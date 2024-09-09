Key Takeaways Harry Kane will become the 10th England centurion on Tuesday with a special gold cap ceremony awaiting him ahead of kick-off.

The Golden Cap celebrates England's modern-day centurions, with the likes of Beckham, Gerrard, and Lampard all having been honoured with one previously.

Kane overtook Rooney as England's all-time leading goalscorer as he deservedly joins the prestigious Golden Cap club.

Harry Kane is poised to become the tenth player to achieve 100 caps for England when he leads the Three Lions as captain against Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night. However, the world-class striker will become only the sixth England player to be presented with a special gold cap prior to kick-off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane will be the first player to become an England men’s centurion since Wayne Rooney reached the milestone in November 2014.

The Golden Cap has become a contemporary symbol of England's centurions. David Beckham was the first player to receive one, presented by the great Sir Bobby Charlton in May 2008 before a game against the USA.

Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard was the next recipient, receiving his from Peter Shilton before the match against Brazil in February 2013. Former left-back Ashley Cole, who had the base of his cap silver-plated, was given his by Roy Hodgson in May 2013. Meanwhile, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney complete the current list.

FA officials initially conceived the Golden Cap idea as David Beckham neared the milestone, marking the first time in 20 years - since Peter Shilton's in 1988—that the landmark was reached. They collaborated with Toye Kenning & Spencer, the company behind the caps, to create the Golden Cap.

Players with 100 or more England appearances Rank Player International career span Appearances 1. Peter Shilton 1970-1990 125 2. Wayne Rooney 2003-2018 120 3. David Beckham 1996-2009 115 4. Steven Gerrard 2000-2014 114 5. Bobby Moore 1962-1973 108 6. Ashley Cole 2001-2014 107 7. Sir Bobby Charlton 1958-1970 106 8. Frank Lampard 1999-2014 106 9. Billy Wright 1946-1959 105 10. Harry Kane* 2015- 99* *Harry Kane will win his 100th England cap on 10/09/2024.

David Beckham (Golden Cap Winner #1)

115 England caps

Manchester United legend David Beckham was the first to be awarded a Golden Cap, and it was well deserved. Despite earning 115 caps during a time when trophies were scarce, Beckham was a key figure in the highly regarded mid-2000s 'Golden Generation'.

Since 1996, no player has assisted more goals for England than its most famous sporting icon. With 42 assists in 115 caps, the former Real Madrid star Beckham stands in a league of his own, far ahead of Steven Gerrard's 24. A treble winner with United in 1998-99, Beckham's career was filled with iconic moments, not least his famous stoppage-time free-kick against Greece that secured England's spot in the 2002 World Cup.

Steven Gerrard (Golden Cap Winner #2)

114 England caps

Bringing his A-game to the world stage, Steven Gerrard racked up 114 England caps, skippered the Three Lions 38 times, and played in six of the seven major tournaments for which they qualified between 2000 and 2014. This put 'Captain Fantastic''s position as one of his nation's greatest-ever midfielders beyond doubt, and meant he was highly deserving of the golden cap that Peter Shilton knighted him with in 2013.

Frequently drawn into the longstanding debate over whether he, Paul Scholes, or Frank Lampard was the best, Gerrard remains a national icon. The trust placed in him by managers like Fabio Capello, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Roy Hodgson secured his place as one of England's longest-serving captains.

Ashley Cole (Golden Cap Winner #3)

107 England caps

Ashley Cole is, without a doubt, the greatest left-back that the country has ever produced, and he is also often cited as the best full-back of the Premier League era. The former Chelsea man is one of only two defenders to make over 100 appearances for England, after Billy Wright achieved the same feat almost a century ago.

Cole, who received his Golden Cap from then-England manager Roy Hodgson just three months after Gerrard, chose to give his award a unique personal touch. The 43-year-old, once named Cristiano Ronaldo’s toughest-ever opponent, had the base of his cap silver-plated.

Frank Lampard (Golden Cap Winner #4)

106 England caps

The year 2013 was significant for England's fading Golden Generation, as Chelsea's talismanic midfielder Frank Lampard became the fourth player to receive a Golden Cap that year. He was honored by the Football Association ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Chile at Wembley Stadium in November.

With 211 goals in 638 appearances for the Blues, his Chelsea tally is accompanied by his record for most goals by a midfielder in Premier League history (177). But whilst the powerful midfielder is better known for his club career, his gold cap proves he was just as impactful at international level, too.

Wayne Rooney (Golden Cap Winner #5)

120 England caps

"Remember the name, Wayne Rooney." Fans were told this when the 16-year-old from Everton's academy scored from distance against Arsenal’s David Seaman. Rooney made sure his name was unforgettable, establishing himself as one of his country's top talents.

Despite a standout performance at Euro 2004, which was the peak of his international career, Rooney, like many of his peers, did not meet expectations in the England shirt. Although he didn’t achieve tournament success, he amassed numerous individual honors. Rooney holds the record for most caps by an outfield player and was England's top scorer until Harry Kane, who is soon to join the exclusive Golden Cap club, surpassed him.