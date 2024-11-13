Mark Goldbridge says he is ‘astounded’ by the recent criticism of Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, after the Argentinian chose not to celebrate his goal against Leicester City, reportedly due to feeling a lack of support from fans.

Garnacho found the net as United cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Foxes in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s final game as interim boss at Old Trafford, but appeared reluctant to celebrate after.

At full-time, the 20-year-old was seen in conversation with Bruno Fernandes, who later explained that Garnacho did not celebrate because he felt he had lost faith from some fans.

The Argentinian's refusal came just days after a confrontation with a Man United supporter outside Old Trafford, where Garnacho was told to ‘work on your first touch’ ahead of their midweek Europa League clash with PAOK.

Goldbridge, responding to Garnacho’s critics on X, said he does not expect the winger to be a ‘complete player’ at his young age, citing Cristiano Ronaldo and Bukayo Saka as examples of players who developed over time:

Garnacho is United’s top scorer this season across all competitions, with seven goals in 18 appearances and four assists.

Six of these 11 goal contributions came in the EFL Cup wins over Barnsley and Leicester, while the 20-year-old has netted just twice in his last eight Premier League matches.

The Argentinian will be keen to continue his promising form under new manager Ruben Amorim, who faces the task of reigniting United’s attack, which has managed just 12 goals in their first 11 league games.

The Red Devils will resume their season with a trip to Ipswich Town after the international break, marking Amorim’s first game in charge since his arrival in Manchester on Monday.

The Portuguese manager is currently unable to conduct training sessions at Carrington until his visa issues are resolved.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.5 Expected assisted goals 1.1 Minutes played 715

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-11-24.