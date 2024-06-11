Highlights As the NFL increases in popularity, attending a game is becoming more and more expensive.

The average price for a ticket during the 2023 season was $120.94.

Factoring in ticket prices, parking fees, and costs for food and drinks and merchandise, the average cost to attend an NFL game last season was $631.63.

The NFL is ever-growing. The league seems to get bigger and bigger every year, and with the most recent Super Bowl being the most watched television program of all-time, it's reasonable to expect the league to continue growing even with the massive class-action lawsuit they're currently dealing with related to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Unfortunately, with that, comes rises in prices as well. While the league is more popular than ever, prices are also higher than ever. With that in mind, just going to a game by yourself can be hard, but if you want to take your family with you, it can get even more painful for your wallet.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the most expensive and least expensive teams to take your family to go and see, and finally, the average cost compared to the rest of the league.

There are a couple of aspects that will influence the final average price. The first is obviously the ticket to get into the game. However, parking, transportation, food, and merchandise are all included as well. The most expensive of these are obviously tickets, which sit at very hefty price points no matter what city you're in.

Average Costs For All Game-day Items

The 2023 average costs for tickets, parking, food, and merchandise

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The most expensive average ticket in the league belongs to the Las Vegas Raiders, who lead the way with an average price of over $168 to come see a game on the Vegas Strip. They're followed by the San Francisco 49ers ($161) and the New England Patriots ($142).

The least expensive average ticket belongs to the Arizona Cardinals, who are the only team in the entire NFL to have a price under $100 here, sitting just below $99. The two teams just ahead of the Cardinals are the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, who each sit just above $101.

Most Expensive Tickets in NFL (2023) Team Avg. Ticket Price Las Vegas Raiders $168.83 San Francisco 49ers $161.33 New England Patriots $142.74 Green Bay Packers $141.48 Philadelphia Eagles $139.01

Overall, the league's average ticket price currently sits at $120.94.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Arizona Cardinals were by far the cheapest team to see live during the 2023 season. They were the only team with an average ticket price under $100, at $98.54.

Parking

Parking is an area that varies a bit more. Here, it can depend a lot on the venue in which the team hosts their games. There are a lot of teams that might have higher ticket prices, but have cheaper parking as well, and vice versa.

The Los Angeles Chargers have the highest amount due for parking, at a little over $58. The Chargers' average ticket price is $108, so their parking price is nearly half of the actual ticket price.

The second-highest parking fee in the league belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles, who charge slightly more than $56 on average to park. Behind them in third are the Los Angeles Rams, who share the same stadium with the Chargers. Strangely, the Rams average parking fee is slightly cheaper though, sitting at just above $54.

The New Orleans Saints have the cheapest parking in the league out of any team, charging under $10. They're the only team in the league that offers single digits for parking. The second-lowest average parking fees belong to the aforementioned Cardinals, which came out at slightly more than $13. The Bengals continued their theme of low prices, with their average parking costs coming in as the third-lowest, at about $17.

Food

Now, for food, we will be using a hot dog as the average meal. They're sold at every stadium in the league, and can form a snack or a meal for the purchaser depending on the person, but it's a baseline food that is a good example to show the stadium's overall food costs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Rams and Chargers sell the most expensive hot dog in the league, at a whopping $8. Just behind them are the Seattle Seahawks, who fall just a penny shy, with their average hot dog costing $7.99.

As for the least expensive hot dog, that proud title belongs to the Atlanta Falcons, who will be selling them in 2024 for just $2. Compared to some of the other prices on this list, that's a heck of a deal.

Interestingly enough, the second-cheapest hot dog in the league is sold in Las Vegas, for just a dollar more, at $2.99. Funnily enough, the Raiders, who have the highest ticket price in all football, are one of the cheapest in this category.

Merchandise

Merchandise can be a little tricky. In each organization's team stores at their respective stadium, there are a ton of items. These can range from jerseys to hats, shirts and jackets, and much more. Because of the variety here, it can be hard to tell which team is truly more expensive in this regard.

For the sake of simplicity, we will be using just a hat for the merchandise portion of this exercise, as it's a rather common item for fans to buy.

In terms of a hat, the Dallas Cowboys are easily the most expensive here. Their average price for a hat costs $36, which is the most among all NFL teams by far. There is only one other team in the league that charges $30 for a hat, and that is the New York Giants, who charge that exact amount.

When it comes to the cheapest, the cost is $24.99, and there are a lot of teams that sell them for that price. Those teams are the Raiders, the Cleveland Browns, the Panthers, the Falcons, and the Cardinals.

Most Expensive Game Day Experiences

We'll also make a comparison over the past five seasons

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Now, it's time to add these all together.

The top five teams from the 2023 season in terms of fan cost index—which includes all of these variables to estimate the average cost for a family of four to attend a game—are the Raiders, the 49ers, the Eagles, the Packers, and the Patriots. The lowest are the Cardinals, the Falcons, the Dolphins, the Bengals, and the Bills.

Highest and Lowest Teams in 2023 Fan Cost Index Highest Team Average Cost to Attend a Game Las Vegas Raiders $801.20 San Francisco 49ers $773.63 Philadelphia Eagles $737.52 Green Bay Packers $718.57 New England Patriots $681.94 Lowest Buffalo Bills $555.06 Cincinnati Bengals $544.40 Miami Dolphins $542.78 Atlanta Falcons $541.20 Arizona Cardinals $513.44 The NFL average FCI: $631.63

In terms of the average fan cost, as the years go on, the price seems to increase. At $631.63, the 2023 season was the most expensive in history during which to attend a game.

Average Fan Cost Index Over Past Five Seasons Year Average FCI 2023 $631.63 2022 $590.64 2021 $568.18 2020 $553.53 2019 $540.52

Since 2006, the average cost has increased each and every year, with the price seeing a massive spike of about seven percent in 2023. Soon, it will take a thousand bucks in some cities just to take the family out to an average NFL ball game.

