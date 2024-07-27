Highlights

  • The best young football talents have been ranked ahead of the 2024 Golden Boy award.
  • Top prospects like Lamine Yamal and Warren Zaire-Emery are positioned to excel, with skills that rival established stars.
  • From Endrick's Real Madrid move to Alanjandro Garnacho's Copa America win, the future of football looks bright with these rising stars.

Forget the 2024 Ballon d’Or race for a second - it's time to celebrate the Golden Boys of the generation: those who are in the infancy of their careers but still possess the maturity, alongside the talent, to make themselves heard.

From the dazzling Lamine Yamal to the cultured Leny Yoro, there have been youngsters aplenty who have made their mark on the world of football in recent times. Last year it was Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham who picked up the prestigious award - but who will be next?

Could it be one of his Los Blancos colleagues, or is the gong be passed onto the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Joao Neves or Pau Cubarsi? To help you come to your own conclusions, these are the current GIVEMESPORT Golden Boy 2024 Power Rankings – with the top 20 below, ranked from least to most likely to win.

All players must be under the age of 21 (those who turn 21 in 2024 are ruled out); they must play in a top European league; while a player is unable to pick up the crown on more than one occasion. Barcelona's Gavi (2022 winner), therefore, is ineligible.

Ranking factors

  • Goals/Assists
  • Clean sheets (if defensive-minded)
  • Success (at club and international level)
  • Big moments in 2023/24 and in major international tournaments
  • General form

Golden Boy 2024 Power Rankings

Rank

Player

Club

Country

Position

Age

1.

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Spain

Forward

17

2.

Warren Zaire-Emery

Paris Saint-Germain

France

Midfielder

18

3.

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United

England

Midfielder

19

4.

Endrick

Real Madrid

Brazil

Forward

18

5.

Joao Neves

Benfica

Portugal

Midfielder

19

6.

Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United

Argentina

Forward

19

7.

Arda Guler

Real Madrid

Turkey

Forward

19

8.

Savio

Manchester City

Brazil

Forward

20

9.

Leny Yoro

Manchester United

France

Defender

18

10.

Pau Cubarsi

Barcelona

Spain

Defender

17

11.

Aleksandar Pavlovic

Bayern Munich

Germany

Midfielder

20

12.

Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich

France

Forward

19

13.

Ousmane Diomande

Sporing CP

Ivory Coast

Defender

20

14.

Rico Lewis

Manchester City

England

Defender

19

15.

Samuel Omorodion

Atletico Madrid

Spain

Forward

20

16.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Borussia Dortmund

England

Forward

19

17.

Evan Ferguson

Brighton & Hove Albion

Ireland

Forward

19

18.

Vitor Roque

Barcelona

Brazil

Forward

19

19.

Jorrel Hato

Ajax

Netherlands

Defender

20

20.

Cristhian Mosquera

Valencia

Spain

Defender

20

20-16

Cristhian Mosquera, Jorrel Hato, Vitor Roque, Evan Ferguson, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Kicking things off is Valencia centre-half Cristhian Mosquera. The Alicante-born ace, 20, is yet to receive a call-up for the Euro 2024 winners but, at club level, he played 36 times for his employers across 2023/24, which equates to 3,252 minutes.

Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, linked with Arsenal, is next up in 19th spot as the youngster has proven his worth in the Eredivisie. Now, potentially as early as this summer, he looks to be among those who could snare a big-money move to a top club in Europe.

Vitor Roque has been on the periphery of Barcelona’s first-team roster since arriving, weighing in with two goals in 353 minutes, but looks destined to reach the top with his fleet-footedness being a key part of his game. He’s followed by Evan Ferguson who, too, struggled to find his feet last term.

Widely considered as one of the best teenagers in the Premier League, the Irishman has an eye for goal and that, coupled with his athleticism and drive, means he could be a leading marksman in England for years to come. Englishman Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is in 16th spot.

15-11

Samuel Omorodion, Rico Lewis, Ousmane Diomande, Mathys Tel, Aleksandar Pavlovic