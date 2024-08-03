Highlights The Olympic Village in Paris has come in for plenty of criticism during the Games.

Thomas Chaccon claims he "gave up" on one of his events due to problems with sleeping at the village.

A lack of food, poor sleeping facilities and air conditioning problems have all been blamed.

Italy's Thomas Chaccon has revealed that the strain of life inside the Olympic Village caused him to 'give up' on winning a third medal at the Games. The 23-year-old won gold in the men's 100m backstroke and a bronze in the men's 4 x 100m relay, but had reached his limit by the time the semi-finals for the men's 200m backstroke took place.

Exhausted after struggling to get a good quality of sleep while living in the village, Chaccon admitted that he was mentally broken when he entered the pool.

Across the Olympics as a whole, more than 10,000 athletes will compete in 329 events. Many of these competitors stay in the purpose-built Olympic Village. However, within days of the accomodation opening, there were complaints about it from athletes.

Despite boasting what would appear to be an impressive line-up of amenities, the standard of the accomodation has fallen well short of expectations. Issues with the food provided to athletes has been a regular source of complaint, with a number of teams resorting to bringing in their own chefs to cater for their stars.

The beds at the Olympic Village have also caused plenty of issues. Earlier this week, Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus blamed conditions in the village for 'costing her a gold medal' and many other competitors share his grievevances, including Chaccon.

In an interview with Italian media, Chaccon revealed that a number of athletes had been forced to seek alternative accomodation because of the problems, before giving an insight into how poor his own experience had been.

Chaccon Claims it was 'Impossible to Sleep' in the Olympic Village

Issues with air-conditioning were a major problem

"In the Village there is no air conditioning, it’s hot, the food is bad. Many athletes move because of this … it is not an alibi it is the pure chronicle of what perhaps not everyone knows," he said, per Swim Swam.

Laurent Michaud, the director of Paris 2024, said before the Games that traditional air conditioning would not be necessary "thanks to the insulation of the buildings we can contain the coolness of the night until the next day and this helps to maintain an acceptable indoor temperature." The testimony of Chaccon and others indicates that this has not been the case.

"I emphasize that this is not meant to be an excuse or an alibi, we are all experiencing the same situations and are in the same conditions. It is one thing many people probably do not know and it is right to tell the story."

Speaking on his performance in the 200m backstroke semi-final, Chaccon stated: "Maybe I did not go into the water with the same conviction that I had in the 100m, and that was my mistake, it will serve me well in the future. I’m disappointed that I didn’t make a finals time, but I was tired too.

"I gave up in the semi-final … a little tired you have a hard time sleeping both at night and in the afternoon, between noise and heat."

Before the swimming competition even began on the 27th of July, the South Korean team had left the village. A few days later, more competitors decided to do the same, choosing instead to remain in hotels or even chateaus in the mountains.

The Olympic Games is supposed to be the pinnacle of sport. While catering for such a large number of individuals is no easy task, that so many elite athletes have come out and complained about the conditions inside the village is damning. Lessons will need to be learned for when Los Angeles hosts the next summer Games in 2028.