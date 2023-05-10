When Stephen Curry retires, his three point record will be difficult to overcome but not impossible, NBA Writer Mark Medina tells GIVEMESPORT.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is widely considered as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, pure three-point shooter that the NBA has ever seen.

Back in December 2021, Curry eclipsed Hall of Famer, Ray Allen’s 3-point record of 2,973 made career 3-pointers during the regular season in no place other than Madison Square Garden. His 3-point tally now sits at 3,390 with this number only going to increase as Curry is still considered in the prime of his career at 35 years old.

The 3-point line was only introduced in the NBA in the 1979-80 season and was adopted in an attempt to increase scoring and make games more exciting for audiences. In the 80s and 90s, the 3-point shot was considered to be a high-risk shot and as a result, wasn’t attempted as often in games.

Fast-forward to today’s NBA and teams around the league are throwing up more 3-pointers than 2-point field goal attempts. One reason why this may be the case is because Curry revolutionized the game of basketball forever.

Younger players coming out of college and entering the NBA have grown up watching the likes of Curry, his Golden State compatriot Klay Thompson, and James Harden changing games with their 3-point shooting. Elite players such as Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell who are newer to the league are attempting up to six or seven 3-pointers a game just to try and emulate that of their basketball idols growing up.

What did Medina say about Steph Curry’s impact on the game?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Medina said: “It is hard to think that there's ever going to be a Steph Curry replicate. But one of the many amazing things about Steph Curry's legacy is the way he's impacted the game.”

“The fact that he already is the number one shooter, the best shooter of all time, both from an eye test standpoint, and from a statistical standpoint, there's just going to be a lot more separation from now until the end of his career.”

“He's already inspired some contemporary players, as well as younger players that are in the league, as well as the next generation. Because of that, it's inevitable that we're going to see during the present time and years to come, even more amazing shooters. With the way the game is played, maybe Steph Curry's record isn't fully intact.”

How much separation in the records will Curry create?

It is important to remember Curry is still an active player in the NBA, and in his prime at that. Therefore, his record will only keep on growing, creating further separation with those behind him, ultimately making it more and more difficult for anybody else to challenge him in the future for that top spot in the record books.

However, it is fair to say that with the way the game of basketball has evolved over the last decade, and Curry’s impact on the 3-point shot in particular, although it is not impossible for his record to ever be broken, it is likely that if it does happen it will take a very long time. Until then, his greatness as the best shooter the league has ever seen shouldn't be taken for granted. There will never be another Stephen Curry.