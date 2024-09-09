Arsenal's failure to land a star striker means that their next focus in the transfer market has become clearer than ever, especially after adding backup to key areas such as wide forwards, central midfielders and utility defenders - and Mark Goldbridge has stated that he believes Mikel Arteta would rather sign Alexander Isak than Erling Haaland if he was Gunners boss - before telling viewers to 'put this in your pipe and smoke it'.

There is no doubting that Isak has been a superb signing for Newcastle United since his £60m move from Real Sociedad just two years ago, but Haaland has been a revelation for Manchester City - a truly generational talent after scoring his 70th Premier League goal in just 69 games in last week's hat-trick away at West Ham United. But with the Gunners in need of a striker, Goldbridge believes Arteta would rather sign Isak than the Norwegian in a hypothetical world, due to his tactical approach.

Goldbridge 'Would Sign' Isak Over Haaland

The Man Utd pundit gave his rationale for his 'controversial' belief

Speaking on 'That's Football!'s YouTube channel, Goldbridge told viewers that he'd prefer Isak to Haaland if he was in charge at Arsenal - with tactics being the main reason for his decision. He said:

"They do need a striker. And we were talking about this - and this is probably going to be a little bit controversial. "The 'Haaland wouldn't start for Liverpool' thing, some people just don't get it. We're talking tactics. Maybe [Arne] Slot would do it, but I don't think he would. "But put this in your pipe and smoke it. If I had the choice between Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak and I was Arsenal manager, I would go for Isak. I really would."

Isak is a Superb Option - But Haaland Is Superior

The Norwegian is a generational striker

Isak has been compared to Thierry Henry in the style that he plays, and so it could be easy to see those links between the Newcastle star and the Arsenal legend with a potential rebirth forming at the Emirates Stadium to marvel fans in the future.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals 21 1st Assists 2 =7th xG 22.06 1st Shots Per Game 2.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 3rd Match rating 7.14 3rd

But there is the fact that Haaland also plays in a possession-based team at City - and so despite Isak's better dribbling ability, Haaland has already flourished in a side that are arguably the most similar to Arsenal out of any team in the Premier League - and so even for someone of his ilk as an out-and-out goalscorer, both would be superb pickups for Arsenal.

Isak is obviously the more realistic signing, and should Newcastle fail to qualify for European football again this season, the Swedish star could well look for a way out of St. James' Park - and naturally, with Arsenal in need of a star striker to fire them to glory, he could be the perfect remedy at the Emirates Stadium to solve Arteta's goalscoring woes, having seen Gabriel Jesus score just four goals in the top-flight last season.

Isak, by comparison, has 32 goals in just 55 Premier League games - or one every 127 minutes in the top-flight per Transfermarkt - and in a team that will dominate possession more, with Arsenal boasting 58.4 per cent of the ball compared to Newcastle's 52.2 per cent in the top-flight last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 14 goals in 48 caps for Sweden.

Isak could score more goals at the Emirates Stadium to make him the second-best striker in the division at present - barring Haaland himself.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-09-24.