Highlights Manchester United remain uncertain on Ten Hag, delaying their decision despite an FA Cup win over Manchester City.

United are considering Gareth Southgate as a possible replacement, but INEOS remain cautious for now.

Mark Goldbridge has aired his disappointment over making a move for the England gaffer.

Manchester United chiefs have still not decided whether Erik ten Hag will remain in the Red Devils hot seat heading into next season - and after reports touted them with a move for England boss Gareth Southgate, United fan Mark Goldbridge has labelled any potential approach for the Three Lions gaffer as 'shocking' and 'sickening'.

Ten Hag looked all but set to depart United at the end of May following their FA Cup final against Manchester City, with the Red Devils recording their worst ever league finish under the Dutchman, alongside finishing bottom of their Champions League group and being dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the early rounds by Newcastle United. But a shock win against local rivals City under the famous arch means that Ten Hag has been bought time, if nothing else - with new owners INEOS still yet to make a decision on his future. However, that has seen links to Southgate and Goldbridge has aired his disappointment at the potential appointment.

Manchester United: Manager Latest

The Red Devils still haven't decided who their new manager will be

Reports earlier in the week suggested that United’s priority choice to replace Ten Hag - should the former Ajax boss leave Old Trafford - is Southgate, though INEOS are ‘intent’ on getting their first big call right in ownership and that is why they are taking their time.

The club hierarchy are undertaking a review of the managerial situation, unwilling to rush into a move for any manager and whilst Ten Hag is asking for clarity surrounding his future with just days until the transfer market opens, a decision could still drag out for weeks whilst the new ownership take their time.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Manchester divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 57 =9th Goals conceded 58 =5th xG 61.13 11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 10/06/2024

Southgate is thought to be their first choice, though with EURO 2024 around the corner, he is unwilling to enter talks until after the tournament and at the earliest, England don’t finish their group stage until June 25. Should England progress to the final, it means that United won’t have a new manager for at least a month and that could be a huge factor in their decision-making.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge claimed that he warned fans of a potential move for Southgate three months ago - before giving his thoughts on the ordeal, labelling a potential move for the England boss as 'sickening'. He said:

"People firstly waking up to what I got bantered for in March. Southgate talks and interest is shockingly sickeningly true. #SouthgateOut"

Southgate Could Be a Risky Move

The Englishman has been scorned in recent weeks

Southgate has managed at Premier League level before, albeit with Middlesbrough - but that was 15 years ago and the dynamic of the top-flight has changed drastically since he was in the job.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won two trophies in two seasons at Manchester United - their first back-to-back seasons with silverware since 2017.

He did keep the Riverside outfit up twice but failed to do so for the third time in a row in 2008/09, and since then he hasn't been in club football. It would certainly be a risky move given that his public image in terms of managerial business is not overly appreciated in England, despite reaching the nation's first final since 1966 back in the EURO 2020 tournament.

But with other managers such as Thomas Tuchel reportedly turning a move to Old Trafford down, he could be high up the list and the longer United go without a manager, the more his chances of a move increase.

Related Thomas Tuchel 'Not Planning' on Taking Man Utd Manager Role According to reports, Thomas Tuchel has pulled out of talks to become Manchester United's next manager.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.