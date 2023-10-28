Highlights The Golden State Warriors have made significant changes to their roster, including trading for All-Star guard Chris Paul and adding veteran role players in Dario Saric and Cory Joseph.

Brandin Podziemski, the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has shown potential and defensive prowess in the summer league and pre-season games.

While Podziemski may not get significant playing time this season, being around All-Star teammates like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will benefit his development.

Drafting a first-round NBA Draft pick higher than 20 is not something the Golden State Warriors have become accustomed to over the last decade, but this year saw them select the WCC co-Player of the Year, Brandin Podziemski out of Santa Clara. Although he is not expected to see much time on the court for the Warriors this upcoming season, NBA writer Mark Medina suggests that the organization are intrigued by the 20-year-old, and love the competitiveness that he has shown throughout the summer league and the pre-season.

New-look Warriors

After a disappointing second-round post-season exit in last season’s NBA playoffs, the Warriors front-office knew they had to make some moves if they were to slot themselves back into title contention once again, and compete with the likes of the reigning champions Denver Nuggets and the new big three of the Phoenix Suns.

While the Dubs aimed to keep their championship-winning core intact by inking Draymond Green to a four-year, $100 million extension with the ball club, as announced by ESPN’s Marc J. Spears and Kendra Andrews, they also acknowledged that if they were to remain one of the top seeds in the Western Conference, they would need to make a big personnel change. That they did, trading away Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and a future first and second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for All-Star guard Chris Paul, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Furthermore, the Bay Area team had to contend with the loss of some of their rotational shooting depth, losing Donte DiVincenzo to the New York Knicks in free-agency. They were able to entice stretch-four and handy three-point shooter, Dario Saric, while also bringing in veteran championship leadership in Cory Joseph, an NBA title winner with the San Antonio Spurs, each to one-year deals, per Spotrac. They also added some extra shooting via the 2023 NBA Draft, picking up left-handed scorer, Brandin Podziemski with the 19th overall pick, and in his short time with the Warriors, he has left the organization intrigued with his potential.

Medina – Podziemski has ‘intrigued’ Warriors with his ‘defensive prowess’

Despite being an intriguing prospect for the Dubs, Medina argues that Podziemski will not necessarily feature in the Warriors' rotation this season. Nevertheless, being able to be around All-Star teammates in practice every day will benefit his development, whether he sees time on the floor this year or not.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Well, there's no doubt that the Warriors are really intrigued with Brandon Podziemski, with his defensive prowess. He did have some shooting struggles during the summer league, but he's had some bounce-back performances so far in preseason play. They love his competitiveness, but what that means as far as an actual role, I don't know if he is going to be part of the rotation. I would be surprised if that happens consistently, because the Warriors are about winning championships, and they're putting further emphasis on their veteran players. But no doubt, Brandon will obviously benefit with being around Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and being around winning players”.

Summer league and pre-season performances

While only a small sample size, with Podziemski featuring in only 11 games across the summer league and pre-season, the 20-year-old has shown glimpses of his potential, particularly on the defensive end of the ball with his standout perimeter defense.

Brandin Podziemski - College Career Statistics (Illinois, Santa Clara) Minutes Played 25.4 Points 13.7 Assists 2.5 Rebounds 6.1 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .480 Three-Point Percentage (%) .424 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In his summer league debut for Golden State against the Sacramento Kings, Podziemski scored 12 points, along with a team-high six rebounds and six assists, shooting four-for-nine from the field and only one-for-three from behind the line. In his seven total summer league games, his shooting woes were evident, having averaged only 32.5 percent from the field and a dismal 25 percent from deep. Nevertheless, he finished the summer league averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 29.7 minutes per game, per Real GM.

Read more: Comparing the NBA debuts of Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James

During the pre-season, the shooting guard featured in four of the Warriors’ games, with a stand-out game against the L.A. Lakers where he got a 10 point, 10 assist double-double. In total, he played 24 minutes a game, averaging 6.8 points on an improved 40.7 percent field goal shooting, 5.5 rebounds, which led all rookie point-guards, and 5.5 assists. His three-point shooting was still a concern, where he converted only two of his 10 three-point attempts in his four games for 20 percent on the pre-season. However, his perimeter defense stood out, with his defensive rating across the pre-season being 109.6.

Although Brandin Podziemski’s deep shooting is of concern, there is nobody better around him who can aid his development than his new teammates, Klay Thompson, and the greatest three-point shooter of all-time, Stephen Curry. With Podziemski expected not to feature too much for the Warriors this season in their championship pursuit, if nothing else, he will learn from one of the best groups in league history and as a result, this places him in good stead for when he does inevitably get his opportunity to step onto the court in an NBA arena.