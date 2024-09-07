Key Takeaways Buddy Hield provides the Golden State Warriors with an elite three-point shooting threat.

Podziemski should increase his three-point volume to help replace Thompson.

De'Anthony Melton upgrades the Warriors' defense, creating more possessions.

For the first time in his illustrious NBA career, Klay Thompson will not play for the Golden State Warriors . He signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. While the Mavericks get a great shooter to pair with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving , the Warriors need to find a way to replace Thompson's production on both ends of the court.

Golden State has had a busy offseason. They received Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield in a massive six-team trade and signed De'Anthony Melton in free agency. The Warriors will especially count on internal developments from sophomore Brandin Podziemski to re-enter the contending conversation and fill the void Thomspon left on the perimeter.

Buddy Hield is Not Shy About Letting it Fly

Hield is among the league's best from beyond the arc

The Warrior's offense involves constant movement without the basketball to create open looks from deep. Stephen Curry and Thompson formed one of the deadliest backcourts in NBA history under Head Coach Steve Kerr 's three-point motion offense. With Thompson gone, Golden State knew they needed another guy who put fear into the opposition from beyond the arc. Hield will do exactly that.

Over the past five years, no one in the association has made more threes than Hield. He shot 38.6 percent on 6.8 triple tries per game last season. Whether it is off the catch, dribble, or on the move, Hield does not lack any confidence from deep.

Buddy Hield Three-Point Stats Over Last 5 Years Stat Value Rank 3PM 1,322 1 3PA (per game) 8.7 5 3PT% 39.2 6

Last campaign, Hield played for the Indiana Pacers before they traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers . Indiana ranked first in points per game (123.3) in the 2023-24 season, and Hield was a big part of their offense. The Pacers played at an electric pace and never passed up an open look from deep. Indiana's star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton , explained just how important Hield's shooting was to their offense.

"His presence shooting on the floor, that opens up a ton for me because you [are] not going to be in as much in the gap if you’re guarding Buddy because you know how he is as a shooter. So it’s been a little different on the court, obviously." - Tyrese Haliburton

In Golden State, Hield will have a critical role in keeping defenses honest. While he likely comes off the bench and sees less usage than Thompson did with the Warriors, Hield will keep the opposition from doubling Curry and serve as a kickout option for playmakers like Draymond Green . On paper, he fits seamlessly into Golden State's three-point, motion offense. It will be interesting to see if his numbers jump up from playing in a system that suits his offensive strengths.

Internal Development

Warriors want Podziemski to increase his three-point volume

Golden State drafted Podziemski with the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He rewarded them, finishing fifth in the Rookie of the Year race and earning First-Team All-Rookie honors.

Brandin Podziemski 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 9.2 RPG 5.8 APG 3.7 3PT% 38.5 USG% 15.5 Charges Drawn 38

Podziemski was not afraid to be physical as a rookie, leading the league in charges drawn and battling down low for tough rebounds. He started 28 games last season, but his role will skyrocket with Thompson's departure. Podziemski will likely start at shooting guard, taking on more usage.

The second-year guard from Santa Clara University does not come close to Thompson's shooting caliber. However, the Warriors want Podziemski to increase his three-point volume heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

Podziemski attempted 3.2 triples in his rookie season, so leaping to 8-10 is a big task. In comparison, Thompson took nine triples last campaign. If Podziemski gets to this number at a fairly efficient clip, the Warriors will have a star on their hands. He is already a tough-nosed defender and will likely match up with the best opposing guard, while Andrew Wiggins guards the best wing. Golden State believes the second-year guard will have a powerful impact on both sides of the ball.

Over the summer, the Warriors were reportedly interested in trading for Lauri Markkanen . However, they refused to put Podziemski in a potential deal. Golden State views Podziemski as an integral piece of the organization's future. He will have big shoes to fill offensively with Thompson's departure.

Thompson's Defense Declined, but Warriors Make an Upgrade

De'Anthony Melton will be a key defensive piece

Before Thompson tore his ACL and Achilles tendon, he was a great perimeter defender. He earned All-Defensive Second-Team honors in 2018-19 and finished 11th in Defensive Player of the Year voting one season prior. After he returned to the court, he did not have the same lateral quickness to stay in front of quicker guards. Even though he is not projected to start, Melton can bring the strong perimeter defensive presence Thompson did before his injuries.

Melton only played 38 games last season due to back soreness, but before his injury, he started and played an integral part in Philadelphia's defensive scheme. Over the first two months of last season, the 76ers ranked fourth with a 110.5 defensive rating, and Melton covered the best opposing guard. He navigates screens well, staying in front of his matchup, and consistently gets deflections in the passing lanes, igniting easy fastbreak buckets.

Melton can give the dangerous Warriors' offense more possessions due to his turnover creation. He also knocks down threes at a high rate, shooting at least 36 percent from deep over his last four campaigns and making two per game in his last two seasons. While Melton might not have the same offensive firepower as Thompson, the Warriors upgraded their defense with this signing, while not taking a giant stepback in the shooting department.

Melton is projected to play backup point guard to begin the season, but he and Curry can play together in the backourt. If Golden State needs defense down the stretch, Melton is a great candidate to close tight games when having two-way players is of the utmost importance.

Did the Warriors add enough pieces to replace Thompson's production? Only time will tell.