americans' style of doing things enamoured by the scenes.

So, what is goalie wars, and why exactly is it so entertaining? Well, it's time to find out.

What is goalie wars?

Goalie wars is a concept that originated in the States, that they've brought back this year during the All-Star game after a period of absence.

It's essentially a one-on-one football game, played between two goalkeepers, as you probably could have guessed, that sees the two competing against each other for a short period of time.

On a small pitch, each keeper has a goal to guard and must score past the other one. They can use either their hands or their feet to do so, but once they've taken their shot, it's the other's turn immediately.

Due to the short time limit, and the urgency required to get a shot off immediately after your opponent, the contest moves at a breakneck pace and just feels electric. It's about as American as it gets, which may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's an exhilarating event to watch unfold and would be a huge hit with the majority of fans who have never seen it in action.

This year's contest between Isaac Walker of Crown Legacy FC and Damian Las of Austin FC II was drama at its most intense. The two men went back and forth, with Walker holding a 2-1 lead until the final moments, before Las equalised at the buzzer, sending it to overtime.

The Crown Legacy keeper emerged victorious in the extended period and was jubilant in his celebrations. Pair the drama with the crowd's enthusiasm for the event, and the awesome-looking title belt that the keeper was gifted afterwards, and you have all the ingredients for a thrilling spectacle that needs to be brought overseas like immediately.

Still not convinced? Take Aaron Ramsdale's enthusiasm for goalie wars as proof of its excellence then as the Arsenal goalkeeper was enthralled watching the contest unfold in attendance at the event.

With the Gunners set to take on the MLS All-Star team this week, the squad got to witness the All-Star Skills Challenge first hand and Ramsdale was thrilled with goalie wars and would likely love to have a chance at taking part if it were to be brought to the United Kingdom.

A clip shared online, which you can view below, captures the Arsenal keeper sitting alone watching the game unfold, and he was visibly invested, animatedly reacting to some of its biggest moments. The event isn't the only thing that takes place during the All-Star event, though.

What is the MLS All-Star Week?

Like all of the US's main sports, there's a break halfway through the MLS season, with a special event planned to celebrate the sport and the league itself.

The primary attraction is the All-Star game which sees a dream team of the league's very best players coming together to take on a high-profile opponent. Coached by one of the league's managers, the players are selected through online voting by fans. It's a handy method to ensure the best and most popular players in the country are selected for the special event.

The All-Star game isn't all that the event has to offer, though, with the aforementioned goalie wars returning this year for the Skills Challenge to the delight of fans in the country.

Aside from goalie wars, there are a number of other little contests scattered throughout the event that add to the festivities. First, there's a shooting challenge where players take turns trying to hit certain targets placed around the face of the goal.

There's also a first-touch challenge, where a lofted ball is played to the contestants, who are tasked with controlling it with one touch, before firing it with their next touch and trying to get it into the target zones.

There are some straightforward challenges, like the two sides taking turns to see which one can get on the end of crosses and score the most volleys, as well as a passing challenge that sees contestants aiming for grounded targets as they try to find them with passes. Essentially, the majority of the challenges closely resemble the little pre-match games you could complete on a FIFA video game.

One of the more interesting challenges is the crossbar challenge, with both teams taking turns trying to hit the woodwork from varying distances, mimicking the entertaining contest that became a hit on Soccer AM.

How did this year's All-Star Skills Challenges go?

This year's event was contested between the MLS All-Star side and Arsenal, with the Gunners emerging victorious through the majority of the events.

The Premier League side, who finished runner-up last season, came out on top in the shooting, touch, passing and crossbar challenge, while the MLS team had their hands raised after the cross and volley contest, with Arsenal new boy Kai Havertz going viral after missing all 14 of his attempts.

READ MORE:

Kai Havertz's performance in MLS All-Star Skills Challenge goes viral

The entire week is just something a little different, and it offers a fresh change of pace from the rest of the season. It gives fans the chance to see some of the country's most popular stars interact and take part in something new. Just imagine seeing the likes of Jack Grealish and Bruno Fernandes standing side-by-side and taking part in some of these wild challenges, it would be a blast.

Football fans, and English fans in particular have regularly criticised the Americans' approach to the sport, and may even turn their nose up at the idea of an event like this taking place in the middle of the season, but offering teams a break from the regular schedule, while giving fans something completely different is a wise move, and it should be adopted in more countries around the world. Especially goalie wars, that game rocks.