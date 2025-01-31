Summary John Cena and Goldberg are set to retire from WWE in 2025, ending their legendary careers with final matches.

Retirement in wrestling allows athletes to exit and enter again at will.

Goldberg is preparing for his last match in 2025, undergoing treatment before he enters the ring.

As the WWE embarks on the Road to WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, up until the Showcase of Immortals, will see WWE Superstars fighting for the chance to cement their legacies. With many wrestlers hoping to springboard the start of a successful WWE career in 2025, other wrestlers will be closing the door on their calling. As John Cena embarks on his retirement tour, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will also be hanging up his boots in 2025, with the legend providing fans with an update on his condition going into his final match.

A wrestling retirement is one of the more flexible retirements within sports. Known for its high turnover in backtrackers, wrestlers seemingly struggle to shake off the wrestling itch. As the WWE continues to thrive in its new Netflix era, many of the legends from yesteryear are starting to call it quits as the business reaches a better place.

John Cena made it known that 2025 would be his final in-ring year as a WWE Superstar. News that saddened the WWE Universe; he isn't the only legend retiring this year. Goldberg also revealed that he would be having his final match in 2025, with the Hall of Famer providing fans with an insight into how he's preparing for the bout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Goldberg's iconic 173 consecutive victories in WCW is rumoured to be closer to 156.

Goldberg's Hall of Fame worthy career

The three-time WWE World Champion had a short and sweet run

Goldberg took a familiar path into wrestling, transitioning from the NFL into the sports entertainment industry. Getting his start on WCW in 1997, the inventor of the 'Who's next?' catchphrase would go on to forge a 173-0 record for himself. Understood to be a highly-inflated number, Goldberg finished his four-year run with a WCW World Heavyweight Championship to his name, along with two US title reigns and a Tag Team title reign with Bret Hart.

Joining the WWE in 2003, Goldberg would sign a one-year contract and become World Heavyweight Champion not long after. Leaving after his infamously poorly-received WrestleMania 20 bout with Brock Lesnar, Goldberg would return in 2016. Going on to become a two-time Universal Champion, his short but dominant career saw him enter the Hall of Fame in 2018. Having entertained numerous high-profile matches over the years, 2025 will see Goldberg participate in his last one.

Goldberg's Retirement Match Preparation

The Hall of Famer will be undergoing treatment before his final match

Revealing in November 2024 that Triple H had granted his request for one final WWE match, Goldberg announced it would take place in 2025. With his opponent unknown, numerous interactions with Gunther have led the WWE Universe to believe that that could be the match. Speaking on his CarCast podcast, transcribed by Fightful, Goldberg has revealed he will be undergoing stem cell treatment to prepare for the bout:

"We all know I have a pretty screwed up shoulder. That's my biggest concern getting into this retirement match. I remember six months ago, I couldn't do anything ... I have a decent amount of time to prep. ... I'm going to go get stem cells".

Hoping to be in the best shape possible for the WWE Universe and for himself, it will be intriguing to see who is next and who is last for Goldberg. With no date revealed or opponent, fans will be more than ready to watch Goldberg gracefully bow out of professional wrestling after a legendary career.