The Golden State Warriors will be hoping that forward Andrew Wiggins will be able to elevate his game next year as the team prepares to go into the 2023-24 regular season believing they can win it all and bring the NBA's Larry O’Brien trophy back to the Bay Area once again.

In order to place themselves in good stead, though, Wiggins will need to regain his form that he demonstrated in their 2021-22 championship campaign, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

Golden State Warriors – Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors have spent much of the off-season forming their roster to be good enough to be in not just playoff contention, but championship-level. The most notable move they made during free-agency was trading for future hall-of-famer, Chris Paul, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

But it is a player who is already on their roster that could prove to be the difference next season.

Canadian-born Andrew Wiggins, who is widely known for his athleticism and scoring ability, was an integral part of the roster that took down the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals to win their fifth championship in franchise history.

As a result, he earned a four-year, $109 million extension as first reported by ESPN, tying him to Dub Nation through 2025-26, with a $30.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

Last season, though, the 28-year-old had to depart the team in mid-February to deal with an ‘undisclosed family matter’, via NBA, not returning to action until Game 1 of the Warriors’ first-round matchup with the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 playoffs, some two months later.

Upon Wiggins’ return to the team, he looked comfortable on the court, almost as though he had never been away, and after finishing with 17 points and four blocks, in a report by Kendra Andrews of ESPN, head-coach Steve Kerr praised the forward and spoke about how the team felt “whole with him out there”.

The report further suggested that the 2022 All-Star came into the season as their ‘X-factor’, and that his return gave the Warriors back their ‘missing piece to it’s puzzle’.

Looking ahead to next season, with the roster changes that were made, there is a lot of opportunity for Wiggins to be a star in the front-court once again. It is likely that the hope from the Golden State Warriors is that he can be a key part of their pursuit for championship glory, after what was a disappointing season for the organization as a whole last year.

What does Mark Medina think Wiggins needs to do next season?

Despite his great qualities on both ends of the floor, Medina thinks the Warriors will be hoping that Wiggins can improve on the offensive end of the court by increasing his scoring load even more.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said...

“Andrew Wiggins needs to become the player that he was during the Warriors’ championship run.In fairness, W iggins wasn’t completely himself during the team’s second-round loss to the Lakers because of a ribcage ailment. But he also struggled to find consistent footing after a 25-game absence to attend a personal family matter. Though the Warriors still loved Wiggins’ perimeter defense, he could increase his scoring load a bit”.

How has Andrew Wiggins performed since joining the Golden State Warriors?

Andrew Wiggins’ NBA career has been split between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, with his tenure in the Bay Area arguably being a lot more successful.

Andrew Wiggins - NBA Career Statistics (2015-Present) Minutes Played 34.8 Points 19.1 Assists 2.3 Rebounds 4.5 Steals 1.0 Blocks 0.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In his six seasons with the Timberwolves, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft won the 2014-15 NBA Rookie of the Year award, but the team as a whole found themselves competing for a top draft lottery pick more often than being in contention for the playoffs.

Wiggins made the playoffs only once in that six-year period, in the 2017-18 season, where they lost to the Houston Rockets in five games in the first-round, per Champs or Chumps.

After being traded to the Warriors, however, his luck began to change, and he started to experience team success in San Francisco.

Since joining the Warriors at the 2020 trade deadline, Wiggins has grown into his role under the leadership of head coach, Steve Kerr, and has established himself as one of the top small forwards in the league, ranked as No. 12 overall going into the 2023-24 season by Hoops Hype’s Frank Urbina.

As per Statmuse, as a member of the Warriors, Wiggins has averaged 17.8 points on 47.1% field goal shooting and 38.6% from the three-point line, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game.

The former Kansas alum was selected to his first NBA All-Star appearance in 2022, and in the same season, was an integral part of the Warriors’ championship-winning team where in only his second trip to the playoffs, he contributed 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists to go with 1.0 steal and 1.0 block as Golden State won their fifth title in franchise history.

After missing a large portion of last season due to taking time of due to personal matters, there is the expectation that Wiggins will fully return to team activities and in doing so, the team will be hoping that he can play a fundamental role in helping the Warriors achieve at least their playoff aspirations, with off-season roster moves indicating they will be championship-or-bust.

If the Golden State Warriors stand a chance of winning it all in 2024, then Andrew Wiggins will need to find a way to step up yet again, and be the X-factor on a roster that is already stacked with all-star talent and future hall-of-famers.