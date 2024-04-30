Highlights Mark Goldbridge has defended Mohamed Salah, deeming him a top 2 Premier League player and dismissing any overrated claims.

Salah's potential Liverpool exit due to their poor form and Jurgen Klopp's future has raised concern among fans and pundits.

Amidst speculation, Simon Jordan argues Salah is overrated, while Goldbridge countered that by highlighting Salah's goal record and consistency.

Mark Goldbridge has slammed talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan for labelling Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as overrated - with the Manchester United fan putting his allegiances aside to class the star as "one of the top two players in the Premier League".

Rumours have been abound over a potential Anfield exit for Salah amid Liverpool's poor form, which has seen them drop out of the FA Cup and Europa League in recent weeks, alongside points being squandered en masse in the top-flight - leaving the Reds likely to only win the Carabao Cup in Jurgen Klopp's farewell season. The German gaffer had a fallout with Salah on the touchline at West Ham United on Saturday, sparking concerns that the dressing room atmosphere was lower than ever at Anfield amid their poor run of form and a lack of trophies to send Klopp off on a positive note following nine strong years on Merseyside.

Those claims led to reports that Salah would be leaving Liverpool in the summer window, being shot down by many with Reds fans wishing their star winger to stay at the club. However, Jordan claims that the winger is overrated and could be set for a move in the summer; which Goldbridge entered a war of words over.

Jordan: "I'm Not a Fan of Mohamed Salah"

Jordan believes that Salah could find a move away from Liverpool in the future

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan acknowledged his belief was unpopular, though it didn't stop him from making comments on Salah's future. He said:

"I know this is controversial and people are going to tell me what a clown I am, riding around in a clown car - but I’m not a fan of Mo Salah. I think that he plays in a very good Liverpool side that create lots of chances, and I know Liverpool fans are going to say that I’m a t*t, and whatever else they want to say - I’m just not a huge admirer of his. I do believe that there is a distinct possibility that he will leave Liverpool. I don’t think he’s as good as people make him out to be. I think he dives, I think he can be a fair-weather player. Obviously he’s scored lots of goals, but when the going gets tough, some people stand up and fight and some people don’t. I just get this feeling that Salah can be one of those."

However, in response, Goldbridge shot back, tweeting:

"Simon Jordan calling Mo Salah overrated has to be the worst comment I’ve ever heard…if anything he’s underrated! 154 goals in 247 games for Liverpool and consistently in the top 2 players in the league for 7 years. No wonder he never dared have me on the show."

Mohamed Salah "Overrated" Shout Analysed

The Egypt star continues to shine on the pitch year in, year out

Salah has endured one of his 'worst' seasons for Liverpool so far this campaign, but the Egyptian has set such high standards for himself that by any other metric, he's still had a superb campaign. 24 goals in 41 games is still a superb tally by any means, and the Reds would be sad to see Salah leave if he did accept an offer from Saudi Arabia.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's fifth-highest scorer of all time.

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo scored just one goal in 10 games for Manchester United before heading to the Middle East where he has 43 goals in 42 games for Al-Nassr, you could expect Salah to have a superb tally in the Saudi Pro League.

However, Arne Slot will be surely making Salah's stay at the club a priority upon his arrival amid reports that his incoming is imminent.

Related £70m Star Has ‘No Intention’ of Leaving Liverpool in Summer The winger’s future was seen to be in doubt after his spat with Jurgen Klopp at the weekend.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-04-24.