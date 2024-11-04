Mark Goldbridge believes Ruud van Nistelrooy should leave Manchester United once Ruben Amorim arrives at the club, amid reports suggesting Red Devils players want the Dutchman to remain at Old Trafford.

United have endured a dismal start to the new season, accumulating just 12 points from their opening ten matches, a return that sees them sat 13th in the Premier League. As a result of this poor form, Erik ten Hag was sacked last week, and the club moved swiftly to officially appoint Ruben Amorim on Friday.

The Portuguese coach will assume his role from November 11th, signing a contract that is valid until 2027. In the meantime, interim boss Van Nistelrooy continues to oversee United, but Goldbridge believes this involvement should come to an end once the new boss arrives.

Goldbridge Claims Van Nistelrooy Should Leave

He '100% needs to go'

With Ten Hag finally given his marching orders last week, Van Nistelrooy has been granted his moment in the spotlight, tasked with taking charge while the club searched for a replacement. Leading the FA Cup holders to a 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the EFL Cup in midweek, and then a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, the former striker has produced impressive results given the difficult circumstances he's faced.

His tenure in the Old Trafford dugout will extend to just two more fixtures, with Thursday night's home game against PAOK Thessaloniki in the Europa League and a clash with Leicester in the league to come. After this, Amorim will take the reins, and Van Nistelrooy's involvement under the 39-year-old is yet to be decided.

Reports have circulated suggesting the United squad have asked for the ex-PSV manager to be reinstated as the club's number two, to the outrage of the United Stand's Goldbridge, who posted on X about the rumours:

Van Nistelrooy has evidently garnered fondness from the United ensemble, but ultimately his position within the club will be decided by INEOS and Amorim.

Van Nistelrooy's Managerial Record Matches Managed 52 Wins 35 Draws 9 Losses 8 Win Percentage 67.3%

