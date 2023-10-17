Highlights The Golden State Warriors may be facing the end of their dynasty as their core players show signs of aging and decline in performance.

The team has made significant roster changes, including trading Jordan Poole and others for Chris Paul, in an effort to remain competitive around Stephen Curry.

The upcoming season will be crucial for the Warriors as they need to find another big man, establish Andrew Wiggins as the second option, and utilize Chris Paul's playmaking skills.

The Golden State Warriors failed to repeat last season after winning the 2022 NBA Finals. While Stephen Curry looked as dominant as ever, if not more so, as he further approaches the twilight of his prime, his core running mates have started to show their age.

After suffering through several season-ending injuries, Klay Thompson has taken a hit in his efficiency and isn't half the perimeter defender that he was in his prime. Draymond Green continues to be an elite defender, screen-setter, and offensive hub, but any hope that he'll ever become a viable scoring threat have completely gone out the window as he readies to enter his age-33 season.

Everybody knew that Golden State's dynasty couldn't last forever, but not many expected that their latest championship could be their last — at least with their current core. With Curry showing that he's still capable of leading a title team, the organization has continued to try to keep the roster competitive around their superstar. This past season saw them partly abandon their "two timelines" strategy and redirect their efforts towards keeping the team as competitive as possible during the remainder of Curry's prime.

Stephen Curry 2022-23 Statistics Regular season Playoffs Points 29.4 30.5 Assists 6.3 6.1 Rebounds 6.1 5.2 Field goal % 49.3 46.6 3-point field goal % 42.7 36.3

This upcoming season could be the Warriors last chance to compete with their core of Curry, Thompson, and Green. If things go south, it could spell the end of the Golden State dynasty that the NBA world has come to know.

Notable roster changes

In:

Chris Paul

Dario Sarić

Cory Joseph

Rudy Gay

Brandon Podziemski (rookie)

Out:

Jordan Poole

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

JaMychal Green

Donte DiVincenzo

Through the course of one calendar year, the Warriors dumped three of their recent first-round draft selections: James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, and Patrick Baldwin Jr. Wiseman's departure was a long time coming, although many would have expected Golden State to get a heftier return for him than they did when they finally moved him to the Detroit Pistons. Baldwin Jr. was the 28th-overall pick in the 2022 draft and didn't have much opportunity to prove himself to be a valuable piece worth building around for the Dubs.

The most surprising one was by far Jordan Poole, who had been the most intriguing prospect that the Warriors have had in a long time. After his run-in with Draymond Green that resulted in the former Defensive Player of the Year punching Poole in the face in practice, it seemed as though Poole was never able to feel comfortable with his team again, and it showed in his play. Struggling with his confidence and efficiency throughout last season, his development was stunted. He looked especially putrid in the postseason and was a major reason why the Warriors fell short against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs.

Ultimately, Poole was traded alongside Baldwin Jr. and additional draft compensation to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. This deal made it pretty clear that Golden State had given up on their "two timelines" approach, with Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody the only surviving prospects from that short era. It also indicated that the Dubs are desperate to put a winning team around Curry and friends, no matter how unorthodox the moves might turn out to be.

For about a decade now, Chris Paul has been repeatedly thwarted in his title chases by the Warriors. Paul has had to witness Golden State win it all instead of his team while he was with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Houston Rockets, and the Phoenix Suns. Before he ever got revenge on Curry and company, he's now joined forces with his nemeses to try to muster up one last hurrah together.

Keys to the 2023-24 NBA season

Find another viable playoff rotation big man

Just a couple of weeks before the start of the regular season, the Warriors currently have one true center on the roster, and he's an undersized one at that. Kevon Looney has repeatedly impressed in the postseason, appearing to be Golden State's second-best player in a playoff game on multiple occasions in the past few years. While Looney has aptly handled every assignment thrown at him for the Warriors thus far, they can't expect to compete against the likes of Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokić with only one true big on the roster.

Draymond Green has revolutionized the game with his ability to anchor a defense as a small-ball center, but he simply can't be expected to shut down true seven-footers with touch like Davis and Jokić. Finding at least one more reliable big man to protect their paint in the postseason will be paramount to the Dubs title chances this next year.

Establish Andrew Wiggins as the number two option

Andrew Wiggins has been praised for his acceptance of a smaller role since arriving in Golden State. For the Warriors, the former number one overall pick has transformed his game, becoming an off-ball finisher and three-and-D plus. While his transition into a more complementary player was crucial to the Warriors title run in 2022, they'll need a lot more from him moving forward.

At this point in their careers, there's no reason why Klay Thompson should be getting nearly four more shots a game than Wiggins like last season. With Poole and DiVincenzo's departures, there are a lot of shots up for grabs, and the lion's share of them should be going to Wiggins. It's high-time he taps into the on-ball scoring and shot selection that come along with being a number one pick again.

Utilize the Point God

Chris Paul becoming an integral part of the Warriors plan for success isn't something that anyone could have predicted even just a few years ago. But now that Golden State has CP3 at their disposal, they may as well take full advantage. While his scoring has dipped incrementally since the 2019-20 campaign, he's still an elite playmaker in this league.

Head coach Steve Kerr's system, with its endless off-ball actions and motions, is a perfect fit for Paul, who's at his best distributing the rock to his scorers. Putting the ball in his hands while he's on the court will take significant pressure off of Curry, and to a lesser degree, Draymond Green. This will allow Curry to conserve his energy and focus his efforts on springing himself open for triples. For Green, he can turn his attention to defense where Golden State will need him to return to his DPOY form if they wish to contend.

