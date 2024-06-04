Highlights Manchester United are seeking a new manager amid doubts over the suitability of Erik ten Hag, according to Romano.

The club's hierarchy has been criticised by The United Stand's Mark Goldbridge for being disrespectful.

This summer, three key positions are being targeted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his entourage.

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with agents of other managers in the last 3–4 days and The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge is unhappy with how the club is being run in respect of Erik ten Hag's future, calling the club’s brass ‘embarrassing, unprofessional, indecisive and disrespectful’.

Despite winning the FA Cup final 2-1 against their arch-rivals Manchester City, on the back of a hodgepodge season on all fronts, Erik ten Hag’s suitability is being questioned - not only by a section of the fanbase but by the club’s boardroom bosses, too.

Manchester United finished the campaign in eighth spot - their worst finish of the Premier League era - and are in major need of some wholesale changes over the summer transfer period - and the first change the club could make is their manager.

Related 10 Managers Who Could Replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United [Ranked] 10 managers could be in contention to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to replace their Dutch boss in the near future.

Goldbridge Calls Out Man Utd Hierarchy

‘Really sickening how the club is being run’

Close

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake in Manchester United was made official on Christmas Eve, there have been a series of behind-the-scenes changes in M16 - and a big decision the 71-year-old millionaire and his team have to make is the future of the Dutch boss.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge did not mince his words when expressing his thoughts and feelings towards his club’s behaviour, deeming Ratcliffe and Co’s running the club as ‘really sickening’ on the back of Romano’s news that they have initiated talks with a host of managers’ agents.

“Really sickening how the club is being run. Embarrassing, unprofessional, indecisive, disrespectful and not representative of the vast majority of the fans how they're dealing with this. Shame.”

The crux of Goldbridge’s issue revolves around the prolonged strategic review - which began in February - that is yet to reach a conclusion. The aforementioned delay has left Ten Hag, a manager who has won two major trophies across a two-year period, in a state of limbo.

Journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT recently that Ten Hag is set to ‘imminently’ learn his fate, while Stan Collymore, formerly of Liverpool, would take ex-Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino over Ten Hag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag boasts a points per match rate of 1.92 over a 114-game stint at Old Trafford.

Man Utd Target Three Positions

Branthwaite and Todibo on list of centre-back reinforcements

Close

Manchester United’s first summer with Ratcliffe at the club is set to be an all-important one. Since his arrival, Ten Hag has enjoyed a big say in transfer proceedings, as evidenced by their £86 million outlay on an out-of-sorts Antony, but that may not be the case this time around.

According to The Athletic, there are three priority positions for the Old Trafford-based outfit this summer: centre-back, central midfield and centre-forward, proving Ratcliffe’s willingness to strengthen his side’s spine.

Everton and England ace Jarrad Branthwaite is Manchester United’s primary choice for the latter but understand that his signature may cost north of what they are willing to pay, though the Toffees’ Profit and Sustainability (PSR) situation could play into their hands.

The report also suggests that on the back of Raphael Varane’s exit and Lisandro Martinez’s return from injury, Jean-Clair Todibo is also of interest - and has been since last summer. Arsenal-linked Benjamin Sesko has been watched closely, too, in terms of a centre-forward option.