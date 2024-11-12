Mark Goldbridge has labelled Manchester United target Christopher Nkunku as ‘another injury-prone player’ after reports emerged linking the Chelsea forward with a January move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have reportedly enquired about Nkunku’s availability, with a story from L’Equipe claiming United have earmarked the Frenchman as one of their potential targets for early 2025.

The Premier League giants are expected to bring in new signings in January to support Ruben Amorim’s start at the club and address their offensive struggles, having scored just 12 goals in their 11 league games.

However, Goldbridge doubts Nkunku would be the solution, taking to X to share his view that the Frenchman is ‘another injury-prone player’:

According to L’Equipe, Nkunku is unhappy with his playing time at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca – the 26-year-old has played just 162 minutes of Premier League football this season, scoring once in 10 appearances.

The Frenchman has, however, featured extensively in the Carabao Cup and Conference League, where he has scored nine goals across the two competitions.

Despite joining the Blues only 15 months ago from RB Leipzig on a six-year contract, Nkunku is now reportedly reconsidering his future at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea potentially open to a permanent departure in January given the depth of attacking options Maresca has at his disposal.

Nkunku, labelled 'one of the best players in the world', missed 26 league games in his debut season at Chelsea due to multiple injuries, making just two starts under Mauricio Pochettino and amassing only 439 minutes of playing time.

The 25-year-old’s final season at Leipzig was also marked by injuries, with him missing nine Bundesliga matchdays and making only 20 starts in the 2022/23 campaign.

According to L’Equipe, several clubs are closely monitoring Nkunku’s situation at Stamford Bridge, meaning Man United could face competition for his signature in the January window.

Christopher Nkunku's Chelsea Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 0.3 Shot-creating actions 13 Minutes played 162

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-11-24.