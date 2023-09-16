Highlights The Golden State Warriors had a tough 2022-23 season, struggling defensively and on the road, but still managed to win a tough playoff series against the Sacramento Kings.

The 2022-23 season was a different kind of season for the Golden State Warriors, finishing sixth in the Western Conference standings, having the eighth-best offense but being a bottom half defensive team while also being the worst in the league when it comes to their away games record (11-30). However, this squad still went on to win a very tough series against the postseason returnees, the Sacramento Kings, but ultimately lost in the second round against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.

A franchise that has been so familiar with success recently, now saw themselves struggling to keep up, the "Small Ball" lineup with Draymond Green playing at the Center position wasn't really working, Kevon Looney had some big games on a rebounding level, but something was missing. Klay Thompson didn't have the bounce back season we expected him to have, having cold shooting nights every other game. Andrew Wiggins, arguably the second-best player on the 2022 NBA Finals team that won the Championship, only played 37 games to attend some family matters (per The Athletic's Shams Charania ), and we all know the huge role the Canadian has on both sides of the floor for the team from San Francisco, California.

Having mentioned the things that didn't go their way last season, it's time to look on the bright side. Let's go through five reasons why you should be excited about the Golden State Warriors' 2023-24 season.

5 A Fresh Start

Although he was a very important piece for the Championship winning roster in 2022, Jordan Poole didn't have the greatest playoff series this year, struggling against both the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout 13 playoff games, Poole struggled from every spot in the offensive rotation, as we can see by his averaged statistics compared to the previous season's run.

Jordan Poole - Golden State Warriors Playoff Statistics 2021-22 Season 2022-23 Season Minutes 27.5 21.8 Points 17.0 10.3 Assists 3.8 3.5 Rebounds 2.8 2.2 Field Goal % 50.8 34.1 Three-Point % 39.1 25.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

This lack of productivity from the 24-year-old ultimately led his four-year stint with the Golden State Warriors to an end, even after signing a huge 4 year, $140 million dollar rookie scale extension with the team. With this big contract kicking in for the upcoming season, the Warriors had a decision to make: Believe that Poole will bounce back from the bad form or go all-in and trade him.

A few months after the season ended, they ended up choosing the latter option. Jordan Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards for veteran point guard, Chris Paul, who had just been traded himself, from the Phoenix Suns, for former All-Star Bradley Beal. CP3 has 18 years of experience in the NBA and is a 12 time All-Star. The only thing missing from his illustrious resume? An NBA Championship. Paul has come close, reaching the Western Conference semi-finals nine different times, with four different teams (New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns), but only playing once in the NBA Finals, in 2021, where he eventually lost in a six-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With this being said, there is no better match than a Playoff proven franchise and a veteran that has yet to add that to his accomplishment list. It's not yet known whether Chris Paul will be a starter alongside Stephen Curry or if he will fill the position left open by Jordan Poole as the Sixth Man, but either way, we know his value and experience will be widely felt. Although he had a bit of a slower season, showing signs of the age catching up to his playstyle, Paul had some crucial moments throughout the year, like a 31 point showing against the San Antonio Spurs and a 19 assist game versus the Sacramento Kings.

Chris Paul - Phoenix Suns 2022-23 Season Statistics Games Played 59 Minutes 27.5 Points 13.9 Assists 8.9 Rebounds 4.3 Field Goal % 44.0 Three-Point % 37.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

4 An Injury Free Season

Mixed with all the issues the Golden State Warriors had on the road, they also didn't have much luck when it came to injuries. We all remember Klay Thompson missing two full seasons due to an ACL tear, followed by a ruptured Achilles, to only return in 2022 and win a Championship. Unfortunately though, his game hasn't been the same since - he has shown signs of limited movement, which is understandable after a two-year absence, but his lower productivity has affected the team.

Andrew Wiggins came in as a great second offensive option if Klay wasn't having a good night, but he missed a ton of games last year, so there was clearly a missing piece at times. The star of the show, Stephen Curry, hasn't been shy of injuries lately as well, playing only 56 games this past season, after suffering partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his left lower leg.

Injuries that affected the Golden State Warriors in the 2022-23 Season Player Injury Games Missed Stephen Curry Shoulder 11 Donte DiVincenzo Hamstring 8 Jonathan Kuminga Foot 8 Andre Iguodala Hip/Wrist 74 Gary Payton II Hip 19 All statistics courtesy of CBS Sports

As we can see, this was still an injury riddled season for the team out of San Francisco. Does that excuse them for the lack of success? Probably not, but it will be great to see a healthy Warriors squad heading into the season, going for their full potential and accomplishing what the quality of the roster allows.

