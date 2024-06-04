Highlights Shooting fades slower, making Curry's longevity key to the Warriors' success.

Kuminga's efficient growth leads young Warriors' talent, showing promise for the future of the team.

The Warriors have a number of trade assets to acquire a quality center, potentially unlocking a new style of play.

The Golden State Warriors, although failing to make a run in the postseason, have a lot to look forward to as a franchise. Between their areas of strength, young talent, and potential for offseason moves, here’s why the Warriors are still poised for success in 2024-25.

Shooting Fades Slower

While shooting tends to hold up better than most basketball skills, it also happens to be the identity of this team

Basketball is an extremely demanding sport, physically. Thus, as players get older, their skills related to athleticism regress with each passing season as Father Time tightens his grip. Shooting, however, is a skill that seems to hang around when players have a knack for it.

Ray Allen, for instance, is known as one of the best three-point shooters of all time. Over his career, his shooting held up extremely well and allowed him to continue to play quality basketball into his retirement.

Ray Allen Career Shooting Team Seasons With Team FG% 3P% EFG% Age Bucks 7 45.0 40.6 52.0 21-27 Super Sonics 5 44.0 38.6 51.6 27-31 Celtics 5 47.2 40.9 56.1 32-36 Heat 2 44.6 39.8 55.2 37-38

In fact, his best years came after what’s considered an NBA player’s prime (27-29). He shot the ball universally better with the Boston Celtics than with any other team he played for, and he was rostered as a Celtic from ages 32-36.

The Warriors just so happen to have their team built around the greatest shooter to ever grace a basketball court, Stephen Curry. Curry, in comparison, has also retained his shooting well into his career.

Curry’s Career Shooting Season FG% 3P% EFG% PPG 2009-10 46.2 43.7 53.5 17.5 2010-11 48.0 44.2 55.1 18.6 2011-12 49.0 45.5 58.3 14.7 2012-13 45.1 45.3 54.9 22.9 2013-14 47.1 42.4 56.6 24.0 2014-15 48.7 44.3 59.4 23.8 2015-16 50.4 45.4 63.0 30.1 2016-17 46.8 41.1 58.0 25.3 2017-18 49.5 42.3 61.8 26.4 2018-19 47.2 43.7 60.4 27.3 2019-20 40.2 24.5 47.6 20.8 2020-21 48.2 42.1 60.5 32.0 2021-22 43.7 38.0 55.4 25.5 2022-23 49.3 42.7 61.4 29.4 2023-24 45.0 40.8 57.3 26.4

Consistently shooting above 40 percent from the field and from deep (while keeping his effective field goal percentage hovering around 60 percent), Curry is showing no signs of slowing when it comes to his talent for putting the ball in the basket.

While the frenetic pace he’s known for playing with surely isn’t sustainable with age, the quality of his shooting certainly is. If Golden State can surround him with the right players, there’s no reason to think that Curry’s stellar individual performances won't translate to team success.

Kuminga is Leading a Wave of Young Warrior Talent

Kuminga already showed efficiency in his early seasons

Jonathan Kuminga, forward for the Warriors, is coming off a breakout season in 2023-24. Finally given the runway to flourish, Kuminga proved to the Warriors that he can play effectively when given the chance.

Kuminga’s Growth Season PPG RPG APG STL GS 2021-22 9.3 3.3 0.9 0.4 12 2022-23 9.9 3.4 1.9 0.6 16 2023-24 16.1 4.8 2.2 0.7 46

Aside from his drastic improvement this season, Kuminga has also shown over his three seasons in the NBA that he brings a certain level of consistency that his team can rely on. He plays most games and makes over half his shots with an effective field goal percentage that’s yet to dip below 55 percent, while also controlling his fouls.

Kuminga’s Reliability Season GP FG% EFG% PF 2021-22 70 51.3 56.7 2.1 2022-23 67 52.5 57.9 2.3 2023-24 74 52.9 56.0 2.3

Kuminga isn’t the only young talent Warrior, though. Teammate Brandin Podziemski, in his 74 games played, averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. He also shot a respectable 38.5 percent from deep. He played well enough to place him the fifth most votes for the Rookie of the Year award, and should be able to effectively develop his game playing alongside Curry. But what about the Warriors’ other options?

Golden State Has a Number of Solid Trade Assets

Possessing multiple players who could help other teams, the Warriors could very likely make a trade or two this offseason

While the Warriors do have their franchise player and talented young players, they also have a number of players who they could ship out in the hopes of bringing in a new face. Some of these players could even see sizable returns, the likes of which could see a player join who extends the Warriors’ contention hopes for the next few seasons.

Players like Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are no longer entirely secure in their position on the roster, and it’s possible that another team is willing to offer a good amount to acquire their services. With players of this caliber, even in the advanced stages of their careers, their ability to potentially make an immediate impact draws a certain level of return value.

Golden State Trade Possibilities Potential Trade Assets Potential Trade Targets Thompson Ingram Green Wiggins Allen

A player such as Brandon Ingram or Jarrett Allen joining the Warriors would no doubt enhance the longevity of their success, and is no longer out of the realm of possibility with both players (Ingram and Allen) being a part of trade talks. With the Warriors able to acquire a new player if need be, what kind of player should they be looking for?

A Quality Center Could Unlock a New Level of the Warriors’ Game

Never having any elite rebounders with this team, bringing one onto the roster could see a new style of play

This Warriors team, while known as one of, if not the best shooting teams to have played in the NBA. With how accurate their shooting has been over the last decade and a half, their play has never really necessitated a board clearer. And, with most of their money supporting their guards and forwards, centers have never been an area of focus for this team.

Warriors Rebounding Leaders Season RPG Player(s) 2010-11 9.8 Lee 2011-12 9.6 Lee 2012-13 11.2 Lee 2013-14 10.0 Bogut 2014-15 8.2 Green 2015-16 9.5 Green 2016-17 8.3 Durant 2017-18 7.6 Green 2018-19 7.3 Green 2019-20 6.2 Green, Cauley-Stein, Chriss 2020-21 7.1 Green 2021-22 7.3 Green 2022-23 9.3 Looney 2023-24 7.2 Green

They did take a shot at this type of center with the second overall draft pick in 2020 with James Wiseman, but this didn’t pan out to plan. Fortunately, for Golden State, they still managed to win another ring two years later, in 2022.

It’s unlikely that this will come through the draft this time, however, as their only draft pick in 2024 is at number 53 in the second round. If the Warriors do target a big man this off-season through trade or free agency, a player who grabs rebounds as a second nature like Andre Drummond or Jonas Valančiūnas, it could add an entirely new wrinkle to their game. Allowing shooters to let it rip more freely knowing there’s a much higher chance of their team getting it back, and giving opposing offenses a bigger obstacle in the paint, a solid, prototypical center has the potential to elevate this team’s play to a height we have yet to see.

Although the Warriors’ season ended in disappointing fashion, they have an extremely bright future considering their shooting ability, young talent and potential to either sign or trade for a player to elongate their dynasty.