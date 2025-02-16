Summary Goalkeepers like Ederson are transforming from shot-savers to playmakers, producing crucial assists for their teams.

Notable keepers with high assists include Tim Howard, Alisson, and Peter Schmeichel.

Ederson holds the Premier League record for most assists in a season by a goalkeeper, showcasing his playmaking skills in Manchester City's team.

The goalkeeper position is often described as the loneliest on the pitch - standing as the last line of defence, watching the action unfold from afar. But every now and then, a maverick between the sticks decides to flip the script. Whether it's sheer boredom or an unshakable urge to leave their mark, some goalkeepers refuse to be mere spectators. And in the Premier League, this is no exception.

Some keepers fancy themselves as dribblers, weaving through onrushing attackers like an out-of-place No. 10. Others embrace the art of mind games, taunting opponents with a sly grin and a word or two. But perhaps the most electrifying breed of all? The playmaking shot-stoppers - the ones who, when their team is running out of ideas, launch a pinpoint ball over the top like a quarterback dropping a dime, turning defence into attack in the blink of an eye.

With that in mind, after Ederson kick-started Manchester City's scoring with a laser-guided pass to Omar Marmoush against Newcastle on February 15, we've taken a look at the nine goalkeepers with the most assists in Premier League history. Much to Joe Hart's disappointment, he doesn't feature - and this prompted Gary Lineker to cheekily mock the ex-Man City star for it live on Match of the Day (watch the video below).

Mark Crossley (3 Premier League assists)

Premier League clubs: Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Fulham

One of five goalkeepers to have three Premier League assists to his name, Mark Crossley was a paragon on constance in the 1990s. Playing for Fulham and Middlesbrough in his early years, his best stint in England's topflight came with Nottingham Forest, where the Wales international played over 300 league games across a decade for the Tricky Trees.

Although he never lifted any silverware during his peak, Crossley still finds himself in the exclusive club alongside goalkeepers to have registered more than one goal contribution - that, itself, being a remarkable achievement for someone not known for an unconventional playing style like others on this list.

Jussi Jaaskelainen (3 Premier League assists)

Premier League clubs: Bolton Wanderers & West Ham

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more ‘Barclays’ career than Jussi Jaaskelainen. Bolton, West Ham and Wigan made up the Fins’ professional spell in England, with his best form coming for Sam Allardyce’s Wanderers. Jussi was everything a cult hero goalkeeper should be - equally capable of a blinding save or a match-losing moment of madness, and you never knew which was next.

His best moment came when he saved two penalties in three minutes during a 1-0 win at Blackburn to send Bolton third in the table behind Manchester United and Chelsea for a brief moment in the 2006/07 season. But while he also managed to keep over 100 clean sheets in the topflight, he also has three assists to his name, too. The Fin is well-deserving of his "streets won't forget" legacy.

Related The Premier League's Greatest Goalkeepers Ever [Ranked] Twenty-one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history have been sorted into six tiers.

Peter Schmiechel (3 Premier League assists)

Premier League clubs: Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City

While Peter Schmeichel was by no means a prolific marksman, he certainly was in the world of the goalkeeper (although he surprisingly isn't among the top 10). The Manchester United and Premier League legend had previously scored six goals for Hvidovre and another two for Brondby, before slamming a memorable volley home for Aston Villa and scoring another for the Red Devils in a UEFA Cup match against Rotor Volgograd in 1995.

Perhaps it's his wild selfishness in front of goal that meant he only (only!) managed to produce three assists during his time in the Premier League. Nonetheless, an overall tally of five goal involvements for English sides means he is always mentioned by commentary teams and living rooms up and down the country whenever a goalkeeper makes his way into the box in stoppage time.

Tim Howard (3 Premier League assists)

Premier League clubs: Manchester United & Everton

Coming from an American background where baseball, basketball, ice hockey, and football with your hands were all more popular than 'soccer', Tim Howard made light work of using his giant paws to become one of the most reliable glove-bearers in Premier League history for Everton between 2006 and 2017 and indisputably one of the best USA footballers of all-time.

With his punter-like kick power, too, he was able to launch the Toffees into attack at the drop of a hat. Not only does he have three assists on his CV, but he also lobbed Bolton Wanderers' goalkeeper Adam Bogdan with an incredible 80-yard strike in 2012 - though he was quick to apologise to his opposite number, as he felt bad after the swirling wind definitely played its part.

Alisson (3 Premier League assists)

Premier League clubs: Liverpool

No goalkeeping moment in recent memory serves up more drama than Alisson's late header against West Brom to steer Liverpool towards Champions League qualification back in 2021. Without his 95th minute winner, the club could well be in a much worse place right now as it led to stabilisation in a season marred by injuries.

Considered the best goalkeeper in the world right now, the Brazilian now has his own chant that pays homage to that glorious moment, and it also contains lyrics about his incessant linkup play with Mohamed Salah. When the shot-stopper claims the ball, opposition defenders are encouraged not to switch off, as he could put the ball through someone's letter box if it meant his Egyptian teammate was on the otherside.

Related 20 Best Goalkeepers in the World [Ranked] The world's 20 greatest goalkeepers - including the likes of Alisson Becker, Ederson and Thibaut Courtois - ranked in order.

David Seaman (4 Premier League assists)

Premier League clubs: Arsenal & Manchester City

One of the great goalkeepers of the Premier League era, David Seaman won two league titles under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, and quite rightly goes down in history. The former England number one formed part of a famed Gunners backline that prided themselves on defensive solidity, with only three goalkeepers in the division’s history having kept more than Seaman’s 141 clean sheets.

Four assists also came Seaman’s way during a prestigious 12-year Premier League career, with the goalkeeper later signing for Manchester City before his retirement from football in 2004.

Pepe Reina (4 Premier League assists)

Premier League clubs: Liverpool & Aston Villa