Manchester United's imminent sale of young winger Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos is one that has sparked intrigue amongst the Red Devils' fanbase with the young winger set to be shipped on away from the Premier League club after a four-year affiliation - and Mark Goldbridge has not taken to the news lightly, with the United Stand presenter labelling United's decision to take a small fee for the winger as 'absolutely ridiculous'.

Pellistri joined United in 2020 from Uruguayan side Penarol after he burst onto the scene in his home nation, and with a couple of loan spells away from Old Trafford, he was ready for first-team action. Coming into the side under Erik ten Hag, Pellistri has somewhat impressed but his United career is set to come to an end - which Goldbridge is not happy with.

Man Utd Pellistri Decision 'Absolutely Ridiclous'

The winger has been allowed to leave for a cut-price fee

Reports flooded through on Sunday that United were set to sanction a deal taking Pellistri to Panathinaikos after the winger had lost his way at Old Trafford. The Uruguayan has vast competition for places with Amad Diallo, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho all capable of featuring on the right-hand side, and as such, the youngster wasn't likely to get a look in to the first-team squad.

Facundo Pellistri's La Liga statistics - Granada squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 =17th Goals 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.1 6th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 5th Match rating 6.44 12th

Panathinaikos' offer was then revealed to have been to the tune of €6million (£5million), which is an admittedly paltry fee for a first-team player who has made 25 first-team appearances for the Red Devils - and Goldbridge has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to convey his anger at the potential deal by branding the decision to get rid of the star as 'absolutely ridiculous'. He posted:

"So we're going to make about 2 million on Pellistri...absolutely ridiculous waste of talent. "Not saying he's a world beater but absolutely convinced he's better than some of the wingers we're keeping."

United Must do Better at Selling Fringe Stars

The Red Devils do not garner much for their squad players

Pellistri may not have the output of some of United's current stars, but right wing is an area of intrigue for them at present with Antony so far failing to fire on all cylinders, Diallo having little experience in the Premier League and Garnacho likely to test Marcus Rashford's poor form by coming into a left-wing role at points across the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Facundo Pellistri has made 26 caps for Uruguay, scoring twice.

Pellistri, especially at the age of 22, is worth much more than £5million and his transfer to a league that isn't deemed as one of Europe's strongest is certainly an interesting one, but it does at least secure vital funds for Ten Hag in which he could potentially collate enough money to move for another summer signing, perhaps in the form of Manuel Ugarte.

That being said, Pellistri hasn't shown enough potential to show that he could be a key player for United in the future whereas Diallo has cut his teeth at Championship level - and the Uruguayan's form in La Liga has also hardly been inspiring. But for the fee involved, you can't help but feel United are far behind other Premier League clubs in selling their talents - such as Manchester City selling Taylor Harwood-Bellis for £20million and Liverpool even selling Bobby Clark to RB Salzburg for £10million despite making just 14 appearances for the club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-08-24.