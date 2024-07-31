Highlights Man Utd are set to sign Arsenal's Chido Obi-Martin, taking in his exceptional talent and youth.

Manchester United are all but set to announce the signing of Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin after his deal at the Emirates Stadium ran out at the end of last month, with the youngster confirming his departure on Tuesday - and the move has seen Mark Goldbridge wax lyrical over the deal, stating that is should be treated with 'real excitement'.

Obi-Martin has been exceptional in Arsenal youth teams throughout the past two years, scoring 32 goals in just 18 games in the under-18 Premier League for the north London outfit last season, alongside making appearances in the UEFA Youth League. As a result, he is one of the most coveted young talents on the planet - but with his departure, it has seen United take the lead in the race to sign him, and with a deal all but done, Goldbridge couldn't hide his glee.

Goldbridge: Obi-Martin Deal Brings 'Excitement'

The United pundit thinks the deal is cheap

Speaking on the United Stand, Goldbridge stated that the deal for Obi-Martin was a strong one whilst also being relatively cheap, despite concerns over a huge wage offer - with the presenter portraying his 'real excitement' over the move. He said on X (formerly Twitter):

"We have seen in the past, people like Wayne Rooney have played at 16. There are exceptions to the rule of footballers who can play at 16 years of age, and I think that this is a player that we can potentially have real excitement around. "He's a bonus signing. Zirkzee has to come in, but with Obi-Martin, there is no expectation for him this season, he's 16. But there might be opportunities for him to get involved, and the question is "why?".

Chido Obi-Martin - u-18 Premier League: goals/games by opponent, 2023-24 Opponent Goals Norwich City 7 West Ham United 5 Crystal Palace 4 Fulham 4 Chelsea 3 Southampton 3

"Apparently Arsenal offered him £15,000-per-week and we have offered him £30,000. There is outrage about that, but £30,000-per-week for Manchester United, for somebody that might actually play games in the next 18 months, is not a lot of money. "Scott McTominay is on £60,000-per-week and that is considered cheap compared to the likes of Wan-Bissaka on £100,000, or Victor Lindelof on £120,000. I don't think United have overpaid there, but the player himself - it's as simple as this - is 6ft 2in, and has already trained with the Arsenal first-team."

History Has Repeated Itself in Obi Move

Arsenal have lost talents to Man Utd on a regular basis

United may have suffered hardship on the pitch over the past half-decade in comparison to the north London outfit, but too often they hage prised top players away from the Emirates Stadium - with Obi-Martin being the latest in a list clad with talent.

Alexis Sanchez was swapped for Henrikh Mkhitaryan back in 2018, with the Chilean representing a real loss for the Gunners after being their star player for a number of seasons and whilst he wasn't at his best for the Red Devils, their pulling power from Arsenal is of a different level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexis Sanchez scored 80 goals in 166 games for Arsenal - but only managed 5 in 45 for United.

There is one transfer that will always stick in the minds of the Gunners gaithful though, and that is when Robin van Persie made the move from north London to the north west back in 2012. The Dutchman scored 30 Premier League goals for Arsenal in the season prior to his move, but with United having lost the top-flight title on the final day of the season to bitter rivals Manchester City, they signed Van Persie in a shock move. He spent three seasons at United, scoring 26 top-flight goals in his first season to land his only ever Premier League title.

