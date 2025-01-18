Goalkeeper is one of the most important positions on the football pitch and without an elite player commanding the box, the chances of success are significantly reduced. The Premier League has been lucky to see an abundance of goalkeeping talent throughout the years, with some of the greatest making a name for themselves in England.

The position has increasingly evolved, with a greater impetus on ball distribution and footwork over shot-stopping. However, the most important job is to keep the ball out of the net. Sir Alex Ferguson coined the famous quote, ‘attack wins you games, defence wins you titles’, which has proved true for several league-winning sides. Liverpool’s Alisson Becker has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League today, and is responsible for one of the top-flight's best back-lines.

Clean sheets are very rewarding for the defence, but which goalkeepers have shielded their goal the best? The likes of Alisson and Man City’s Ederson are on their way to making this list but just fall short for now. Longevity is a huge factor, with all on this list enjoying prolonged careers.

Goalkeepers With Most Clean Sheets in Premier League History Rank Player Clubs Played For Appearances Clean Sheets 1 Petr Cech Chelsea, Arsenal 443 202 2 David James Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Manchester City, Portsmouth 572 169 3 Mark Schwarzer Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea 514 152 4 David de Gea Manchester United 415 147 5 David Seaman Arsenal, Manchester City 344 141 6 Nigel Martyn Crystal Palace, Leeds, Everton 372 137 7 Pepe Reina Liverpool, Aston Villa 297 136 8 Brad Friedel Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur 450 132 9 Tim Howard Manchester United, Everton 399 132 10 Edwin van der Sar Fulham, Manchester United 313 132

10 Edwin van der Sar

132 Clean Sheets

Edwin van der Sar had a very successful Premier League career, with four league titles to his name from his tenure at Manchester United. The Dutchman is widely regarded as one of the best of his generation, and he has the stats to back it up. In 313 appearances, he kept 132 clean sheets, which helped lead to one Golden Glove in 2008-09.

The former United number one began life in England with Fulham before earning a bigger move to Manchester to play under Sir Alex Ferguson. Alongside the silverware, he also set a new Premier League record, going 1,311 minutes without conceding a goal during the 2009-10 season.

9 Tim Howard

132 Clean Sheets

A 13-year Premier League career saw Tim Howard play for both Manchester United and Everton, though it was with the latter that he enjoyed his best days. The former US international made the switch to England in 2003, joining United under Ferguson. However, the arrival of van der Sar signaled the end of his time in Manchester, as he made the transfer to Everton where he spent nine years.

Howard kept 132 clean sheets in total across the two clubs and was named to the PFA Team of the Year at the end of the 2003-04 season. He also finds himself on a unique list, as one of only six goalkeepers to have scored a goal in the Premier League. He did so from his own half to give Everton the lead against Bolton Wanderers in 2012.

8 Brad Friedel

132 Clean Sheets

Brad Friedel, another ex-US goalkeeper, is tied with 132 clean sheets. The shot-stopper played 450 times in the Premier League across spells with four different clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. However, it was with Blackburn Rovers where he spent the longest, playing seven seasons with the club.

Liverpool were the club that brought him to England in 1997, and he went on to feature in one PFA Team of the Year in 2003 for Blackburn. Like Howard, Friedel is in the exclusive club of goalkeepers to score in the Premier League. He was the second-ever player to achieve the feat, scoring a late equalizer for Blackburn against Charlton, though they did go on to lose the game.

7 Pepe Reina

136 Clean Sheets

Pepe Reina is one of Liverpool’s greatest goalkeepers in the Premier League era. A shot-stopper who was among the best with the ball at his feet, the Spaniard made an immediate strong impression at the club, winning three consecutive Golden Gloves between 2005 and 2008. He accumulated 136 clean sheets in just 297 appearances.

His career at Anfield did not yield the silverware it perhaps deserved, with just one League Cup and FA Cup to his name in his nine seasons there. International success certainly made up for it, however, as he won two European Championships and a World Cup. At the age of 42, Reina is still playing professional football with Como in Italy, under the management of former Spain teammate Cesc Fàbregas.

