Highlights Brandin Podziemski earned the trust of the Golden State Warriors and became a significant contributor as a rookie.

Golden State's road success is key to their resurgence, impacting the Western Conference playoff race.

Draymond Green's influence on and off the court continues to be instrumental to the team's success.

Golden State Warriors rookie guard Brandin Podziemski had high praise for his veteran teammate, Draymond Green, following the team's key 117-113 road victory on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Green, who has been the initiator of unnecessarily dirty acts on the court both recently and throughout his career, has still undoubtedly played a massive role in the Warriors' success over the years. Even as he enters the twilight of his career, he's making an impact on both the present and future of the franchise.

"He's a big reason why we've won 14 of 17 on the road, he just impacts the game in so many ways. His influence outside the basketball lines is tremendous for all the young guys. He breeds confidence in us. Tonight he was playing like he was at Michigan State; He was doing everything, shot the ball well, played well, so it was great to see, especially for me as a young guy." - Warriors' rookie Brandin Podziemski on Draymond Green's impact

Podziemski Has Contributed as a Rookie

Golden State's newest guard has played 26.7 minutes per game this season

The Warriors have been experimenting with two timelines at once recently as the franchise has hoped to continue its winning ways behind Stephen Curry while also ushering in new talent. While Golden State was able to capture the 2022 NBA Championship with this roster construction, the team's aging All-Stars and the mediocre output from most of the roster have made it seem like this season would be the end of their storied dynasty.

The inconsistent play ran rampant through both established stars and the young core throughout the first half of the season, resulting in Podziemski, the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, being trusted to play a big role almost immediately.

Despite earning spot minutes to start the season, Podziemski was inserted into the Warriors' starting lineup by December, notably replacing mainstay Klay Thompson, who has had a very up-and-down campaign himself. In this elevated role, Podziemski flourished and continues to have a big impact on the team even while alternating between roles.

Brandon Podziemski Rookie Statistics Category Statistic PPG 9.2 TS% 53.0% PER 12.8 GS/GP 27/66 On/Off ORTG +9.3 (+7.0 On/ -2.3 Off)

Considering Podziemski's quick rise to a prominent role as a rookie, the Warriors may be more incentivized to move on from fellow youngster, Moses Moody, for a more established talent this summer.

Warriors Dominating on the Road

Golden State's impressive stretch of road wins has brought them back into the thick of the Western Conference playoff race

The Warriors looked like a team ready to mail it in not too long ago, as the team sat under .500 for a stretch during late January. By the middle of February, however, Golden State had already kicked their game into a different gear that viewers have become so accustomed to seeing over the years.

While they likely will never obliterate opposing teams again as they did during the late 2010s, the Warriors have managed to dig themselves out of their early-season struggles, proving to be a team worthy of a postseason appearance, at the very least, as the regular season comes to a close.

Golden State Warriors Team Stats (Since Feb. 1) Category Statistic Rank Record 20-10 (8th) ORTG 117.7 (11th) DRTG 115.6 (14th)

Golden State's second-half turnaround can largely be attributed to their recent road play, where the team has won 14 of their last 17. The Warriors' success away from Chase Center has been so noticeable that even Curry has been vocal about the recent turnaround.

Sitting 10th in the Western Conference with a respectable 40-34 record, Golden State has been able to create some breathing room between themselves and the Houston Rockets for the last Play-In spot. It will still be an uphill battle for the Warriors to have the opportunity to make waves this postseason, but their recent stretch of solid play has at least made it a possibility.