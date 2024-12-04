Manchester United youngster Godwill Kukonki was spotted in the travelling squad to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night, according to Manchester Evening News writer Samuel Luckhurst.

Ruben Amorim has multiple injuries and suspensions to deal with heading into this game, so we could see some young stars given an opportunity to travel with the team. Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez both picked up their fifth yellow card on the weekend, meaning both will miss the trip due to suspension.

Luke Shaw has also suffered another injury setback after recently returning to action, but Amorim will be boosted by Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro slowly coming back to full fitness. Maguire came off the bench against Everton on Sunday, while Yoro has been back in training.

According to Manchester Evening News 16-year-old defender Kukonki is part of the travelling squad heading down to London to face Arsenal. The youngster is one of just five defenders who have been confirmed to be travelling, as per Luckhurst, so he could be fighting for a place in the starting XI. A fresh report from MEN also confirmed that Kukonki was set to be named in the matchday squad for the game at the Emirates Stadium.

A report from Daily Mail has claimed that young defender Kukonki could become a history maker at Old Trafford, taking part in first-team training regularly since Amorim arrived in England. Kukonki has impressed the coaches in training, and there is a feeling at Carrington that the 16-year-old could become the youngest-ever defender to play for United in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see whether Kukonki makes the squad to face Arsenal, as he did previously travel with the team against Ipswich Town, but failed to make the squad of 20.

To make history, Kukonki will have to make his debut before his 18th birthday, giving him plenty of time to play in the Premier League considering he doesn't turn 17 until February. Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof missed the game against Everton while Martinez was suspended, so due to the lack of options, there could be a chance that Amorim would need him against the Gunners on Wednesday night at the Emirates Stadium.