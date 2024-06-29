Highlights The Golden State Warriors have become one of the NBA's most dominant teams in recent memory, partially due to some important free agency signings. Throughout the team's history, some amazing pickups in the offseason have changed the complexion of the franchise and even led to multiple championship wins. Some of the team's past free agency decisions have been quite controversial and league-altering, but their success afterward speaks for itself.



The Golden State Warriors, seven-time NBA champions with titles spanning from the inaugural championship in 1947 to the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green era of the 2010s-20s. For a team that's managed to attribute most of their success to the great work they've done with their draft selections, the franchise has also made some of the most impactful free-agent signings of any team in the league.

Warriors' Title Victories in Franchise History Season Result Finals MVP 1946-47 Warriors def. Chicago Stags 4-1 N/A 1955-56 Warriors def. Fort Wayne Pistons 4-1 N/A 1974-75 Warriors def. Washington Bullets 4-0 R. Barry 2014-15 Warriors def. Cleveland Cavaliers 4-2 A. Iguodala 2016-17 Warriors def. Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 K. Durant 2017-18 Warriors def. Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 K. Durant 2021-22 Warriors def. Boston Celtics 4-2 S. Curry

From signing key veterans to All-Star caliber talents to some of the greatest players to ever play the game, the Warriors have tried their hand and succeeded plenty at plucking the right players out of the free agency pool. From all of their great pickups, five stand out as the best and most impactful in the franchise's long history. Here are the top-five best free agent signings in the Golden State Warriors' history.

5 Shaun Livingston - 2014-2019

Livingston led one of the greatest comeback stories in his brilliant tenure with Golden State

In the summer of 2014, the Warriors were coming off a successful year. Stephen Curry had another healthy season in which he was named an All-Star for the first time in 2013-14, the Warriors won 51 games and lost in a valiant effort in their first-round series against the 'Lob City' Los Angeles Clippers, suffering defeat in a tightly contested Game 7. Heading into the summer, it was clear that the team desperately needed an upgrade with their backup guards, as the 33-year-old Steve Blake wasn't quite cutting it.

As a result, Golden State signed Livingston to a three-year, $16 million contract on July 11, 2014. The 6-foot-seven guard had been dealt one of the more frustrating hands in NBA history in previous years. After being drafted with the fourth overall selection in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Clippers, he was looked at as one of the best prospects in the game. That was until he suffered one of the most gruesome injuries that the league had ever seen on February 26, 2007.

In a game against the Charlotte Bobcats in his third season, Livingston's life would change, as he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in his knee, while also dislocating his patella and femur. The injury was serious enough that doctors talked to Livingston about a possible leg amputation.

Somehow, Livingston was able to return to basketball, only missing one season before playing in the 2007-08 season. He would play another six seasons with eight different teams before agreeing to a deal with Golden State.

Once he became a Warrior, he proved that he could contribute to a winning team after his devastating injury. In 2014-15, Livingston contributed 5.9 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field in just 18.8 minutes each night. On offense, Livingston was lethal in the mid-range, as his height and towering release point on his jump shot resulted in him being able to get a clean shot over smaller opposing guards.

Livingston shot 70.1 percent at the rim and 46.1 percent from 10–16 feet in his first season as a Warrior, and his contributions in the post-season helped lead the Warriors to the 2015 NBA title, their first championship victory in 40 years.

From 2016-2019, Livingston would also help the Warriors to four more NBA Finals appearances, winning two of those series in 2017 and 2018. Livingston would then retire in September 2019 after Golden State's NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors, putting an end to one of the most important tenures in Warrior history despite only starting 15 games over his five-year career in Golden State. A three-time champion, Livingston's impact on the franchise as a key contributor to three title-winning teams cannot be understated.

