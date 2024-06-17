Highlights The Golden State Warriors need to focus on drafting a 3-and-D wing due to the potential departures of Klay Thompson & Andrew Wiggins.

Keeping Thompson in free agency is crucial for maintaining chemistry with Curry & the historic 3-point threat.

Trading Wiggins to address emotional distress concerns and acquire a do-it-all forward like Tyler Smith.

The Golden State Warriors may not be everyone's favorite team, but they've been the most important and influential franchise over the past decade.

In some ways, watching their decline is like watching a friend get old. They can't move like they used to, which frustrates them. Their cantankerous attitude is half-amusing, half-exasperating. Yet, it's completely understandable, as the things that once came easy to them no longer do.

With that being said, the Warriors still employ multiple future Hall of Famers. Last season, they added a couple of young pieces that could extend their championship window. So, this offseason, Golden State needs to get down to business. Their swan song hasn't come just yet.

1 Draft a Wing

History may repeat itself with Jaylen Wells

When they traded Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 offseason, the Warriors may not have foreseen the eventual butterfly effect. But, make no mistake, the Warriors lost what would be the No. 14 pick in this year’s draft to the Portland Trail Blazers due to that trade. Ordinarily, this wouldn’t be too much of an issue. However, with the Warriors’ core in the twilight of their careers, Golden State needs as much help as they can get.

More specifically, they needed to draft a 3-and-D wing to replace either Klay Thompson or Andrew Wiggins, as either wing could leave Golden State this summer. That said, had the Warriors kept their lottery pick, they may have been able to draft Colorado’s Cody Williams or Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht to achieve that aim. Indeed, among the projected lottery picks, Williams and Knecht have the best blend of size, scoring upside, shooting touch, and defensive potential.

As the Warriors only have the No. 52 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, they have to hope for some of the draft night luck they had when they landed mainstay Draymond Green with the 35th overall pick in 2012. If possible, even more of it. Of course, not every second-round pick will turn out like Nikola Jokić or Jalen Brunson. Nonetheless, Golden State may identify a core player on day two of the NBA Draft.

Among the prospects that figure to be available late in the second round, Washington State wing Jaylen Wells checks off the most boxes. In 2023-24, the Sacramento native converted 41.7 percent of his threes while playing suffocating on-ball defense. Notably, Thompson played for Washington State as well; history could repeat itself.

Drafting Wells doesn’t make Thompson expendable. However, it makes it easier to stomach his loss. The same holds true for Wiggins, and even more so.

2 Keep Thompson in Free Agency

Klay Thompson is too valuable to let go

The Warriors would be wise not to let Thompson leave in free agency.

He’s now a defensive liability due to his lower leg injuries. His contract demands could have a huge impact on their ability to build around their core. However, he’s still one of the most gifted shooters in the NBA. To that point, over the past three seasons, he's averaged 19.9 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent from behind the arc. That leads to the next issue with allowing Thompson to walk away; the chemistry that he has with Stephen Curry is undeniable.

Of course, the two are great friends who appear to genuinely enjoy the other's company. The two are brothers-in-arms, Thompson playing beside Curry his entire career. The two have battled together, triumphed together, and failed together. In terms of replacing Thompson on an intangible level, it's actually impossible. Yet, just as important as their bond off the court is the fact that they're the deadliest pair of 3-point shooters in NBA history. Indeed, as much as people point out Curry’s import, the Warriors success and system leaned heavily on Thompson’s talent as well.

Klay Thompson's 3-Point Prowess (Regular Season Only) Category Career NBA Rank (Active) NBA Rank (All-Time) Made threes 2,481 4th 6th 3P% .413 7th 20th

Finding a player who can replicate Thompson's 3-point prowess will be extremely difficult.

This is partly due to the fact that Thompson is a rare 3-point threat, even in an era that sees players launching long bombs without a conscience. However, it's also because Golden State is cash-strapped. In fact, they're projected to be $104 million over the cap this offseason. Lastly, there isn't a team in the NBA that would willingly give up a high-level 3-and-D threat without getting value in return. So, with the Warriors' players largely declining and the team having a small cupboard of draft picks, trading for Thompson's replacement could also prove difficult.

In the end, there are just more reasons to pay Thompson than not to.

3 Trade Wiggins Away

Send Andrew Wiggins home to Canada

Trading Wiggins isn’t quite a knee-jerk action, but it will feel a bit rushed when they move him. Though his past two seasons have been subpar, it’s generally understood to be the byproduct of emotional distress, as his father has been dealing with a serious health issue. Nonetheless, the Warriors' core doesn’t have time to waste. Factoring in the rise of Jonathan Kuminga, Wiggins is looking pretty expendable.

Among the teams that could want the mercurial wing is the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors could play Wiggins at either wing spot alongside RJ Barrett as Immanuel Quickley hones his skills as a point guard and Scottie Barnes continues manning the power forward spot. In exchange, Toronto will trade Chris Boucher, Jalen McDaniels, Ochai Agbaji, and the No. 19 pick.

Raptors' Projected Depth Chart (2024-25) PG Immanuel Quickley Unnamed rookie SG Andrew Wiggins Ochai Agbaji SF RJ Barrett Gradey Dick PF Scottie Barnes Chris Boucher C Jakob Poeltl Kelly Olynyk

With the pick, the Warriors should select G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith. At 6-foot-10, Smith is a do-it-all big man who can score from all three levels, shooting 36.0 percent from distance in 2023-24. He also excelled as a weakside shot-blocker, helped in no small part by his 38-inch vertical.

He’s not the perfect prospect, but he fits Golden State’s skill and positional needs. For all the things that Kuminga and Green can do, the one thing that they can't do consistently is knock down threes.