3 The Dynasty's Core

In 2014, a brand-new coach came to replace Mark Jackson in Golden State in Steve Kerr. In his new role, he found two former All-Star caliber players who were past their prime in Andre Iguodala and Andrew Bogut, as well as a couple young players who had already started making a name for themselves in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

At the end of that 2014-15 season, Kerr and his roster led by first time league MVP, Stephen Curry, went on to spoil LeBron James' fairytale season in his return to the Cavaliers, beating them in six games in the finals and winning their first championship.

The following year was shaping up to have a similar ending, finishing the regular season with a 73-9 record, the best of all time, with Curry winning his second MVP award (first ever unanimously) and both Klay and Draymond making the All-Star game. Unfortunately for them, this iconic moment happened, and the best regular season team of all time ended up losing in the NBA Finals against LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After this heartbreaking loss, General Manager Bob Myers decided it was time to call former league MVP, Kevin Durant, to join this already stacked roster. Which he did, and the Warriors ended up winning back to back championships, losing only in the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors following a series of injuries throughout the Playoffs, like Durant's Achilles tear and Klay's ACL as well. This led to Durant leaving and the Golden State Warriors missing the Playoffs for two seasons straight.

However, in the 2020 season, Myers decided to trade former All-Star D'Angelo Russell, who had been in the roster for half of the season, for disappointing and misused forward, Andrew Wiggins, who was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but hadn't lived up to his full potential. In San Francisco, Wiggins found his role, a defensive minded wing with great skill to put the ball in the basket by any means necessary, and that worked out perfectly for both sides.

In 2022, Klay Thompson was finally going to return to the team, Curry was once again in MVP form and Draymond was playing like he usually does. The one difference? Wiggins was also having an All-Star caliber season, and that changed it all for them later in the season, when they won the Championship.

This season, this winning core is back together and should be at an all-time high of productivity, with a fully healthy and non-rusty Klay Thompson, a top-3 defender in Draymond Green and a potential All-Star in Andrew Wiggins.

2 The Young Guns

We have talked a lot about the veterans and the core that's currently leading this team, but we haven't properly mentioned its future. In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors had the rights to two lottery selections (in the top-14) and with those, the General Manager Bob Myers opted into Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

Kuminga is an almost 21-year-old wing, who is quite versatile offensively, but being extremely athletic and strong also gives him the qualities to become an extremely decent defender. However, the opportunity hasn't always been there, only playing below 20 minutes per game in his first two NBA seasons and a lot of "Did Not Play - Coach's Decision" showing up on the box scores. But, after a troubled season where he didn't seem to fit in the rotation and was mentioned in trade talks, Kuminga is set to have an increased role in this guard-heavy roster, per Clutch Points' Jack Winter.

Although the man that brought them to the league isn't in charge anymore, this new roster seems like the land of opportunity for both Kuminga and Moody, with the latter less likely to increase his role due to playing in the same position of newly added Chris Paul and Gary Payton II, as both are set to come off the bench before the 21-year-old out of the University of Arkansas.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody - Golden State Warriors 2022-23 Season Statistics Jonathan Kuminga Moses Moody Minutes 20.8 13.0 Points 9.9 4.4 Assists 1.9 0.8 Rebounds 3.4 1.7 Field Goal % 52.5 47.6 Three-Point % 37.0 36.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

1 Motivated Steph Curry

Last but not least, we can't have a list discussing bright spots about the Golden State Warriors without mentioning the nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA, two-time Scoring Champion, two-time MVP and four-time NBA Champion, Stephen Curry. A perennial All-Star and top-10 player in the league for the past 10 years, Curry has completely reinvented the NBA game, influencing the younger players to go more towards the perimeter and letting it fly from beyond the arc, but no one does it quite like him.

At 34 years of age, averaging nearly 30 points per game after winning the scoring title two seasons prior is a serious accomplishment, especially considering he has consistently dealt with injuries throughout the years. His ankle has been a recurring issue. Last season was one of the first seasons in his 14 years of professional experience that he didn't miss time due to his ankle, which could be a great sign. He missed time due to a shoulder injury, but if Curry has managed to find a way of still being productive without re-surging his usual injury, this is a huge deal for the upcoming season, assuming he doesn't have any other injuries.

He has only played more than 75 regular season games six times in his career, including the first two seasons, where he played alongside Monta Elis, the star of those Warriors teams. The other years when he was basically fully healthy were his two MVP seasons. Playing 80 games in the 2014-15 season, where he ended up winning his first championship and 79 the following year, leading the best regular season team of all time, it's very hard not to think that a healthy Steph Curry means a very successful year for the Golden State Warriors.

All this being said, Curry should come into the season fully healthy with a very rested ankle (and shoulder) and he should be poised to return to his MVP-caliber seasons, as well as doing anything it takes to bring home the Larry O'Brien trophy for the fifth time in his career.