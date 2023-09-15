Highlights England's new crop of players is being hailed as the real deal compared to the past Golden Generation, with strength and depth in the squad.

Jordan Pickford has outperformed David James as the preferred goalkeeper for England, with notable saves in penalty shootouts and more caps.

The combined XI shows that while the current generation has potential, they still have some way to go to match the achievements of the past generation, especially in terms of legendary players like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

It's safe to say that England have a pretty impressive squad right now. From top to bottom, there are elite options in essentially every position and having come close at a number of recent international tournaments, major success genuinely feels within touching distance. Of course, though, this isn't the first time the Three Lions have looked capable of conquering the world.

Indeed, back in the early 2000s, England produced what was labelled as a Golden Generation. Those players, however, failed to live up to the hype. With that being the case, speaking live on Channel 4 this week after the 3-1 win over Scotland, pundit Graeme Souness insisted that the new crop of players are actually the real deal, as opposed to the past pretenders.

He said:

"This is the golden generation. Forget Frank (Lampard) and Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes, they've got strength and depth. England are a really good team at the moment and I think they're destined to get their hands on a trophy with this group of players.

With that being said, here at GIVEMESPORT we've decided to compare the two generations to work out just which teams was better, as well as making a combined XI. For the older squad, we'll focus specifically on the team that started in the Euro 2004 quarter-final defeat against Portugal.

Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford vs David James

Although Aaron Ramsdale started most recently for Gareth Southgate and co, Jordan Pickford has been and remains the undisputed number one in recent times. In the past three international tournaments, he's started every game playing a key role for the Three Lions. In Russia 2018, he saved a penalty in the shoot-out victory against Colombia, while he then repeated the trick against Italy in the EURO 2020 final – saving twice from 12 yards as England unfortunately lost. He also kept three clean sheets in five games in Qatar 2022 last summer.

Back in the noughties, goalkeeper was probably the one and only position lacking a true world-class option. David Seaman was past his prime and so David James was entrusted between the sticks by Sven-Göran Eriksson. And while the shot-stopper had a reasonable club career, he never was quite elite. He still managed 53 caps for England, but Pickford has two more and has certainly achieved more for his country.

Winner: Jordan Pickford

Right-back - Kyle Walker vs Gary Neville

Right now, England have countless talents to pick from at right-back – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, and Kieran Tripper, to name a few – but it's fair to say Southgate prefers Kyle Walker. So much so, in fact, that he was talked out of international retirement twice by his national team manager. The Man City ace has won it all at club level, and has been a regular pick despite the competition fat fullback ever since Euro 2016.

Gary Neville was a stalwart in a generation of champions at Manchester United. Just like Walker, he has won numerous Premier League trophies and completed a famous treble. He currently has seven more caps than the 33-year-old but could be overtaken before too long. And as the Red Devil was part of such an underperforming generation on the international stage, we'll pick the younger man in our combined XI.

Winner: Kyle Walker

Centre-back - Harry Maguire vs John Terry

You might not like it, but Harry Maguire has been very reliable for England ever since debut in 2017 and his performances at the 2018 World Cup were part of what helped him later seal that £80m move to Man United. However, it's safe to say his club form has dropped off a cliff in recent times and while Southgate continues to pick him, an own-goal against Scotland represents his complete lack of confidence right now. At 30 years of age, it feels as though his international career is already on its last legs.

English centre-backs don't come much better than John Terry. The Chelsea legend won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, one Champions League, one Europa League and three League Cups. He didn't enjoy the same success with the national team but still played 78 times for the Three Lions between 2003 and 2012, earning the captain's armband on numerous occasions.

Winner: John Terry

Centre-back - John Stones vs Sol Campbell

John Stones is the perfect model for the modern defender. Good on the ball, quick in the recovery, and versatile enough to play in multiple positions. It's no wonder Pep Guardiola relies on him so heavily for Man City, and Southgate has just as much confidence in the 29-year-old. Indeed, Stone played in every game as England finished fourth in the 2018 World Cup, he repeated the feat as they fell at the final hurdle in Euro 2020, and also started every game last winter in Qatar.

Sol Campbell won two Premier League titles and four FA Cups with Arsenal after ditching Spurs in 2001. He actually made his debut as a 21-year-old while still at Tottenham and continued to play regularly for a number of years, earning 73 caps. The centre-back had two key goals ruled out for England – coming in tournament defeats to Argentina (1998) and Portugal (2004). Purely on what each player has achieved in an England shirt, Stones just gets the nod here. Had Campbell's goals stood, however, maybe he'd have earned a spot in this combined XI.

Winner: John Stones

Left-back - Luke Shaw vs Ashley Cole

Kieran Tripper started in the unfamiliar role against Scotland but Luke Shaw has been the preferred man for the position in the last two tournaments. He became in fact the first and only Englishman to score in a major final since 1996 when he struck inside two minutes against Italy at Euro 2020. Sadly the Three Lions lost on that day, with the Man United defender playing the full 120 minutes.

