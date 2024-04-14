Highlights Jared Goff reflects on being traded, calls the move to Detroit the “greatest thing to happen."

The Detroit Lions improved under Goff, reaching the NFC Championship game in 2023.

Goff could solidify himself as a hero in Detroit after Stafford failed to achieve much playoff success there.

The Detroit Lions made an amazing playoff run a season ago, and while head coach Dan Campbell and the entire front office can be credited for building a great team, none of that happened without Jared Goff at quarterback.

After reaching the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, Goff appeared ready to be the Rams QB for a long time to come, but the team had other ideas, swiftly moving him for Lions legend Matthew Stafford in a trade that has seemingly paid off in a big way for both teams.

Now, three years later and two Pro Bowls later for the 2016 No. 1 overall pick, he has reflected on the deal that sent him to the Lions, revealing that in hindsight, it was the greatest thing that ever happened to him.

In hindsight, (being traded to Detroit) was the greatest thing that ever happened to me, for my career and my development as a human.

Goff Could End Up as a Hero in Detroit

The QB has brought the team it's first taste of playoff success in decades

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a rocky start to his time in the Motor City, Goff and the Lions quickly turned things around, falling just short of the playoffs in 2022 with a 9-8 record, a major step forward for a team that has been stuck near the bottom of the league for years.

The team put together an incredible year in 2023, making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's safe to say even though many gave up on him when he was first shipped to Detroit, Goff has proven himself to be one of the best leaders in the NFL, with plenty of life still left in him at the top level. Goff added:

Being shipped off and being sent to a place to die, essentially, is what a lot of people think it was, and I was never going to allow that to happen. I'm fortunate enough to be around a lot of good coaches and players in Detroit that support me and help me reach my potential.

With the Lions once again looking to add significant pieces this summer, they will be ready to take it one step further in 2024, and given that Stafford, the player he was traded for, failed to have much playoff success in his 12-year career in Detroit, Goff has the opportunity to solidify himself as a hero in Detroit, a city starving for any type of success.

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Games Played 17 Passing Yards 4,575 Passing TDs 30 INTs 12 Completion % 67.3% Passer Rating 97.9

It may not have appeared so at the time for Goff, as all the hype surrounded Stafford's move to Los Angeles, but this deal could turn out to be a major win for both franchises, as the Rams won the Super Bowl in his first season there. Furthermore, the Lions can capitalize on all this potential and continue building momentum.

The deal may not only be the best thing that ever happened to Goff, but it may end up as the best thing to ever happen to the Lions organization as well.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.