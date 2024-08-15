Highlights Erling Haaland was top scorer in 2023-24 and looks favourite to make it three in a row.

Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Mo Salah all tipped to compete with Haaland.

Outside contenders like Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden could have seasons to remember in front of goal.

The new Premier League season kicks off this Friday evening as Manchester United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford. While the season hasn't felt like it's been away that long - considering the sporting exploits of the summer - forwards across the top-tier have had a break to hone their craft and are ready to give it all for their respective sides. Last season, a total of 1,245 goals throughout the term meant that 2023-24 was the highest scoring Premier League season to date. The final day alone needed 14 goals to beat the standing record of 2022-23, and it subsequently saw 37 goals in an action-packed Matchday 38.

Previously, Erling Haaland's total of 27 was enough to give the mercurial Norwegian a firm grasp on the Golden Boot trophy, as well as help Manchester City to a fourth consecutive title. Chelsea's Cole Palmer came in second, five goals shy of Haaland before the usual suspects were among the most prolific. Heung-min Son, Ollie Watkins, and Mohamed Salah were present - yet new faces emerged too, with the resurgence of Jean-Philippe Mateta among others. In a season where it seemed practically every team had a devastating source of goals, the scorer's charts bore an intriguing reflection of a highly offensive division.

With that in mind, here's a look at next season's odds for who will be crowned Golden Boot winner.

2023-24 Premier League Top Scorers Player Goals Erling Haaland 27 Cole Palmer 22 Alexander Isak 21 Phil Foden 19 Dominic Solanke 19 Ollie Watkins 19 Mohamed Salah 18 Heung-min Son 17 Jarrod Bowen 16 Jean-Philippe Mateta 16 Bukayo Saka 16

Related Man United vs. Fulham - Odds and Predictions Mancehster United entertain Fulham at Old Trafford in the first match of the Premier League campaign.

The Frontrunners

Familiar names lead the charge

According to OLBG, and conforming to the expectations set from last term, the frontrunners in the 2024-25 season include Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins, and Cole Palmer. The machine-like Haaland is looking for his third successive Golden Boot in as many tries, after bagging 27 last term and a ridiculous 36 the season before that. Also in the picture, is a Mo Salah determined to up his output from 18 last season.

Under new boss Arne Slot, the 'Egyptian King' as he's fondly known on Merseyside, will be hopeful of extending his high standards and add to a positive team pre-season that saw him notch against Arsenal.

Alexander Isak enters as another striker looking forward to his third season in the Premier League. He has gradually improved since his arrival on Tyneside, scoring 10 in 2022-23 and then 21 in 2023-24. Ollie Watkins is also a fine example of a dynamic forward steadily cementing himself as one of the league's best. Since his signing from Brentford in the 2020-21 season, the Aston Villa talisman hasn't seen a campaign with less than ten goals, scoring 14, 11, 15, and 19, respectively.

Cole Palmer's inclusion in the favourable odds section is an interesting one after a fine season previously, as well as brief impressive cameos at the Euros. The issue for Palmer, will be the team dynamic and how he steps up among an admittedly bloated Chelsea squad.

Premier League Top Goalscorer 24/25 Odds Erling Haaland 4/6 Mohamed Salah 10/1 Alexander Isak 16/1 Ollie Watkins 16/1 Cole Palmer 20/1

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If crowned top-scorer again, Erling Haaland will be the first player since Thierry Henry in 03/04, 04/05 and 05/06 to finish as top scorer in three consecutive Premier League seasons.

Outside Contenders

The best of the rest really show the strength of the league

Premier League Top Goalscorer 24/25 Odds Dominic Solanke 20/1 Heung-Min Son 25/1 Bukayo Saka 33/1 Phil Foden 40/1 Jean-Philippe Mateta 50/1

From the odds brought to light by the Independent, there were many outside selections to choose from. However, the next five seem quite viable, if they can locate their scoring boots when it matters this season.

According to the paper, Arsenal's 'Star Boy' Bukayo Saka has top-scoring odds of 33/1. The 22-year-old has played the role of both creator and scorer in recent terms where the Gunners have pushed City to the wire. However, despite great consistency, translating that into a 20-plus goal season is quite the ask. Next up, England team-mate Phil Foden arrives at 40/1 and although the Three Lions' positioning predicament has taken away from the 19 goals he scored last year, the midfield maestro has shown that he can chip in among a star-studded City lineup.

Dominic Solanke's total of 19 last term was his best in the Premier League to date, and a move to Tottenham could help him hugely. He'll have better supply lines through the likes of Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, and James Maddison and there's no reason why he can't push himself to a better total. The Independent has given him the odds of 20/1.

Related 9 Top Goalscorers in Tottenham History Tottenham had a new record goalscorer in 2023 with the current England captain.

Son, himself, is also another outsider. He was, of course, the joint-recipient of the 2021-22 Golden Boot with Mo Salah and after a patchy term last time out, he still managed 17 goals despite inconsistency. It'll be exciting to see how he and Solanke compliment each other - if they can strike up a partnership like that of Harry Kane's, Son could benefit hugely. He is 25/1 to be top of the scoring charts.

The final 'best of the rest' forward arrives in Jean-Philippe Mateta. After scoring 16 goals last term, with 14 of those arriving in the final 16, Mateta has carried that form over to a silver medal-winning Olympic performance with France. Although Crystal Palace will be a different side without Michael Olise, the cult form of Mateta doesn't look to let up under Oliver Glasner - who must realise just how central the imposing forward is to his side. The Independent gave him 50/1, but this could arguably be better.

Related Darwin Nunez 'Will Benefit' From Manager Change at Liverpool Former Liverpool player Steve Nicol feels it is the perfect opportunity for Darwin Nunez at Liverpool.

Wildcard Selections

Two players vying for the upper echelon

While the Independent gave Darwin Nunez 18/1 odds of being the Premier League top scorer, that hypothetical point still seems quite far off. Coming into a new season of transition, in one way, a clean slate under Arne Slot could be massively beneficial - especially with how things were rumoured to have ended with Jurgen Klopp. However, he needs to nail down some consistency and begin tucking away the majority of chances that come his way.

A similar wildcard looking to continue his development and growth in the top-tier, is Rasmus Hojlund. He is 50/1 to be top scorer, and already hindered by a hamstring injury picked up in preseason, it looks unlikely that he'll properly challenge. However, with a new lease of life creeping in with new signings under Ten Hag, an important head of steam could see Hojlund exceed the potential placed upon him so far. With the ever-consistent form of Bruno Fernandes, as well as new signings Joshua Zirkzee and high-flying wingback Noussair Mazraoui, the supply line will be well established on his return to the side.

Prediction

Haaland to reign supreme again

Erling Haaland has been the man to catch in the last two seasons and we don't see that being any different this time around. The Norwegian has looked devastating in pre-season and with a summer of rest under his belt, Haaland could very easily emulate Thierry Henry's record of three straight Golden Boot titles.