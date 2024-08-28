Key Takeaways Thompson's departure led to Brandin Podziemski's emergence, and he'll play a key role in the Warriors' future.

The Golden State Warriors won four NBA Championships with Klay Thompson . He formed the best shooting backcourt in NBA history with Stephen Curry . He made five All-Star games, two All-NBA teams, an All-Rookie team and an All-Defense team.

Thompson is simply one of the greatest players in franchise history.

But, sometimes, it's best to part ways and find greener pastures.

That's what landed Thompson with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason in one of the summer's most significant moves. He'll now be spotting up behind the arc for Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving rather than Curry.

But the Warriors had their reasons for letting Thompson go. One of those reasons took his starting spot, and he is ready to make a significant leap heading into his second season.

Brandin Podziemski Was a Pleasant Surprise for the Warriors

The rookie guard was better than advertised in Golden State

Podziemski was the 21st overall pick in the 2023 draft. He went from the University of Illinois as a freshman, where he didn't see much playing time, to Santa Clara and immediately put himself on NBA radars.

The Muskego, Wis. native averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals on 51/44/77 shooting splits on his way to being named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

Still, having played at a lower level in college, the Warriors expected Podziemski to need some seasoning before he was ready to play in an NBA rotation. They were correct — to an extent. He didn't play immediately, but it didn't take long.

Podziemski was starting by mid-December. He started eight consecutive games and showed off his unique abilities for a 6-foot-5 guard, averaging 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals.

Before Dec. 14, that first start, he averaged 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in less than 20 minutes per game. He finished the year with averages of 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists — not crazy numbers.

But he finished second on the team in rebounding behind Draymond Green , fourth in assists and fourth in steals. The Warriors were plus-6.2 with him on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass.

Perhaps the most obvious manifestation of Podziemski's value to Golden State was the franchise's refusal to include him in any significant offseason moves, including one for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen undoubtedly would have made the Warriors better in the short term, but the team wasn't mortgaging what it believes it has in the future with Podziemski.

As the 21-year-old said in an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Golden State General Manager Mike Dunleavy and owner Joe Lacob let him know early and often that he wasn't going anywhere.

“'A lot of these other teams are calling about you. They want you, but you’re not going anywhere. You’re ours [Dunleavy said].' ... [Lacob] told me, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about. You’re a priority here.' I appreciate that, being a rookie and going into my second year, hearing that from such a prestigious organization. It feels good. I’m wanted somewhere. So, I appreciate them."

Podziemski is ready to return the favor as he enters his second season and the spot in the starting lineup that Thompson held for over a decade.

Podziemski Is Prepared for a Breakout Season

The Warriors will need it from their sophomore guard

In the interview with Slater, Podziemski outlined what he and Golden State want him to improve upon as he heads into his second year:

Continue to do what he does best: rebound, defend, take charges, play with physicality and intelligence.

Shoot more threes. He shot 38.5 percent on 3.2 attempts per game, but coach Steve Kerr wants him to shoot more.

Prepare to have the ball more to spell Curry and replace Thompson's touches.

At his peak, Thompson was a long, lock-down defender and irreplaceable spot-up shooter next to Curry. Podziemski can't replicate that, but he brings things to the table next to Curry that Thompson never did.

He's a much better and more willing ball-handler. Thompson, famously, dropped 60 points on only 11 dribbles.

He's a different type of defender. Thompson was tasked with locking down the opposition's best scorer one-on-one, which Podziemski will be asked to do. But he's also a more explosive athlete who can guard different types of players, allowing Kerr, Curry and Green to experiment with different defenses.

Despite his 6-foot-7 size, Thompson was never a great rebounder, and specific Warriors teams often suffered on the glass. Podziemski is one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA. He'll earn Golden State some second chances on offense and will be able to grab and go after snagging defensive boards.

There aren't many things in the NBA more beautiful to watch than a Curry three in transition. With Podziemski's rebounding and passing abilities, Steph may get more of those opportunities.

If the Warriors are going to give Curry and Green one final run at a title, it will be players like Podziemski who will need to carry a heavier burden. It appears the gritty and uniquely versatile guard is up for the challenge.

The only question is whether it will be enough to help vault Golden State up the Western Conference standings.