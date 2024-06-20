Highlights UEFA have ruled that Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo can't move to Man United due to INEOS owning both clubs, much to Mark Goldbridge's dismay.

With Raphael Varane's departure being imminent, Todibo was seen as a centre-back replacement target before UEFA's ruling.

United's Europa League qualification complicates Todibo's potential transfer from Nice due to potential clashes in the tournament.

Manchester United's pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice has come to an abrupt end after UEFA ruled that the Frenchman cannot move to Old Trafford due to INEOS owning both clubs - and United pundit Mark Goldbridge has given his thoughts on the deal by moving to brand the lack of any deal 'an absolute disgrace'.

United are in the market for a new centre-back with Raphael Varane set to depart on a free transfer at the end of his contract which expires in just over a week's time, and with Lisandro Martinez needing a consistent partner, Todibo was earmarked as a potential replacement after impressing for Nice for the past four seasons, but any deal seems to be in turmoil with UEFA ruling that he cannot join the Red Devils due to Ratcliffe's involvement with both clubs.

United had held an interest in securing his services prior to Ratcliffe's minority stake in the club going through in February, but that hasn't stopped Goldbridge from leaving no punches towards UEFA over their decision.

Goldbridge: UEFA Todibo Decision is a 'Disgrace'

The United pundit made his voice clearly heard

Posting on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Goldbridge couldn't hide his frustration with the continental governing body as he claimed that United had made Todibo a top target long before Ratcliffe and INEOS came to become minority shareholders of United. He said:

"Absolute disgrace! We wanted him way before INEOS got 25% and they only officially got it in February."

It came after comments from Ratcliffe that scrutinised UEFA's decision to halt any deal between the two clubs, with the new Red Devils owner stating that whilst it is okay to sell Todibo to another Premier League outfit, ruling out a move to United is 'unfair' on the Frenchman and the club. He said:

"They've said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can't sell to Man Utd. But that's not fair on the player, and I don’t see what that achieves."

United's Europa League Qualification Causes Problems

The Red Devils will be in the same competition as the French outfit

United had been linked with Todibo in May, with a price tag of around £40million touted to secure his signature from Nice, who finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season.

Jean-Clair Todibo's Premier League statistics - Nice squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Clearances Per Game 3.1 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 6.87 =5th

There would not have been any complications had United failed to qualify for the Europa League - which Nice did qualify for via their league finish - however, their triumph over locals rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the end of May now means that they will be playing in the European competition, which may well directly impact Nice's chances of silverware should the duo meet up in the group stage or latter stages of the tournament.

United go into the tournament as one of the favourites alongside Roma, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt - and their chances will be higher than previous years due to Champions League teams failing to drop down as they had done prior to the new 'league phase' system being brought in by UEFA chiefs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United have made two Europa League finals - in 2016/17 and 2020/21 - but they only won the former.

Attentions will turn elsewhere when it comes to defensive reinforcements. Jarrad Branthwaite is one target, and United did bid £35million for his services earlier in the month but that offer was rejected out of hand by Everton, who are seeking almost double that figure to part with their English prodigy.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-06-24.