4 David Lee - 2010-2015

The power forward took on whatever role was needed to help his team compete

David Lee had built himself a nice reputation before joining the Golden State Warriors. As a member of the New York Knicks from 2005-2010, Lee had cemented himself as one of the game's best front-court players in an era of dominance at his position. Specifically, Lee showed the world that he was both a great scorer and one of the game's best rebounders in his last season in New York, where he posted averages of 20.2 points, and 11.7 rebounds and made his first appearance in the All-Star Game in 2010.

In the summer of 2010, Lee decided that he needed a change of scenery and chose to move cross-country to play in Golden State. On July 9, 2010, Lee was dealt to the Warriors via sign-and-trade, bringing back a haul to New York in return. Lee's six-year, $79,537,680 contract would prove to be valuable to Golden State, as his $13,256,280 annual salary would help the Warriors further improve the team. In Lee's first four seasons in Golden State, his production wouldn't take a hit. In his third season with the franchise in 2013, he'd make it back to the All-Star Game for the second and final time in his career, averaging 18.5 points and 11.2 rebounds.

When the 2014-15 season came around, it became clear that the organization wanted to try a different strategy. Emphasizing the scoring and shooting ability of their back-court in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Lee saw a reduced role, which he took in stride. Only playing 18.4 minutes, Lee's averages dropped to 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds off the bench after starting 67 games the previous season. Lee also took on a role as a front-court playmaker, showing his passing prowess. As a result of Lee's skills being designated to the bench unit, his production would help make the Warriors' reserve group one of the best in the league.

David Lee Stats with Golden State Warriors - 5 Seasons Category Stat PTS 16.2 REB 9.0 OFF REB 2.6 TS% 55.3% MP 32.3

Lee would later help the Warriors take down the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA Finals, winning his first NBA title. As a selfless teammate and great mentor to the young Warriors, Lee was appreciated for his time in Golden State, and when the news broke that he was traded to the Boston Celtics only one month after their title win, several members of the Warriors' core, including Draymond Green, let the world know how much Lee meant to the organization.

"The part of the business that sucks! Wish my bro (David Lee) nothing but the best and I appreciate you showing me the way Champ!!! Much love." - Draymond Green via Twitter/X, July 7, 2015

3 Andre Iguodala - 2013-2019, 2022

One of the best defenders of his era, Iguodala helped to take the Warriors over the top

Andre Iguodala's time as a Warrior came after establishing himself as one of the NBA's premier defensive players at the small forward position. During his days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2004-2012, he quickly showed the league that he was a consistent defensive stopper, making the All-Defensive Second Team in 2011 and placing in the top-15 for Defensive Player of the Year voting five times. In his final season in Philadelphia, Iguodala would make his first All-Star Game appearance, averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals.

In the summer of 2012, Iguodala was dealt to the Denver Nuggets as a part of a four-team trade that sent Dwight Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers. As a Nugget, Iguodala would continue his stellar play, finishing in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting once again. In the 2013 post-season, Iguodala and the Nuggets would face Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Warriors in the first round.

In the trio's first playoff series, Curry played spectacularly, averaging 26 points and 11 assists on 45.7 percent shooting from distance through the first three games, where the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead. The Warriors would end up winning the series in six games against Iguodala and Denver, and he decided shortly after that he knew where he wanted to play next.

On July 5, 2013, the Warriors signed Iguodala to a four-year, $48 million contract after he turned down previous offers from other teams, namely a five-year, $60 million contract to return to the Nuggets. In his first season with Golden State, Iguodala set the tone by being selected to the All-Defensive First Team in 2014. The following season, Golden State would miraculously win 67 games, and win the NBA Finals against the Cavaliers in 2015. For his efforts in defending LeBron James, and his impressive scoring performance, Iguodala was named the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

Andre Iguodala 2015 NBA Finals Stats Category Stat PTS 16.3 REB 5.8 STL 1.3 3PT% 40.0% TS% 58.8%

Iguodala would then win two more titles with the team in 2017 and 2018 before departing for the Miami Heat for two seasons. In the summer of 2021, though, Iguodala would return to the team in a reduced role at the age of 38, only appearing in 31 regular season games that year. It seems as though Iguodala is a good luck charm for the franchise, as they would once again make their way back to the NBA Finals in their first year after re-joining the team, and the Warriors would win the 2022 NBA title.

