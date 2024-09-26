Jack Porter made history during Arsenal's 5-1 victory over Bolton on Wednesday night. At just 16 years and 72 days old, the young Hale End Academy prospect became the youngest player to ever start a competitive match for the club, as well as the youngest ever goalkeeper to feature in the Carabao Cup.

A goalkeeper shortage handed the teenager a surprise first-team opportunity. Mikel Arteta opted not to risk No.1 David Raya, who was seen limping after the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, while backup Neto was cup-tied, having played for Bournemouth in an earlier round. Meanwhile, last season's third-choice, Karl Hein, is on loan at Real Valladolid, while summer signing Tommy Setford, a £840,000 addition from Ajax, is sidelined with injury.

Tasked with filling the gloves of Raya - the reigning Premier League Golden Glove winner - expectations for the young goalkeeper were modest, with most anticipating a solid, if unspectacular, midweek performance. However, Porter has found himself at the centre of a media frenzy, earning praise from all sides for his impressive display as he might have also earned himself a fast-track pass to becoming Raya's primary understudy.

Jack Porter's Impressive Performance

He proved he was ready for the challenge Arteta set him

The discourse going into the midweek fixture largely focussed on how Bolton Wanderers could exploit an inexperienced goalkeeper, so much so that it was the main question manager Ian Evatt faced in the buildup. Nevertheless, while the opposition boss was quick to acknowledge that Porter "must be good to be playing for Arsenal", the young shot-stopper did his talking on the pitch.

Although some could argue the 16-year-old had very little to do on the night, with an experienced defence and midfield acting as a screen of protection in front of him, Porter showed flashes of maturity in his display. On the ball, he was confident, and off it, he commanded his area with relative ease.

Jack Porter's statistics against Bolton Minutes played 90 Goals conceded 1 Accurate passes 10/15 (67%) Accurate long balls 2/6 (33%) Punches 1 High claims 1 Recoveries 7

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham last won a trophy 16 years, 6 months and 20 days ago, when they triumphed in the EFL Cup final on February 24th 2008 - which was before Jack Porter's birth.

What The Press Have Said

He's bound to earn more minutes after such acclaim

GOAL, The Standard, and Arseblog all gave Porter at least a rating of 6/10 for his performance against Bolton - a steady rating that many goalkeepers would argue is a consistent benchmark at the highest level.

Simon Collings of The Standard noted he was "steady for the most part and could do little about the Bolton goal." While Charles Watts for stronger with his praise in GOAL, writing:

"Huge night for the youngest-ever player to start a game for Arsenal. The 16-year-old had little to do, but looked confident enough on such a big occasion."

Meanwhile, the latter of the trio wrote: "I think the goal sort of highlighted his inexperience, but that's not a criticism. Did really well for a lad who just turned 16 in July (think about that!)."

Other appraisals that Porter has received since his historic debut include Gooner Morning Star Writer Layth Yousif, saying:

"Well done Jack Porter. Absolutely superb son. Outstanding."

Meanwhile, fan reaction has been just as positive. One X user added, "Jack Porter might be 16 years old but boy he’s not scared of coming out to get crosses , he will get better with his feet, another from hale end , gutted he conceded but it’s a day he will never forget."