Having essentially completed club football across spells at Arsenal and then Chelsea, Ashley Cole has a very good shout at being England's greatest-ever left-back. The defender is one of just nine men's players to have over 100 caps for the Three Lions. You don't play that often for your country without being a true legend of the game.

Winner: Ashley Cole

Right-midfield - Marcus Rashford vs David Beckham

We know Bukayo Saka starts on the right wing for England usually, but for the sake of squeezing him into this combined XI, we'll move him to the left and suggest Marcus Rashford on the right of midfield. The Man United ace was scintillating last term, scoring 30 club goals in all competitions, as well as three at the World Cup – forcing his way into Southgate's plans ahead of Raheem Sterling on a more regular basis now.

Once upon a time, David Beckham was one of the most scapegoated players in the world after his infamous red card at the 1998 World Cup. But the Red Devil turned his fortunes around, becoming captain, playing 155 times and delivering many memorable moments – including that unforgettable freekick against Greece to send his nation to the 2002 World Cup. There can only be one winner here.

Winner: David Beckham

Central midfield - Declan Rice vs Steven Gerrard

Declan Rice is officially a £100m player. And when you look at what he's done for England, starting every game at the last two international tournaments – as well as leading West Ham to a European trophy – you can understand why he cost so much. Still only 24 years of age, there's every chance he'll reach even greater heights in the coming years.

Even so, he still has some way to go if he wants to be regarded quite as high as Champions League hero and Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard. The retired midfielder played 114 times for his country, only three players have more caps. For the time being, he slots into the team just ahead of Rice.

Winner: Steven Gerrard

Central midfield - Kalvin Phillips vs Frank Lampard

Kalvin Phillips has often been a pick in the side for Southgate even when not playing regularly for his club, while Jordan Henderson has 78 caps now and continues to make the squad despite having moved to Saudi Arabia. While both are great options in the middle of the park on their day, neither player has quite reached the level of Frank Lampard.

The former Chelsea icon was one of the first true stars of the Roman Abramovich era, and won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup numerous times, as well as the Champions League. Lampard is another rare player to have 100 caps for his nation – although, unfortunately, he may well be best remembered on the international scene for his ghost goal against Germany in South Africa 2010, as the ball clearly crossed the line but played continued as if nothing happened.

Winner: Frank Lampard

Left-midfield - Bukayo Saka vs Paul Scholes

As mentioned before, we know Saka doesn't play on the left as much as Rashford, but the nation's back-to-back Player of the Year deserves to be in this team for his fabulous displays. He forced his way into the team at Euro 2020, and despite missing the decisive penalty in that moment, has only gone from strength to strength in an England shirt. In 30 appearances, he has 11 goals and seven assists. Oh, and he's still only 22...

To put that in perspective, Paul Scholes only scored 14 goals and claimed 14 assists in 66 caps. Of course, he's not quite as an attacking player and perhaps it's a little harsh on the Man Utd man. Unfortunately, he was often shunted out to the left to accommodate Gerrard and Lampard in the middle of the park – and for this article, he's been knocked out of the team altogether with the Arsenal star stealing his spot.

Winner: Bukayo Saka

Striker - Jude Bellingham vs Wayne Rooney

Of course, Jude Bellingham has played mostly in midfield for England but at Real Madrid he's recently been deployed in a more attacking role and for this argument, we'll just move him into the striker category. The 20-year-old has the world at his feet and it feels as though, one day, he will almost certainly be a shoo-in to make all sorts of all-time great lists for England. But he'll have to earn that.

With that in mind, for now, we will go for Wayne Rooney as the main man in attack. With 120 caps, he has the most of any men's outfield player (only beaten by goalkeeper Peter Shilton on 125), while only Harry Kane has scored more goals than the former Red Devil. His performances as an 18-year-old at Euro 2004 still stand out to this day as something to behold.

Winner: Wayne Rooney

Striker - Harry Kane vs Michael Owen

Of course, the leading man throughout the Southgate era has been captain Kane, who now sits atop the list as the men's all-time top goalscorer with 59 goals in 86 appearances. What's more, with 12 goals scored at World Cups and Euros, he has the most of any Englishman at major tournaments. Still only 30, these records will no doubt keep on increasing.

Emerging on the scene a while before Rooney, Michael Owen looked like he was destined to fire the Three Lions to glory, especially when he scored a spectacular goal in the 1998 Round of 16 clash with Argentina (before England lost on penalties). Further disappointment followed over the years, but the ex-Liverpool striker still scored 40 goals in 89 caps for England.

Winner: Harry Kane

Player Appearances Goals Assists Wayne Rooney 120 53 21 Harry Kane 86 59 19 Michael Owen 89 40 12

And so, in total only five of the current crop make the combined XI, but considering the potential of players such as Bellingham and Rice, there's every chance that they can overtake what the likes of Gerrard and Lampard achieved in an England shirt in the years to follow. Check out the full team below:

England current vs Golden Generation combined XI