Now a four-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, Iguodala may be one of the most impactful free agency signings for a player who was a one-time All-Star in the history of the game, as his resumè will surely lead to a Hall-of-Fame selection, and his No. 9 jersey will hang in the rafters at the Chase Center in the future.

2 Rick Barry - 1965-1967, 1972-1978

One of the game's greatest scorers brought a title to San Francisco in his return to the team

As a 21-year-old in 1965, Rick Barry was what is known as a 'phenom.' Since his arrival in the NBA, he was incredible, scoring 25.7 points in his first season on his way the the Rookie of the Year award and an All-NBA First Team selection. In his second season, he entered into legendary status, averaging 35.6 points on 45.1 percent shooting from the field, making another appearance on the All-NBA First Team. After this season, Barry would unfortunately leave the league at the peak of his powers to play for the rival ABA league, where he'd stay for four seasons.

Barry played for several different franchises in the now-defunct ABA, like the Oakland Oaks, the Washington Capitols and the New York Nets, where he'd perform spectacularly. In his ABA career, he averaged an incredible 30.7 points and 7.7 rebounds on a great 48.4 percentage from the floor. After his fourth season concluded as a member of the New York Nets, though, Barry would return to the NBA and the Golden State Warriors, where he would show the world that he still had plenty left in the tank.

Three years after his return to the NBA, Barry would give the world arguably his best season, where he averaged 30.6 points and 6.2 assists as he led the Warriors to a deep playoff run, where the team met the Washington Bullets in the 1975 NBA Finals. In four games, Barry would throw in another 29.5 points in a sweep of the Bullets, winning the 1975 NBA championship and Finals MVP.

Rick Barry Stats with Golden State Warriors - 8 Seasons Category Stat PTS 25.6 AST 5.1 REB 7.3 FG% 44.9% FT% 89.6%

In his return to Golden State, Barry took his team to the promised land after a long absence, making up for lost time with a title. Barry's career with Golden State came to an end in 1978, when he left for the Houston Rockets to finish out his career, but his incredible legacy as a winner and one of the best scorers the game has ever seen was recognized with his No. 24 jersey being retired in 1988, and a Hall-of-Fame induction the year prior in 1987.

1 Kevin Durant - 2016-2019

The controversial arrival of Durant marked the continuation of the Warriors' dynasty

Kevin Durant's reputation had preceded him before signing with the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016. The 2014 NBA MVP, a four-time scoring champion, and a sure-fire Hall-of-Fame player, even after only nine seasons.

After his Oklahoma City Thunder infamously blew a 3-1 lead to the Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, and after the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead of their own to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors decided to go for it with Durant, seeing that they could make things work financially. On July 4, 2016, Durant agreed to a two-year, $54.3 million contract to join the Warriors, putting an end to the 2016-17 season before it began.

In Durant's first year with Golden State, the team won 67 games and steamrolled their way through the NBA playoffs, meeting the Cavaliers once again in the Finals. In Game 3, Durant's game-winning three-pointer over LeBron James with under a minute to play gave the Warriors a 3-0 lead, and they'd win the series in five games. Durant earned his first NBA championship and Finals MVP award, averaging 35.2 points and 8.2 rebounds on 55.6 percent shooting. The Warriors' playoff run was the best of all time, as they went 16-1 in the post-season on their way to the franchise's second title in three years.

The following season, Durant and the Warriors did the same, making their way back to the Finals to meet the Cavaliers again in 2018, this time sweeping their long-time adversary and winning back-to-back titles, with Durant winning back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards. In 2019, an injured Durant would leave the team after a loss to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals, but his immediate impact on winning for Golden State may never be replicated again.