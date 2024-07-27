Highlights The best young football talents have been ranked ahead of the 2024 Golden Boy award.

Top prospects like Lamine Yamal and Warren Zaire-Emery are positioned to excel, with skills that rival established stars.

From Endrick's Real Madrid move to Alanjandro Garnacho's Copa America win, the future of football looks bright with these rising stars.

Forget the 2024 Ballon d’Or race for a second - it's time to celebrate the Golden Boys of the generation: those who are in the infancy of their careers but still possess the maturity, alongside the talent, to make themselves heard.

From the dazzling Lamine Yamal to the cultured Leny Yoro, there have been youngsters aplenty who have made their mark on the world of football in recent times. Last year it was Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham who picked up the prestigious award - but who will be next?

Could it be one of his Los Blancos colleagues, or is the gong be passed onto the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Joao Neves or Pau Cubarsi? To help you come to your own conclusions, these are the current GIVEMESPORT Golden Boy 2024 Power Rankings – with the top 20 below, ranked from least to most likely to win.

All players must be under the age of 21 (those who turn 21 in 2024 are ruled out); they must play in a top European league; while a player is unable to pick up the crown on more than one occasion. Barcelona's Gavi (2022 winner), therefore, is ineligible.

Ranking factors

Goals/Assists

Clean sheets (if defensive-minded)

Success (at club and international level)

Big moments in 2023/24 and in major international tournaments

General form

Golden Boy 2024 Power Rankings Rank Player Club Country Position Age 1. Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain Forward 17 2. Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain France Midfielder 18 3. Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United England Midfielder 19 4. Endrick Real Madrid Brazil Forward 18 5. Joao Neves Benfica Portugal Midfielder 19 6. Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United Argentina Forward 19 7. Arda Guler Real Madrid Turkey Forward 19 8. Savio Manchester City Brazil Forward 20 9. Leny Yoro Manchester United France Defender 18 10. Pau Cubarsi Barcelona Spain Defender 17 11. Aleksandar Pavlovic Bayern Munich Germany Midfielder 20 12. Mathys Tel Bayern Munich France Forward 19 13. Ousmane Diomande Sporing CP Ivory Coast Defender 20 14. Rico Lewis Manchester City England Defender 19 15. Samuel Omorodion Atletico Madrid Spain Forward 20 16. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Borussia Dortmund England Forward 19 17. Evan Ferguson Brighton & Hove Albion Ireland Forward 19 18. Vitor Roque Barcelona Brazil Forward 19 19. Jorrel Hato Ajax Netherlands Defender 20 20. Cristhian Mosquera Valencia Spain Defender 20

20-16

Cristhian Mosquera, Jorrel Hato, Vitor Roque, Evan Ferguson, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Close

Kicking things off is Valencia centre-half Cristhian Mosquera. The Alicante-born ace, 20, is yet to receive a call-up for the Euro 2024 winners but, at club level, he played 36 times for his employers across 2023/24, which equates to 3,252 minutes.

Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, linked with Arsenal, is next up in 19th spot as the youngster has proven his worth in the Eredivisie. Now, potentially as early as this summer, he looks to be among those who could snare a big-money move to a top club in Europe.

2:27 Related Who is Jorrel Hato: The Ajax defender linked with a move to Arsenal Arsenal could be set to raid Ajax once more after taking Jurrien Timber off their hands last summer...

Vitor Roque has been on the periphery of Barcelona’s first-team roster since arriving, weighing in with two goals in 353 minutes, but looks destined to reach the top with his fleet-footedness being a key part of his game. He’s followed by Evan Ferguson who, too, struggled to find his feet last term.

Widely considered as one of the best teenagers in the Premier League, the Irishman has an eye for goal and that, coupled with his athleticism and drive, means he could be a leading marksman in England for years to come. Englishman Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is in 16th spot.

15-11

Samuel Omorodion, Rico Lewis, Ousmane Diomande, Mathys Tel, Aleksandar Pavlovic