The Golden State Warriors have an interesting summer ahead NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport, following the news that team president and general manager Bob Myers stepped down from his role.

Myers had been the GM of Golden State since 2012 and was named Executive of the Year in 2015. The team later added president to his title in 2017.

Under his watch, the Warriors won the NBA title four times in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

However, it was confirmed at the end of May that Myers would be stepping down after rejecting the opportunity of a new deal with the Warriors, in order to spend more time with his family.

That adds extra curiosity to Golden State's off-season as it remains to be seen what direction the organisation will now go in.

Golden State Warriors - life after Bob Myers

When asked about how Myers' decision to step down could impact Golden State Warriors' summer plans, Mark Medina told GiveMeSport:

"That's the ultimate question. The fact that Bob Myers decides to step down, you do wonder is that the first shoe to drop? Or is this an isolated incident? It's a real a fork in the road and the early initial readings suggest that it's too hard to tell. But you always judge an organization and people by their actions, not their words, and there's going to be clear, tangible things that explain the direction. First, what do they do to replace Bob Myers' position? Joe Lacob hasn't committed to anyone yet, but it does seem like there's a strong possibility that they promote Mike Dunleavy, maybe Kirk Lacob. So with that, how do they handle that responsibility?"

Warriors' future uncertain

Golden State still has Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins, who are under contract for 2023-24, and having those four should allow the Warriors to still be a title contender in the NBA.

However, all four of those guys are getting older so the window for the Warriors winning may only have a few years left. With that, the next General Manager could be crucial in ensuring Golden State take advantage of the quality in their roster before it depletes.