6 Nigel Martyn

137 Clean Sheets

Nigel Martyn appeared in 372 Premier League games across spells at Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Everton. The Englishman became the first goalkeeper to command a transfer fee of £1m in 1989 from Palace, before breaking this record once more with his move to Leeds. He spent six years in West Yorkshire, where he cemented himself as a club legend and arguably the greatest goalkeeper in their history. He lacked the accolades, but his impressive consistency and saves made him a remarkably popular figure.

His performances at his next club, Everton, left him in similar regard on Merseyside, as he helped lead the team to a fourth-place finish in 2004-05. Injury cut his career shorter than he would have liked, but his name remains in history with 137 clean sheets. This adds to three PFA Team of the Year appearances and two seasons in which he finished with the most clean sheets.

5 David Seaman

141 Clean Sheets

England’s second most-capped goalkeeper, David Seaman, ranks high in this list with 141 clean sheets. Seaman spent 13 years at Arsenal, before ending his career with a single season at Manchester City. The ex-Gunner enjoyed a lot of success in North London, winning two Premier League titles and four FA Cups. He finished with the most clean sheets in two different Premier League seasons and was named to one PFA Team of the Year.

Seaman was an extremely safe pair of hands and was the last line of several accomplished defences. He established himself as one of the greatest goalkeepers the country has produced and of his generation.

4 David de Gea

147 Clean Sheets

Manchester United had a tough task of replacing the retiring van der Sar, but they struck gold with the signing of David de Gea. Often compared to his predecessor, de Gea took his place in between the sticks remarkably well. The Spaniard spent 12 years at Old Trafford, and whilst there were some shaky moments at both the beginning and end of his tenure, he had a mostly successful career in England.

He won just one league title in Manchester, in his second and Ferguson’s final season at the club. With 147 clean sheets in 415 appearances, he also added a pair of Golden Gloves to his collection. It was a difficult debut campaign which he overcame to become one of the world’s best goalkeepers. Inconsistencies and issues with distribution stained his final years with the club, but he left as a great.

3 Mark Schwarzer

152 Clean Sheets

Now a pundit, Mark Schwarzer was a household Premier League name during his 20-year stay in England. His 514 appearances is currently the second most among goalkeepers in league history, which included 11 seasons at Middlesbrough. The Australian was a tall, commanding presence, who was comfortable leaving his line and also coming for crosses.

He would go on to play for Fulham and Chelsea, where he played backup to Petr Cech, in what was a strong pairing. Schwarzer even appeared in three Champions League fixtures for the club, including a two-legged semi-final against Atlético Madrid, after Cech suffered an injury. He remains Chelsea’s oldest player of all time, a record he also holds at Leicester City, where he finished his long career.

2 David James

169 Clean Sheets

Former England international David James ranks second on this list with 169 clean sheets. Longevity has played a key role, with James’ 572 appearances the most by a goalkeeper in Premier League history. He enjoyed an 18-year career in England’s top flight, playing for five different clubs, most notably Liverpool and Portsmouth, where he stayed for seven and four years respectively.

Though he did not win any league titles, James was named to the PFA Team of the Year on two occasions, in 1996 and 2008. Alongside his appearance record, the goalkeeper’s excellent shot-stopping ability sees him own the record for most penalty saves in the league with 13 - and he even made an appearance up front!

1 Petr Cech

202 Clean Sheets

Many will argue Petr Cech is the greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history, and if not, he is certainly among the very best. The Chelsea legend leads the way by a significant number, with 202 total clean sheets. He spent the majority of his career in England with the Blues, before ending with a short stint at rivals Arsenal.

Cech played behind many talented backlines, but one will be remembered more than most for its place in the history books. In his first season at Stamford Bridge, the Czech was part of a defence that conceded just 15 goals under José Mourinho. This record has not come close to being broken and will likely not be broken for a very long time, if ever. The 2004-05 season ended with Cech's first Premier League trophy, the first of four titles.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 14/01/2025.