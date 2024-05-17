Highlights Michael Olise's outstanding form at Crystal Palace has sparked interest from Manchester United, who Mark Goldbridge labels as "ruthless."

Michael Olise's superb form for Crystal Palace this season has seen any reports from last season linking him with a move away from Selhurst Park pick up even more pace - and with Manchester United being touted with a move for his services, Mark Goldbridge has labelled any potential move to Old Trafford as "ruthless" with new minority owners INEOS aiming to make a dent in their season.

Olise has been inspiring for the Eagles this season despite two separate injuries. 10 goals and five assists for Palace in just 13 starts in the Premier League is an outstanding tally, especially given how poor they were in the first half of the campaign under Roy Hodgson; and at the age of just 22, the world is at his feet with plenty of room to improve.

Palace have a number of shining young stars at the club including Olise, Marc Guehi, Ebere Eze and Adam Wharton to name but a few, though Olise has been the attacking star most linked with an exit. United have been tipped to make a move for his services despite a glut of options on the right-wing - and Goldbridge has stated that a move for the French youth international would be "exciting" due to a lack of creativity at Old Trafford.

Goldbridge: United Move For Olise "Exciting"

Olise is one of the most sought-after wingers in the league

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Goldbridge conveyed his thoughts on a potential move for the former Reading man - acknowledging that United are already flush with wingers but Olise offers something different. He said:

"The fact United are looking at a winger like Olise is really exciting. Yes we have a lot of wide options but we severely lack creativity. It would be a ruthless move to spend big on this area."

United will reportedly have to pay a huge fee for Olise; one that could see them part way with £60million due to a release clause inserted into his contract last summer. Chelsea had made their move last summer after triggered the winger's £35million release clause, though Palace chairman Steve Parish offered the star a huge wage increase, doubled his exit fee and left the decision in Olise's hands - where he signed on the dotted line to extend his time at Selhurst Park.

Olise Isn't The Best Way for United to Spend Their Money

Olise is a good player but United have other needs first

It's tough to see United spending such big money on Olise given the calibre of wingers that they already have. Not only will they have to spend carefully due to FFP and PSR regulations, but there are already four players capable of playing on the right-flank. Alejandro Garnacho is the obvious example though he is more suited to playing on the left-hand side; though Marcus Rashford is already the mainstay in that spot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Olise has 16 goals and 24 assists for Crystal Palace in just 89 games

Should the duo be classed as left-sided players in Erik ten Hag's eyes, that would leave Antony, Jadon Sancho and youngster Amad Diallo as United's right-sided options in pre-season. Sancho is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund and appears destined to move there on a permanent deal, and Antony is currently massively out of form, having failed to make the step in Premier League football.

That leaves Diallo as the main option and he starred for United against Newcastle; though the main sticking point is finding a suitor for Antony. United spent big on his arrival that simply hasn't worked out; and whilst they need an upgrade on his services, other areas of the squad need major attention first including striker, left-back, centre-back and midfield options.

